Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Connecticut Football Player of the Week? (11/5/2024)

We’ve selected 10 candidates to choose from this past week’s games

Andy Villamarzo

The 2024 Connecticut high school football season begins on September 12 and ends with the CIAC state title games on December 14.
Connecticut high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 5 of the regular season.

As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Connecticut Football Player of the Week award from October 31-Nov. 2, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. 

Congratulations to last week’s winner:  Jaedan Cobb, Crosby

Cobb was all over the field in Crosby's 38-6 win over Wilby, rushing for 90 yards, a touchdown and then made a team-high 18 tackles.

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees: 

Will Rogers, Crosby

In Crosby's 50-0 win over Oxford, Rogers completed 11-of-14 passes for 176 yards and four touchdowns.

Cody Puzio, Berlin

Puzio put together a solid outing in Berlin's 35-14 win over South Windsor, with the quarter totaling 194 yards and two touchdowns.

Evan Pigott, Newington

The senior running back led the way in a 29-0 win over RHAM, rushing for 120 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns.

Anthony Robinson, Windsor

Robinson was pinpoint in Windsor's 48-14 win over Conard, completing 17-of-27 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns.

Mekheem Ambursley, Waterbury Career Academy

The running back got loose in Waterbury Career Academy's 42-32 win over St. Paul Catholic, rusing for 207 yards and scoring twice.

Dylan Rossi, Waterbury Career Academy

Rossi was on the passing end of Waterbury's victory, completing 16-of-22 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns.

Donnie Rodriguez, Bristol Central

Rodriguez was the workhorse in Bristol Central's 42-6 win over Farmington, rushing for 95 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Cristian Luciano, Amity Regional

The junior running back was stellar in the team's 44-20 victory over East Haven, rushing for 326 yards and scoring five touchdowns.

John Diotte, New Milford

Diotte, a senior quarterback, had himself a huge night in New Milford's 51-32 win over Stratford. The signal caller amassed 362 all-purpose yards and seven total touchdowns.

Quinn Sumner, Killingly

The junior was perfect in a 42-32 win over Joel Barlow, completing all eight of his passes for 117 yards and two scores.

