15 Freshman Boys Basketball Players to Watch in Northeast Florida in 2024-25
The 2024-2025 High School Basketball season is approaching in the Sunshine State. High School On Si will be breaking down the top 10 players to watch for in specific regions across the state. We will start with our freshman class and finish with the senior class. Check out our list of freshmen from the Clay, Duval, Nassau, and St. John’s counties. All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Steven Carter, Bradford
The 5-8 combo guard does it all on the open floor where he can shoot, defend, and rebound where he controls the game with his speed and pace. Carter also has strong pass-first instincts where he gets his teammates involved as well as moves well without the basketball.
Camden Cooper, St. John’s Country Day
Cooper helped lead St. John’s Country Day to a 21-5 record last season, averaging 18.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game as an eighth grader. He has already eclipsed the 1000-point milestone and hasn’t even begun his freshman season.
Elliott Graham, St. John’s Country Day
The 5-9 guard has made a name for himself where he is coming off a stellar season, averaging 9.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per game as an eighth grader. He is a pure point guard with great passing instincts and a high basketball IQ. Defensively, he can guard on and off the ball at a high level, where he gets a ton of activity in the passing lanes.
Shane Harvey, Hilliard
The 5-8 point guard plays with plenty of speed and great court awareness on the offensive end. Harvey plays at his best when he is willing to score in the interior but has a strong feel and understanding of the game when he is the team’s primary ball-handler.
Nekeyma Martin, Paxon
The 6-3 combo guard has solid length and athleticism in his game where he can score on all three levels. Martin is a proficient passer with good instincts for knowing where his teammates are. Defensively, he makes a big presence in the passing lanes as well as being a good rebounder from the guard position.
King McMillan, Hilliard
The 6-3 guard is long, slender, and very crafty with the basketball in his hands. He plays under control where he can distribute the ball on all three levels as well as finishing effectively with either hand around the rim. Defensively, he is very vocal and can guard multiple positions using his length and rebounds exceptionally well from the guard position.
Benjamin Newby, Yulee
The 5-11 point guard is a smart player who just plays the game right where this freshman can hurt you though with his smooth lefty stroke from the outside. He also has great form on his jumper and has a solid mid-range game.
Colton Nuualiitia, Providence School
The 6-8 power forward is a constant producer where he makes havoc of finishing strong in the paint. He has also improved his mid-range game where he can be effective off the catch and bounce. Defensively, he is an elite shot blocker, as well as coming to challenge shots across all three levels.
Preston Pride, University Christian
The 6-0 combo guard is one of the top rebounders from the guard position and always has his head up looking for the open man. He can score inside and out and excels at getting into the paint and attacking the basket.
Temari Roberts, Riverside
The 5-9 point guard is long and stocky and he continues to impress with his ability to change speeds and direction with the basketball in his hands. He has the strength where he can attack downhill and finish over bigger defenders on either side of the rim. Defensively, he is one of the better on-the-ball defenders in the area and his stock will rise by the end of the season.
Will Stewart, Providence School
Stewart is an active on-the-ball defender where he is very long and active as he can get steals for scores. Offensively, Stewart does a very good job where he can get his shot off the catch as well as the bounce. He plays with a lot of energy which could play a big factor this season.
Theodore Sylney, Andrew Jackson
The 6-5 wing is a multi-dimensional player who can score from the inside as well as out on the perimeter on the offensive end. He is a dynamic athlete who rebounds exceptionally well on defense where he has gotten comfortable in bringing the basketball up the floor in transition. Look for Sylney to be a two-way player this upcoming season
Braydon Taylor, West Nassau
The 6-4 combo guard is an instant energy maker on both ends of the floor where he uses his athleticism to make big-time plays. Offensively, he is very crafty and can slash towards the basket being unafraid when it comes to scoring through contact. Taylor is a player who will have a ton of upside over the next four years.
Dae’shaun Welch, Sandalwood
Max Whitmer, Oak Hall
The 5-9 point guard is a natural three-level scorer whether it’s off pull-ups or on the catch. Whitmer plays with a high motor on both ends of the floor where he can create a lot of attention with his versatility and athleticism. He should be a player to watch as he headlines a very underrated freshman class.