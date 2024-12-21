High School

5-star PG Mikel Brown Jr. Talks Recruitment, Player Comparison

The nation's No. 7 player and No. 2 point guard spoke at the City of Palms

Ross Van De Griek

Mike Brown Jr. was in action at the City of Palms Classic before spending a few minutes with High School On SI.
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – DME Sports Academy (Florida) five-star point guard Mikel Brown Jr. made his debut at the City of Palms Classic on Friday afternoon against Dynamic Prep (Texas). Dynamic Prep won the game 78-67.

Brown finished with a game-high 25 points on 9-of-29 shooting from the field and 4-of-15 from behind the arc on Friday.

What Three Schools Would You Say Are Targeting You the Most?

“Before the season started, I took official visits to Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland,” Brown said.

Brown on Maryland

“I feel like I model my game after former Terrapin Kevin Huerter where I can be effective from behind the arc whether I’m playing as the primary ball-handler or off the ball."

Brown on Indiana

"They’ve shown a ton of interest in me since the start of my junior year and have taken multiple visits to campus where they like my playing style as well as building a great relationship with the coaching staff.”

Brown on Kentucky

“I feel like I’m one of those players who can buy into Coach (Pope)’s system because I play a quick game on the offensive end, and I’m all on what it takes to win.” He thinks I’m a great addition to their program, where I can play right away.”

Who Would You Say You Play Your Game After?

“I feel like I can model my game after Stephen (Curry) with the way I can get to my spots and hit open shots. I also like Rajon (Rondo) with the way he sees the game."

Do You Have A Recruiting Timeline?

“I’m not focused on that right now; I am solely focused on this team and doing what it takes to win games at the highest level.”

ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

