7 Treasure Coast Florida receivers to watch in 2024
Now in the golden age of spread offenses, talented wideouts, slot receivers and tight ends are being developed from Pop Warner age groups and are excelling by the time they reach the prep level gridiron. The Treasure Coast is laced with many emerging stars expected to play at the collegiate level.
Here is a list of the top returning receivers from the area.
Jonathan Hillsman, Vero Beach, Senior: He caught 38 passes for 548 yards with eight touchdowns highlighted by a 71-yard reception. He averaged 14.4 yards per catch. He also rushed for 563 yards with three touchdowns.
Tristin Taylor, Martin County, Senior: He caught 12 passes for 195 yards with two touchdowns this past season. He averaged 16.3 yards per catch. Martin County posted a 5-4 record last year playing in Class 4S.
Tony Jefferson, South Fork, Senior: He caught 27 passes for 368 yards with two touchdowns. His longest reception was 20 yards. He also rushed for 66 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.
Paul Burris, Centennial, Senior: He caught 20 passes for 183 yards and one touchdown, including a 39-yard reception. He averaged 9.2 yards per catch and 30.5 per game.
Jordan Tolbert, Port St. Lucie, Junior: He caught 18 passes for 208 yards with three touchdowns. His longest reception was 36 yards and he averaged 26 yards per game.
Antonio Richardson, Port St. Lucie, Junior: He caught 18 passes for 278 yards and one touchdown. His longest reception was 60 yards and averaged 34.8 yards per game.
Cam Harris, Treasure Coast, Senior: He caught 14 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 15 yards per game and his longest catch was 45 yards. He also rushed for 82 yards and one touchdown on seven carries.