High School

2024 Florida high school football schedules: Class 7A, Region 3

Complete schedules for Celebration, Dr. Phillips, East Ridge, Olympia, Harmony, Lake Nona, Tohopekaliga, Centennial, Fort Pierce Central, Treasure Coast, Vero Beach, Jupiter, Palm Beach Central, Pal Beach Lakes and Wellington

Gary Adornato

Vero Beach High School’s three-star cornerback Robert Jones III will be a key contributor as the Indians battle for the Class 7A, Region 3, District 11 football title in 2024.
Vero Beach High School’s three-star cornerback Robert Jones III will be a key contributor as the Indians battle for the Class 7A, Region 3, District 11 football title in 2024. / KAILA JONES /TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK

As August approaches, the start of the Florida high school football season is nearly upon us and it is time to begin taking a look at the 2024 schedules within the various FHSAA classifications, regions and districts.

SBLive Sports is your source for every schedule and every score (both in progress and final), as well as all of the key information you need to follow your favorite teams throughout the 2024 Florida high school football season.

To access the schedules listed below simply click on the links and you will be delivered to the team page of the corresponding school. Please bookmark these links for reference throughout the 2024 high school football season. You can also follow all of our coverage this year through SBLive Sports Florida as we blanket the state with live updates, game stories, features, breaking news, recruiting, videos, photos and more.

2024 Florida High School Football Schedules

Class 7A, Region 3, District 9

Celebration Storm

Dr. Phillips Panthers (Orlando)

East Ridge Knights (Clermont)

Olympia Titans (Orlando)

Class 7A, Region 3, District 10

Harmony Longhorns

Lake Nona Lions (Orlando)

Tohopekaliga Tigers (Kissimmee)

Class 7A, Region 3, District 11

Centennial Eagles (Port St. Lucie)

Fort Pierce Central Cobras

Treasure Coast Titans (Port St. Lucie)

Vero Beach Indians

Class 7A, Region 3, District 12

Jupiter Warriors

Palm Beach Central Broncos (Wellington)

Palm Beach Lakes Rams (West Palm Beach)

Wellington Wolverines

Published
Gary Adornato

GARY ADORNATO

Home/Florida