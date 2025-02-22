High School

Barron Collier's Historic FHSAA 4A State Championship Victory & Lake Nona’s 7A Shootout Triumph

In Auburndale, Barron Collier secured its first-ever Class 4A state title with a commanding 4-2 win over Mater Lakes, while Lake Nona clinched the Class 7A crown with a dramatic penalty kick shootout against Orlando Timber Creek

Bill Kemp

Barron Collier senior forward Marc Schmidt celebrates after scoring the second goal of the game during the Class 4A state championship game against Mater Lakes on Friday at Lake Myrtle Sports Complex on Friday.
Barron Collier senior forward Marc Schmidt celebrates after scoring the second goal of the game during the Class 4A state championship game against Mater Lakes on Friday at Lake Myrtle Sports Complex on Friday. / Bill Kemp

AUBURNDALE, Fla. – The first one is always special.

Naples Barron Collier won the FHSAA Class 4A boys soccer state championship game on Friday after scoring three first-half goals on its way to a 4-2 win over Mater Lakes at Lake Myrtle Sports Complex.

It was the first boys soccer state championship in program history for Barron Collier.

“It’s always important to get out front early, especially for us,” Barron Collier coach John Demasco said. “We’ve had a lot of success but it’s always been best in the tougher games to get out in front. It puts a little pressure on the other team.”

Barron Collier picked goals from Andrew Godut,  Logan Tsopanoglu and Marc Schmidt in the first-half blitz for a 3-0 lead, and it pushed the lead to 4-1 on another goal by Godut just five minutes into the second half.

Trailing 3-0, Mater Lakes responded with a goal by senior defender Thomas Gomez with just 1:47 remaining in the first half to narrow the Barron Collier lead to 3-1. 

“I’m very proud of my boys, they have been amazing,” Mater Lakes coach Davide Favaro said. “Our team has been amazing. That’s all I can say, and I am very proud of my team. I couldn’t speak more positively about them.”

Lake Nona wins 7A state title after PK shoot out 

AUBURNDALE, Fla. – It came down to PKs.

After a scoreless tie in regulation  and two rounds of overtime Friday, Lake Nona won the FHSAA Class 7A boys soccer state championship, besting Orlando Timber Creek, 4-1, in a PK shootout.

Lake Nona picked up goals from sophomore midfielder Moa Silva, senior defender Enzzo Moncorvo, senior midfielder Gabriel Campos and sophomore forward Mason Sanders.

Timber Creek picked up its lone PK from sophomore midfielder Hugo Stallone.

Published
Bill Kemp
BILL KEMP

Bill Kemp is an award-winning sports journalist at the state and national levels. Over the course of 25 years, he’s covered more than 4,000 sporting events including the NFL regular season, playoffs and Super Bowls, Major League Baseball regular season and spring training, NASCAR racing at Daytona and Talladega International Speedways and major college football regular seasons and bowl games. He was named by the Associated Press Sports Editors as a Top 10 sports columnist and Top 3 by the Alabama Press Association for best sports column and sports page design. He has served as preps editor at the Lakeland Ledger as well as sports editor at five different newspapers in Florida and Alabama. He has been published in dozens of newspapers including USA Today, the Miami Herald, the Orlando Sentinel, the Jacksonville Times Union and the Tampa Bay Times. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of South Florida. He has been writing for SBLive Sports since 2022.

Home/Florida