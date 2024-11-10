Bishop Moore volleyball refuses to be denied in bid for state championship
WINTER HAVEN – Orlando Bishop Moore found themselves in a volleyball war, but it wouldn’t be denied a state title this year.
Bishop Moore captured the Class 4A girls volleyball state championship on Saturday, holding off Miami Mater Lakes, 3-2, in a classic title match at the FHSAA Finals at Polk State College.
“What an amazing championship match,” Bishop Moore head coach Tanya Jarvis Starrett said. “Talk about some fighters. It could have gone either way. But I was really proud of the maturity and focus that we showed, just one point at a time.”
Bishop Moore, which was the 3A state runner-up this past year, won 25-16, 23-25, 31-29, 20-25 and 15-13. It was led by senior outside hitter Leah McDonald with 32 kills and 23 digs.
“I just could not be more proud of how much this group loves and trusts in each other and does whatever it takes to win,” Starrett said. “We’ve had a tough season and we've had a lot of five-set matches where we have lost.”
Mater Lakes freshman Alexa Torres led the Bears with 32 kills and 23 digs while senior Sydney Wilson racked up 26 kills and 35 digs through the five grueling sets.
“The first set was tough because we weren’t ready for it. After that we started playing and it was a real competitive game." Mater Lakes head coach Emilio Urgell said. “It was really like who wanted it more. We won a couple of close sets and they won a couple of close sets, but in the end it was a close game, 15-13, is as close as it gets.