2024 Florida high school football schedules: Class 7A, Region 2

Complete schedules for Apopka, Ocoee, West Orange, West Port, George Jenkins, Haines City, Ridge Community, Winter Haven, Alonso, Newsome, Plant City, Strawberry Crest, Sumner, Lehigh, Riverview, Sarasota and Venice

Gary Adornato

The Venice Indians expect to remain a Florida high school football power as they compete for the FHSAA Class 7A, Region 2, District 8 title in 2024.
As August approaches, the start of the Florida high school football season is nearly upon us and it is time to begin taking a look at the 2024 schedules within the various FHSAA classifications, regions and districts.

SBLive Sports is your source for every schedule and every score (both in progress and final), as well as all of the key information you need to follow your favorite teams throughout the 2024 Florida high school football season.

To access the schedules listed below simply click on the links and you will be delivered to the team page of the corresponding school. Please bookmark these links for reference throughout the 2024 high school football season. You can also follow all of our coverage this year through SBLive Sports Florida as we blanket the state with live updates, game stories, features, breaking news, recruiting, videos, photos and more.

2024 Florida High School Football Schedules

Class 7A, Region 2, District 5

Apopka Blue Darters

Ocoee Knights

West Orange Vikings (Winter Garden)

West Port Wolf Pack (Ocala)

Class 7A, Region 2, District 6

George Jenkins Eagles (Lakeland)

Haines City Hornets

Ridge Community Bolts (Davenport)

Winter Haven Blue Devils

Class 7A, Region 2, District 7

Alonso Ravens (Tampa)

Newsome Wolves (Lithia)

Plant City Raiders

Strawberry Crest Chargers (Dover)

Sumner Stingrays (Riverview)

Class 7A, Region 2, District 8

Lehigh Lightning (Lehigh Acres)

Riverview Rams (Sarasota)

Sarasota Sailors

Venice Indians

