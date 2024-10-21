High School

20 Top Freshman boys basketball players to watch in Tampa in 2024-25

The young stars of today who have a great chance to become the superstars of the future

Ross Van De Griek

Jaydon Shannon of Winthrop College Preparatory Academy.
The 2024-2025 High School Basketball season is approaching in the Sunshine State. High School On Si will be breaking down the top 20 players to watch for in specific regions across the state. We will start with our freshman class and finish with the senior class. Any nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.

Sebastian Amisial, Tampa Catholic

Height: 5’11

Position: Point Guard

John Arroyo Jr., Jesuit

Height: 5’9

Position: Point Guard

Justice Barber, H.W. Blake

Height: 6’7

Position: Power Forward

Baron Barnes, Bell Creek Academy

Height: 6’2

Position: Shooting Guard

Raiden Burke, Seffner Christian

Height: 6’0

Position: Shooting Guard

Max Faulk, Plant

Height: 5’11

Position: Point Guard

Caden Gildon, North Tampa Christian

Height: 6’0

Position: Point Guard

Trajan Henson, Winthrop College Preparatory Academy

Height: 6’2

Position: Combo Guard

Jaylan Johnson, Bell Creek Academy

Height: 5’11

Position: Point Guard

Sebastian Lefranc, Bell Creek Academy

Height: 6’0

Position: Point Guard

Jaiden Martin, Winthrop College Preparatory Academy

Height: 5’11

Position: Shooting Guard

Dalton Mattingly, Newsome

Height: 6’1

Position: Small Forward

Michael Mclendon, Jesuit

Height: 5’11

Position: Combo Guard

Omarion Nicholson, Sickles

Height: 6’0

Position: Combo Guard

Dallas Oliver, North Tampa Christian

Height: 6’1

Position: Shooting Guard

Xzavier Payne, Bloomingdale

Height: 6’3

Position: Power Forward

Arhan Ramachandran, North Tampa Christian

Height: 6’6

Position: Power Forward

Jaydon Shannon, Winthrop College Preparatory Academy

Height: 6’1

Position: Shooting Guard

Dre Taylor, Jesuit

Height: 6’2

Position: Combo Guard

Trenton Williams, Berkeley Prep

Height: 5’10

Position: Point Guard

Published
