Vote: Who should be the Connecticut Boys High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (5/5/2025)
The 2025 Connecticut high school boys lacrosse season is in the stretch run and as teams make their run towards the postseason, they are being fueled by top performances across the state
Here are the 11 candidates for Boys Lacrosse Player of the Week in Connecticut.
Here are this week's nominees:.
Mason Neely, Fairfield Ludlowe
Neely scored the overtime game-winning goal against Wilton, Ludlowe’s first win over the Warriors in 10 years.
Boden Farmer, Greenwich
Farmer tallied four goals and dished four assists in the Cardinals’ landslide victory against Trumbull.
Joey Grenier, Cheshire
Grenier boasted a 90% save percentage and allowed just one goal in the win over Guilford.
Ryan Diaz, Canterbury School
Diaz scored four goals and added an assist in the Saints’ 13-9 victory over King School.
Austin Tuttle, Brunswick
Tuttle, a freshman, scored a hat trick against nationally-ranked No. 10 Staples and 4-star goalie Josh Marcus. The Bruins won 6-5.
Levi Perkins, Darien
Perkins netted four goals and posted three assists in the 24-0 win over Westhill.
Grey Wildman, New Canaan
Wildman scored four of New Canaan’s eight goals against Iona Prep, including the game-winner in double overtime. He scored once in the 8-4 win against Darien on Saturday.
Beau Rutkowski, Sheehan
Rutkowski, a senior, tallied 11 total points against Law. He led the team with six goals and five assists in the Titans’ 19-7 win.
Jameson Pirro, Bacon Academy
Pirro scored four goals and assisted on three others in the Bobcats’ shutout win against Norwich Free Academy.
Finn Bruno, East Lyme
East Lyme’s leading scorer netted five and assisted on three goals in the Vikings’ 18-2 win over Fitch.
Benjamin Howes, St. Bernard/Wheeler
Howes achieved a double hat -trick in the win against Ledyard, scoring six of the Saints’ 13 goals.