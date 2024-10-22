20 Top Senior Boys Basketball Players to Watch in Tampa in 2024-2025
The 2024-2025 High School Basketball season is approaching in the Sunshine State. SBLive Sports will be breaking down the Top 20 players to watch for in specific regions across the state. Next, we will reveal our Top 20 seniors in the Tampa Bay area.
J’London Bivens, Tampa Prep
The 5-10 point guard is quick and shifty where he can score through traffic off the catch and bounce. He uses his speed and quick first step to an advantage on the offensive end. He also rebounds well from the guard position.
Isaiah Campbell-Finch, Tampa Catholic
The 6-1 point guard has smooth handles where he can get by the defenses finishing at the rim as well as penetrating and kicking out to open shooters. Campbell-Finch is also very solid when it comes to guarding on the ball as he continues to improve his footwork and his versatility where he can guard multiple positions.
Colby Cannizzaro, Tampa Catholic
A 6-1 point guard showed a ton of productivity where he is scoring on all three levels at a high rate, as well as playing solid defense when guarding on-the-ball. He also displayed very good footwork out on the perimeter as well as showcasing his quickness to recover when it came to challenging shots around the rim.
Brodey Cuffle, North Tampa Christian
The 6-5 shooting guard is a good athlete who plays with a high motor where he can knock down shots at the front of the rim as well as from behind the arc. He’s also a very versatile defender who can guard multiple positions and rebounds well for his size.
Derrick Doe Jr., SLAM Tampa
The 5-10 point guard is a balanced playmaker and his assist-to-turnover ratio is one of the best in the area. He is a valuable three-level scorer who can make an impact on and off the ball. Defensively, he is quick and athletic to cause havoc in the passing lanes.
Jacob Douglas, North Tampa Christian
The 5-9 point guard has great handles and body control on the offensive end of the floor where he can blow by defenders using his shiftiness and speed. Defensively, he is very good when guarding in 1-on-1 matchups and is a solid rebounder for his size.
Kedrin Evans, Bloomingdale
The 6-0 point guard has a nice jump shot to his game where he can score off the catch or bounce. Defensively, he can guard on or off the ball at a high level and has a strong nose for the passing lanes.
Jason Johnson, Blake
The 6-6 small forward is a high-flying prospect with a ton of athleticism that he can play multiple positions. His length gives him and his teammates a huge burst of versatility. He will get a ton of looks and college interest as he could help lead Blake to a trip to Lakeland for a second consecutive year.
Anthony “AJ” Jones Jr., North Tampa Christian
The 6-5 shooting guard has a great display and has a nice touch to his offensive game where he can score on all three levels. He also shares the ball well with his teammates and plays sound defense when guarding on or off the ball.
Logan Kanicki, Carrollwood Day
Kanicki can score on all three levels and impact the game in a variety of ways too on the offensive end. On the defensive end, he can guard on and off the ball at a high level where he has a strong presence in the passing lanes.
Ian Kyler, Sickles
The 6-1 point guard can initiate the offense whether it’s running the primary point guard position or playing off the ball as he does a great job in the pick-and-pop situations. He also plays productive defense where he can jump into the passing lanes for tips and deflections which led to production on the offensive end as well.
Joshua Lewis, Blake
The 6-7 small forward and South Florida commit is very skilled where he can play multiple positions on both ends of the floor and become a matchup nightmare for opposing guards. On the offensive end, Lewis makes most of his work from the mid-range, where he finishes efficiently around the rim through traffic.
Jordan Mickens, Blake
The 6-3 shooting guard has a solid frame to his game where he is fearless when it comes to attacking the basket on the offensive end. Defensively, he provides constant energy where he can guard on all three levels.
Jayson Montgomery, Wharton
The 6-1 guard averaged 10.0 points per game and shot 45 percent from behind the arc as a junior last season. He also has one of the quickest releases in the area when it comes to shooting off the catch. Montgomery should have a solid senior season where he can get a ton of interest from college coaches.
Carter Reins, Jesuit
The 6-8 power forward is a natural athlete who can score on all three levels, as well as play versatile defense out on the floor. He has great length and footwork and he can use his mobility to defend out on the perimeter. He also uses his size at the front of the rim with a soft touch and great hands.
Lyrique Sartin, Bell Creek Academy
The 5-11 point guard will frequently finish around the rim getting buckets of his own but can also impact the game without the basketball in his hands. Sartin is a pass-first guard who plays with an unselfish edge where he is developing to be a top-ranked point guard in the area.
Matthew Suarez, Durant
The 5-11 point guard shows great tendencies and confidence when it comes to shooting from the perimeter. He is also a very active defender and high-level rebounder for his size.
Logan Teeden, Plant City
The 5-10 point guard is a gifted shooter who doesn’t need much space to get a solid shot off. On the defensive end, he plays with constant effort and energy that feeds off his teammates where he can get into the passing lanes turning defense into offense.
Tyshaun Tims, Bloomingdale
The 6-0 point guard brings a ton of energy and has a quick burst of speed on the offensive end. He has a smooth jumper where he can score from 18 feet and in off the catch and bounce. His speed can cause a lot of havoc for opposing guards and could be a huge presence for his team this season.
Nick Womack, Wharton
The 5-10 point guard is a quick and athletic scoring guard who can create for himself as well as his teammates at a high level. He has a consistent jump shot as well as scoring on all three levels. On the defensive end, he has a huge presence in the passing lanes where he can turn defense into offense in a hurry.