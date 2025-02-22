Barron Collier's Historic FHSAA 4A State Championship Victory & Lake Nona’s 7A Shootout Triumph
AUBURNDALE, Fla. – The first one is always special.
Naples Barron Collier won the FHSAA Class 4A boys soccer state championship game on Friday after scoring three first-half goals on its way to a 4-2 win over Mater Lakes at Lake Myrtle Sports Complex.
It was the first boys soccer state championship in program history for Barron Collier.
“It’s always important to get out front early, especially for us,” Barron Collier coach John Demasco said. “We’ve had a lot of success but it’s always been best in the tougher games to get out in front. It puts a little pressure on the other team.”
Barron Collier picked goals from Andrew Godut, Logan Tsopanoglu and Marc Schmidt in the first-half blitz for a 3-0 lead, and it pushed the lead to 4-1 on another goal by Godut just five minutes into the second half.
Trailing 3-0, Mater Lakes responded with a goal by senior defender Thomas Gomez with just 1:47 remaining in the first half to narrow the Barron Collier lead to 3-1.
“I’m very proud of my boys, they have been amazing,” Mater Lakes coach Davide Favaro said. “Our team has been amazing. That’s all I can say, and I am very proud of my team. I couldn’t speak more positively about them.”
Lake Nona wins 7A state title after PK shoot out
AUBURNDALE, Fla. – It came down to PKs.
After a scoreless tie in regulation and two rounds of overtime Friday, Lake Nona won the FHSAA Class 7A boys soccer state championship, besting Orlando Timber Creek, 4-1, in a PK shootout.
Lake Nona picked up goals from sophomore midfielder Moa Silva, senior defender Enzzo Moncorvo, senior midfielder Gabriel Campos and sophomore forward Mason Sanders.
Timber Creek picked up its lone PK from sophomore midfielder Hugo Stallone.