Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Connecticut Football Player of the Week? (11/5/2024)
Connecticut high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 5 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Connecticut Football Player of the Week award from October 31-Nov. 2, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week’s winner: Jaedan Cobb, Crosby
Cobb was all over the field in Crosby's 38-6 win over Wilby, rushing for 90 yards, a touchdown and then made a team-high 18 tackles.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Will Rogers, Crosby
In Crosby's 50-0 win over Oxford, Rogers completed 11-of-14 passes for 176 yards and four touchdowns.
Cody Puzio, Berlin
Puzio put together a solid outing in Berlin's 35-14 win over South Windsor, with the quarter totaling 194 yards and two touchdowns.
Evan Pigott, Newington
The senior running back led the way in a 29-0 win over RHAM, rushing for 120 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns.
Anthony Robinson, Windsor
Robinson was pinpoint in Windsor's 48-14 win over Conard, completing 17-of-27 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns.
Mekheem Ambursley, Waterbury Career Academy
The running back got loose in Waterbury Career Academy's 42-32 win over St. Paul Catholic, rusing for 207 yards and scoring twice.
Dylan Rossi, Waterbury Career Academy
Rossi was on the passing end of Waterbury's victory, completing 16-of-22 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns.
Donnie Rodriguez, Bristol Central
Rodriguez was the workhorse in Bristol Central's 42-6 win over Farmington, rushing for 95 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Cristian Luciano, Amity Regional
The junior running back was stellar in the team's 44-20 victory over East Haven, rushing for 326 yards and scoring five touchdowns.
John Diotte, New Milford
Diotte, a senior quarterback, had himself a huge night in New Milford's 51-32 win over Stratford. The signal caller amassed 362 all-purpose yards and seven total touchdowns.
Quinn Sumner, Killingly
The junior was perfect in a 42-32 win over Joel Barlow, completing all eight of his passes for 117 yards and two scores.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveconn