American Heritage Dominates 4A Semifinals, Eyes 14th State Title and Three-Peat
AUBURNDALE – A 14th state championship and a three-peat could be in the works.
American Heritage scored four first-half goals on its way to an 7-0 Class 4A girls soccer state semifinal win over Lemon Bay on Tuesday at Lake Myrtle Sports Complex.
American Heritage will face Orlando Bishop Moore for the 4A state title Friday at 7 p.m. Bishop Moore advanced after topping Jacksonville Bishop Kenny, 4-1, in an earlier semifinal.
The two-time defending champion Patriots (18-1) will be vying for their 14th state title and eighth under head coach Cindy Marcial. They will also be vying for a three-peat.
“I thought we played really well and we are scoring the goals,” Marcial said. “With this team, once we score one goal, the rest just keep coming and coming.
Marcial once guided American Heritage to a four-peat, so she is no stranger to stringing state championships together.
“I would love for this team to get a three-peat because the girls that really started it were my sophomores. So hopefully we can do it again,” Marcial said.
Samantha Villaverde scored three goals – two in the first half – in the onslaught. Her best goal was a header off a corner kick from Courtney Caruso, who picked up the assist.
“It’s kind of become a thing between me and Courtney,” Villaverde said. “She just places it perfectly in the box for me and I just run and put a head on it when I can.
American Heritage junior forward Allison Aleman added two goals – one in the first half at the 25:23 mark to put the Patriots up 3-0. Emma Torres picked up the assist. Her second goal came with 20:40 left in the game to put the Patriots up 6-0. Zahira Freeman dished out the assist.
“It’s very exciting because it's our third time here. The pressure is on for sure,” Aleman said. “We always come here with the mentality to win. I missed one at the beginning so I had to get one back.”
Also scoring for American Heritage were Mia Sanders, who nailed a 25-yard shot that just snuck under the crossbar and over the goalkeeper’s outstretched arms, and senior defender Annabelle Scarlett.
Bishop Moore 4, Bishop Kenny 1
AUBURNDALE – Bishop Moore spread the scoring wealth out nicely in its state semifinal.
Orlando Bishop Moore (14-6-2) picked up four goals from four-different players on its way to a 4-1 over Jacksonville Bishop Kenny on Tuesday in a Class 4A state girls soccer semifinals at Lake Myrtle Sports Complex.
With the win, Bishop Moore advanced into the state championship game to face two-time defending state champions Plantation American Heritage Friday at 7 p.m.
Scoring for Bishop Moore were Sienna Rivera twice, Gabby Maddalena and Kennedy Boudreau. Avery Jacobs also picked up an assist.
Bishop Kenny picked up a goal from Stella Jones.