5-star PG Mikel Brown Jr. Talks Recruitment, Player Comparison
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – DME Sports Academy (Florida) five-star point guard Mikel Brown Jr. made his debut at the City of Palms Classic on Friday afternoon against Dynamic Prep (Texas). Dynamic Prep won the game 78-67.
Brown finished with a game-high 25 points on 9-of-29 shooting from the field and 4-of-15 from behind the arc on Friday.
What Three Schools Would You Say Are Targeting You the Most?
“Before the season started, I took official visits to Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland,” Brown said.
Brown on Maryland
“I feel like I model my game after former Terrapin Kevin Huerter where I can be effective from behind the arc whether I’m playing as the primary ball-handler or off the ball."
Brown on Indiana
"They’ve shown a ton of interest in me since the start of my junior year and have taken multiple visits to campus where they like my playing style as well as building a great relationship with the coaching staff.”
Brown on Kentucky
“I feel like I’m one of those players who can buy into Coach (Pope)’s system because I play a quick game on the offensive end, and I’m all on what it takes to win.” He thinks I’m a great addition to their program, where I can play right away.”
Who Would You Say You Play Your Game After?
“I feel like I can model my game after Stephen (Curry) with the way I can get to my spots and hit open shots. I also like Rajon (Rondo) with the way he sees the game."
Do You Have A Recruiting Timeline?
“I’m not focused on that right now; I am solely focused on this team and doing what it takes to win games at the highest level.”