2024 Florida high school football schedules: Class 7A, Region 3
As August approaches, the start of the Florida high school football season is nearly upon us and it is time to begin taking a look at the 2024 schedules within the various FHSAA classifications, regions and districts.
2024 Florida High School Football Schedules
Class 7A, Region 3, District 9
Dr. Phillips Panthers (Orlando)
Class 7A, Region 3, District 10
Tohopekaliga Tigers (Kissimmee)
Class 7A, Region 3, District 11
Centennial Eagles (Port St. Lucie)
Treasure Coast Titans (Port St. Lucie)
Class 7A, Region 3, District 12
Palm Beach Central Broncos (Wellington)
Palm Beach Lakes Rams (West Palm Beach)