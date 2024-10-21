20 Top Freshman boys basketball players to watch in Tampa in 2024-25
The 2024-2025 High School Basketball season is approaching in the Sunshine State. High School On Si will be breaking down the top 20 players to watch for in specific regions across the state. We will start with our freshman class and finish with the senior class. Any nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Sebastian Amisial, Tampa Catholic
Height: 5’11
Position: Point Guard
John Arroyo Jr., Jesuit
Height: 5’9
Position: Point Guard
Justice Barber, H.W. Blake
Height: 6’7
Position: Power Forward
Baron Barnes, Bell Creek Academy
Height: 6’2
Position: Shooting Guard
Raiden Burke, Seffner Christian
Height: 6’0
Position: Shooting Guard
Max Faulk, Plant
Height: 5’11
Position: Point Guard
Caden Gildon, North Tampa Christian
Height: 6’0
Position: Point Guard
Trajan Henson, Winthrop College Preparatory Academy
Height: 6’2
Position: Combo Guard
Jaylan Johnson, Bell Creek Academy
Height: 5’11
Position: Point Guard
Sebastian Lefranc, Bell Creek Academy
Height: 6’0
Position: Point Guard
Jaiden Martin, Winthrop College Preparatory Academy
Height: 5’11
Position: Shooting Guard
Dalton Mattingly, Newsome
Height: 6’1
Position: Small Forward
Michael Mclendon, Jesuit
Height: 5’11
Position: Combo Guard
Omarion Nicholson, Sickles
Height: 6’0
Position: Combo Guard
Dallas Oliver, North Tampa Christian
Height: 6’1
Position: Shooting Guard
Xzavier Payne, Bloomingdale
Height: 6’3
Position: Power Forward
Arhan Ramachandran, North Tampa Christian
Height: 6’6
Position: Power Forward
Jaydon Shannon, Winthrop College Preparatory Academy
Height: 6’1
Position: Shooting Guard
Dre Taylor, Jesuit
Height: 6’2
Position: Combo Guard
Trenton Williams, Berkeley Prep
Height: 5’10
Position: Point Guard