Central Florida Postseason Football Power Rankings (11/12/2024)
Central Florida teams are primed and ready for big playoff runs after blasting through the 2024 high school football season with enormous success.
We took a look at schools in seven area counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and came up with the Top 25 Central Florida Postseason Football Power Rankings.
The rankings are based on regular season records, head-to-head matchups, district finishes, and playoff seeding. The Top 25 will change week to week as we work toward the FHSAA title games to be held Dec. 11-14 at Florida International University in Miami.
1. Jones (10-0)
After three consecutive seasons of losing in the state semifinals, the Tigers seemed poised to go another step further this season. Jones finished a complete regular season unbeaten for what is believed to be the first time in the modern era. The FHSAA rewarded the Tigers for that feat with the No. 1 seed in Class 4A, Region 2.
2. Cocoa (6-3)
Don’t be fooled by the Tigers’ record. The two-time defending state champs always play one of the state’s toughest schedules, and this year is no different. Cocoa’s three losses were to national power IMG Academy (7-2), Venice (9-1), and South Florida power Miami Norland (7-2). Everybody else has been smashed as the Tigers own four shutouts, including the last three games. Cocoa is seeded No. 1 in Class 2A, Region 2.
3. Lake Mary (8-2)
The Rams have won six straight after falling to two-time defending state champ Lakeland, 35-34, in overtime and Orlando power Dr. Phillips, 26-21. Lake Mary features one of the state’s best offenses, led by junior quarterback Noah Grubbs, a Notre Dame commit. The Rams have scored 34 or more points six times. They are seeded No. 1 in Class 7A, Region 1.
4. Edgewater (9-1)
If not for a loss to Jones, the Eagles would have finished the regular season unbeaten for the third consecutive season. The Metro Orlando power has not been challenged since falling to the Tigers, 31-21, on Sept. 14. Edgewater has outscored the opposition, 269-62, during its six-game win streak. The Eagles are seeded No. 1 in Class 5A, Region 2 and will not have to face Jones in the postseason.
5. Seminole (8-1)
The Seminoles have endured one of the area’s toughest schedules, beating the likes of Heritage, 34-14; Coconut Creek Monarch, 30-26; and two-time defending state champ Lake Wales, 41-38, among others. As the No. 2 seed in Class 7A, Region 1, they are likely headed toward a rematch against Lake Mary.
6. Dr. Phillips (9-1)
The traditionally tough Panthers are playing like their normal selves again, winning nine games for the first time since 2019. Coach Rodney Wells seems to have his team primed for a big playoff run, reeling off three big wins since falling to Edgewater, 45-18, on Oct. 18. DP is seeded No. 2 in Class 7A, Region 3.
7. Eau Gallie (9-1)
The Commodores are the Space Coast’s second-best team behind Cocoa, and like the Tigers, they have played a brutal schedule. Eight of Eau Gallie’s opponents made the state playoffs, and the Commodores dominated six of them. Eau Gallie is seeded No. 1 in Class 3A, Region 2.
8. Kissimmee Osceola (8-2)
After a rough season in 2023, the Kowboys are back on the trail. They pushed Jones to the limit before falling 34-28 in overtime and defeated some strong teams in Apopka, Lake Wales and Lakewood. The Kowboys enter the playoffs on a five-game win streak and as the No. 2 seed in Class 6A, Region 2.
9. University High School (Orange City) (8-2)
Despite a nail-biting 20-14 loss to district rival Spruce Creek to close the season, the Titans have been on the march all year long. They have beaten some good teams, including Mainland, 31-28; North Miami, 49-20; Flagler Palm Coast, 34-19; Tampa Jesuit, 35-33; Oviedo, 30-20; and DeLand, 55-35. The Titans are seeded No. 3 in Class 7A, Region 1.
10. Spruce Creek (7-3)
The Hawks enter the playoffs with plenty of confidence after beating district rival University High (Orange City). They have a prolific offense and will need to operate at a high level as the No. 5 seed in Class 7A, Region 1. The Hawks have scored 50 or more points three times.
11. Bishop Moore (8-2)
The Orlando private school has played well, outlasting some very good schools this season. The Hornets defeated Oviedo, 45-40; Bartow, 19-9; Mount Dora, 27-14; and Tavares, 41-14. They are seeded No. 2 in Class 3A, Region 2.
