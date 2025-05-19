Vote: Who should be the Connecticut Girls High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (5/19/2025)
The 2025 CIAC Girls Lacrosse Championship race is heating up, and players across Connecticut have been playing their best lacrosse over the last week.
Here are the 8 candidates for Girls Lacrosse Player of the Week in Connecticut.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Gabby Ray of Wilton.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, May 25. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:.
Julia Kingsly, Fairfield Ludlowe
Kingsly scored five goals, tallied an assist, and grabbed two groundballs in the Falcons’ 16-4 win over Danbury.
Ella DiNatale, Foran
DiNatale recorded three goals and an assist in the Lions’ 12-10 win over Lyman Hall. She also grabbed six groundballs and one draw control.
Lorelai England, Ledyard
England faced constant pressure from Old Lyme’s offense in the Colonels’ 8-4 win. She rose to the occasion, making 12 saves and grabbing three groundballs.
Harper Dauphinee, Bristol Eastern
Dauphinee scored seven and assisted one in the Lancers’ 14-4 win over Enfield.
Irelynn Marshall, Sheehan
Marshall was a brick wall in net in the Trojans’ 12-7 win over Mercy. The Sheehan senior made 20 saves this past Wednesday.
Allison Bonini, Lewis Mills
Bonini scored seven goals, grabbed nine groundballs, caused eight turnovers, and won three draw controls for the Spartans in their landslide victory over Bristol Central.
Alexandria Bard, Wolcott
Bard, recognized for the second straight week on this poll, made 17 saves in the Eagles’ 8-7 win over Housatonic.
Vanessa Longo, St. Paul Catholic
Longo scored eight goals and grabbed eight draw controls, a valiant effort despite the Falcons’ loss to Lakeview.