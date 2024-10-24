4-Star small forward Shon Abaev names his Top 5 schools

NEWS: 2025 4⭐️ Shon Abaev is down to five schools, a source told @LeagueRDY:



Arkansas

Arizona State

Cincinnati

Auburn

Oregon



Abaev is a 6-8 lefty wing who’s an excellent jump shooter and versatile defender. A high-level prospect on both ends of the floor. #29 in the ESPN100.… pic.twitter.com/nQuIlLaUNF