12. Oviedo (8-2)
The Lions have rolled up big numbers again under offensive mastermind, Coach Greg Odierno. They have scored 40 or more points seven times and are looking for more in 2024. Oviedo is seeded No. 6 in Class 6A, Region 1.
13. Vero Beach (6-3)
The Indians overcame a bad start to win six straight heading into the Class 7A playoffs. They proved their comeback was no fluke after beating Miami Booker T. Washington, 24-21, on Oct. 4. The Indians are seeded No. 4 in Region 3.
14. West Orange (8-2)
The Warriors are one of the area’s most improved teams after going 3-7 last season. Sensational athlete Brian Dillard is a big reason for their turnaround, passing for more than 800 yards and seven TDs and rushing for more than 500 yards and eight scores. West Orange is seeded No. 3 in Class 7A, Region 2.
15. Titusville (6-4)
The Terriers are arguably the third-best team in Brevard County, having recorded their third consecutive winning season. They have won and lost some close games, but have found their stride lately with a four-game win streak, including a 17-14 victory against rival Merritt Island. The schools play again on Friday in a first-round Class 3A, Region 2 game.
16. DeLand (5-5)
It has been an up-and-down season for the Bulldogs, who plowed all the way to the state semifinals last year. They raced to a 4-1 start, beating New Smyrna Beach, Merritt Island and Appling County (Baxley, Ga.) along the way. But then the Dawgs dropped three straight to Volusia County schools Spruce Creek, Mainland and University High (Orange City) during the second half of the season. DeLand, which features dynamic freshman Taijh Moore, plays Lake Mary in a first-round Class 7A game.
17. Merritt Island (7-3)
The traditionally tough Mustangs have been resilient in close games, winning five contests by 10 points or less. They pushed Eau Gallie and Titusville before falling 27-20 and 17-14, respectively. They are seeded No. 5 in Class 3A, Region 2.
18. Winter Park (7-3)
The Wildcats are consistently one of Metro Orlando’s best teams and this year is no different. They have won four straight after a sluggish start, including a wild 35-28 victory against rival Boone in the season-finale. Winter Park is seeded No. 6 in Class 7A, Region 1.
19. Evans (6-4)
The Trojans clinched their first winning season since 2012 on Nov. 1 when they overwhelmed fellow Orlando school, Oak Ridge, 69-0. They are arguably better than their record, having lost to Apopka 6-0, and Jones, 28-21, in a pair of slugfests. Evans is seeded No. 7 in Class 6A, Region 1.
20. Rockledge (6-3)
It has been a couple decades since the Raiders won back-to-back state championships, but they have proven themselves playoff-worthy by winning three of their last four games. Rockledge is seeded fifth in Class 4A, Region 2.
21. Mount Dora (8-2)
Coach Luke Hutchinson has the Hurricanes on an upward trajectory, leading the Lake County school to its best record since 2014 (9-3). They nearly went undefeated, losing their two games by a combined 14 points. Mount Dora is seeded sixth in Class 3A, Region 2.
22. New Smyrna Beach (8-2)
Head coach John Wilkinson earlier this year picked up his 200th career victory, which includes a highly successful stint at Cocoa. Known for building great defenses, he has his Barracudas back in the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in Class 4A, Region 2.
23. Mainland (5-5)
The defending state champ Buccaneers are one of the biggest comeback teams in 2024, fighting back from an 0-5 start to win five straight and capture the Class 5A, District 4 title. They are seeded No. 7 in Class 5A, Region 1.
24. Apopka (4-5)
The Blue Darters, who are just two years removed from being a state runner-up, are back in the playoffs again as the No. 6 seed in Class 7A, Region 2. Apopka has fielded one of its stingiest defenses in years, having held five opponents to 14 points or less.
25. South Lake (7-3)
The Eagles have flown the highest since 2014 when they went 8-3. And they are not done, yet. South Lake has won five straight entering the Class 6A playoffs as the No. 6 seed in Region 2.
On the outside looking in:Ocoee, Boone, Leesburg, Lake Nona, Viera, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo), Orlando Christian Prep, Lyman, Melbourne Central Catholic, Tavares, Astronaut, Hagerty, Melbourne, Tohopekaliga, Holy Trinity Episcopal, St. Cloud, Wekiva.