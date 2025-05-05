High School

Vote: Who should be the Connecticut Boys High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (5/5/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Kane Fox

High School On SI

The 2025 Connecticut high school boys lacrosse season is in the stretch run and as teams make their run towards the postseason, they are being fueled by top performances across the state

Here are the 11 candidates for Boys Lacrosse Player of the Week in Connecticut.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, May 11. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:.

Mason Neely, Fairfield Ludlowe

Neely scored the overtime game-winning goal against Wilton, Ludlowe’s first win over the Warriors in 10 years.

Boden Farmer, Greenwich

Farmer tallied four goals and dished four assists in the Cardinals’ landslide victory against Trumbull.

Joey Grenier, Cheshire

Grenier boasted a 90% save percentage and allowed just one goal in the win over Guilford.

Ryan Diaz, Canterbury School

Diaz scored four goals and added an assist in the Saints’ 13-9 victory over King School.

Austin Tuttle, Brunswick

Tuttle, a freshman, scored a hat trick against nationally-ranked No. 10 Staples and 4-star goalie Josh Marcus. The Bruins won 6-5.

Levi Perkins, Darien

Perkins netted four goals and posted three assists in the 24-0 win over Westhill.

Grey Wildman, New Canaan

Wildman scored four of New Canaan’s eight goals against Iona Prep, including the game-winner in double overtime. He scored once in the 8-4 win against Darien on Saturday.

Beau Rutkowski, Sheehan

Rutkowski, a senior, tallied 11 total points against Law. He led the team with six goals and five assists in the Titans’ 19-7 win.

Jameson Pirro, Bacon Academy

Pirro scored four goals and assisted on three others in the Bobcats’ shutout win against Norwich Free Academy.

Finn Bruno, East Lyme

East Lyme’s leading scorer netted five and assisted on three goals in the Vikings’ 18-2 win over Fitch.

Benjamin Howes, St. Bernard/Wheeler

Howes achieved a double hat -trick in the win against Ledyard, scoring six of the Saints’ 13 goals.

Published
Kane Fox
KANE FOX

Kane Fox is a Sports Communication student at Clemson University, expected to graduate with his Bachelor’s degree in 2028. He has worn many hats in sports media since 2021, as a play-by-play commentator, an on-camera studio host, and most recently as a sportswriter. Kane writes for The Tiger, Clemson’s newspaper, as a Senior Reporter for sports.3

Home/Connecticut