4-Star small forward Shon Abaev names his Top 5 schools
Shon Abaev, A 6-foot-7 small forward out of Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida is down to five schools. Abaev will choose between Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, and Oregon.
Abaev has taken official visits to all five schools but doesn’t currently have a timetable for a commitment date.
He previously was considering schools like Dayton, Georgia, Syracuse, Tennessee, and USC.
According to 247Sports, Abaev is the No. 6 ranked small forward in the nation as well as the No. 6 overall ranked prospect in the state of Florida for the upcoming cycle.
As a junior last season, Abaev averaged 18.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game for the Eagles while shooting 43 percent from the field and 33 percent from behind the arc. He also went on to shoot 76 percent from the free-throw line.
The left-handed sharpshooter played for SOH Elite on the Under Armour Association (UAA) Circuit during the Grassroots season where he averaged 21.1 points while shooting 38.5 percent from behind the arc as well as 89.4 percent from the free throw line.
247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein on Abaev: Abaev is one of the most polished one-on-one scorers in the national class. A big southpaw wing, with good positional size and an increasingly strong body, he's a volume scorer who can create his own shot at virtually any time, including against a set half-court defense. That size, plus his high release point, allows him to score over the top of contesting defenders with regularity and be a tough shot-maker off the dribble. He's capable of getting downhill, especially on the open floor, playing through contact more consistently, and getting to the free-throw line as a result. He also has an advanced assortment of runners and floaters when going through the lane and has continued to improve as a spot-up shooter.
One of the biggest variables in projecting Abaev to the next level is how well he will adapt to playing with other good players when he doesn't have the same amount of freedom and volume. Right now, he's a bit of a ball-stopper, who loves to size his defender up and play out of isolations. Because he can get his shot off at any time, he also tends to settle for contested shots, including tough twos. The progression of his overall efficiency will depend on him being a more willing ball-mover and utilizing his vast scoring arsenal within the flow of a more balanced offense.