Vote: Who should be the Connecticut Boys High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (5/19/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Kane Fox

The 2025 CIAC Boys Lacrosse Championship race is heating up, and players across Connecticut have been playing their best lacrosse over the last week.

Here are the 8 candidates for Boys Lacrosse Player of the Week in Connecticut.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Matthew Holland of Holy Cross.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, May 18. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:.

Kellen Fenstad, Sheehan

The Trojans’ freshman scored two goals and assisted four, leading his team to a narrow 10-9 victory over Hamden.

Mikey Brescia, Greenwich

Brescia, a senior committed to Loyola and recognized on this poll for the second straight week, scored five goals and added an assist in the Cardinals’ narrow loss to Cheshire. Greenwich’s leading point scorer had nine goals and nine assists last week

Brayden Doherty, Holy Cross

Doherty made 10 saves between the pipes for the Crusaders as they shut out Watertown, 12-0.

Alex Moskowitz, Staples

Moskowitz, a sophomore, scored four goals and assisted three others as the Vikings crushed Green Farms Academy.

Gabriel Hanney, East Lyme

Sometimes, the unselfish play gets you the shoutout. That’s true for Hanney, as he assisted four in the Vikings’ 8-5 win over St. Bernard/Wheeler.

Cole Hill, West Haven

Hill dominated the faceoff in the 8-3 win over Notre Dame Prep, winning 10 of 15 faceoffs, a 66.7% win percentage. He also grabbed eight groundballs.

Stephen Stabach, Bacon Academy

Stabach stopped 15 shots in the Bobcats’ 7-5 win over New Milford, bringing his total to 163 on the year.

Tanner DelVecchio, Lyman Hall

DelVecchio scored five goals and grabbed five groundballs in the Trojans’ 10-point win over West Haven.

Kane Fox
KANE FOX

Kane Fox is a Sports Communication student at Clemson University, expected to graduate with his Bachelor’s degree in 2028. He has worn many hats in sports media since 2021, as a play-by-play commentator, an on-camera studio host, and most recently as a sportswriter. Kane writes for The Tiger, Clemson’s newspaper, as a Senior Reporter for sports.3

