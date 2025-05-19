Vote: Who should be the Connecticut Boys High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (5/19/2025)
The 2025 CIAC Boys Lacrosse Championship race is heating up, and players across Connecticut have been playing their best lacrosse over the last week.
Here are the 8 candidates for Boys Lacrosse Player of the Week in Connecticut.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Matthew Holland of Holy Cross.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, May 18. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:.
Kellen Fenstad, Sheehan
The Trojans’ freshman scored two goals and assisted four, leading his team to a narrow 10-9 victory over Hamden.
Mikey Brescia, Greenwich
Brescia, a senior committed to Loyola and recognized on this poll for the second straight week, scored five goals and added an assist in the Cardinals’ narrow loss to Cheshire. Greenwich’s leading point scorer had nine goals and nine assists last week
Brayden Doherty, Holy Cross
Doherty made 10 saves between the pipes for the Crusaders as they shut out Watertown, 12-0.
Alex Moskowitz, Staples
Moskowitz, a sophomore, scored four goals and assisted three others as the Vikings crushed Green Farms Academy.
Gabriel Hanney, East Lyme
Sometimes, the unselfish play gets you the shoutout. That’s true for Hanney, as he assisted four in the Vikings’ 8-5 win over St. Bernard/Wheeler.
Cole Hill, West Haven
Hill dominated the faceoff in the 8-3 win over Notre Dame Prep, winning 10 of 15 faceoffs, a 66.7% win percentage. He also grabbed eight groundballs.
Stephen Stabach, Bacon Academy
Stabach stopped 15 shots in the Bobcats’ 7-5 win over New Milford, bringing his total to 163 on the year.
Tanner DelVecchio, Lyman Hall
DelVecchio scored five goals and grabbed five groundballs in the Trojans’ 10-point win over West Haven.