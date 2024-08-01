10 underrated Southwest Florida high school football players to watch in 2024
You know about the all-state players and the Division I recruits -- we've highlighted many of them with our high school football preseason coverage.
But what about the guys that are just as important to their teams, but they happen to fly under the radar. Well, we're here to highlight those players who will play key roles this season but you might not know.Here are the 10 most underrated players in Southwest Florida as we enter the 2024 high school football season:
1. Cale Austin, QB, Community School of Naples
Austin started all 10 games as a sophomore last season and is a big reason the Seahawks went 8-2. With CSN adding a handful of talented skill players in the offseason, Austin (6-1, 180) could improve on his 1,778 passing yards and 14 touchdowns from 2023.
2. Jeremiah Bataille, DL, Riverdale
Bataille was a menace for the Raiders as sophomore last year. The 6-1, 225-pounder led Riverdale with 23 tackles for loss and finished with 52 total tackles and three sacks.
3. Jordan Bergeron, DB, Naples
After registering 37 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups last year, Bergeron committed to Western Kentucky. He's in line for a bigger role as a senior this year after Naples graduated its top DB Kensley Faustin.
4. Cole Cooke, OL, Riverdale
Standing 6-8 and 305 pounds, Cooke is a monster of a lineman. He anchored an offensive line that let the Raiders rush for 258 yards per game last year. But so far Cooke only has two offers, and he's committed to FAU.
5. Ivan Harvin, QB, Cape Coral
Harvin averaged just 10 pass attempts per game last year, but still managed 1,175 yards and 13 touchdowns. He should be even better with more opportunities. Harvin also is dangerous on the ground, averaging 8.4 yards per carry.
6. King Justice, DT, Port Charlotte
Justice's role was limited last season, getting just 32 tackles for the Pirates. However, at 6-2 and 285 pounds with a 79-inch wingspan, Justice has drawn five Division I scholarship offers. Look for his numbers to improve in 2024.
7. James Little IV, DB, Bishop Verot
Little played for a below-average Lehigh team last season so he didn't get a ton of attention. But he had a great summer and now has seven Division I offers, including Illinois. Little transferred to Bishop Verot where he should have a bigger role.
8. Dylan Moore-Rytlewski, LB, Cypress Lake
Moore-Rytlewski (5-10, 225) was constantly around the ball as a junior. He had 138 tackles, 15 for loss, two sack and an interception in 2023. He might not be huge, but he has plenty of strength (280 bench, 490 squat).
9. Kevin Silva, DL, First Baptist Academy
FBA was known for its explosive offense last season, but the Lions were also stacked on defense. And one of the best defenders was Silva (5-11, 175) who finished with 9.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.
10. Frank Starks, RB, Fort Myers
Southwest Florida is loaded with talented backs, so it's easy to look past Starks. But he played a valuable role as a junior with 837 yards and 11 touchdowns. Expect more from Starks (5-8, 185) this fall.