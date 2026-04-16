Final Florida High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings – April 16, 2026

To say it was a banner year for South Florida high school boys’ basketball is an understatement.

By the time the last buzzer sounded, six South Florida schools were crowned state champions out of the seven FHSAA classifications. All made the final High School on SI Florida Top 25 Boys Basketball rankings.

Calvary Christian (24-1) out of Fort Lauderdale repeated as Class 3A state champ and finished on top of this season’s rankings. The Eagles beat out Prolific Prep (38-4), an elite national academy in Fort Lauderdale, for the top spot.

Also, from South Florida, Pembroke Pines Charter (22-6) won the Class 5A state title, jumping 14 spots to finish at No. 4.

Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (28-4) repeated as Class 6A state champ, finishing at No. 5.

Miami Columbus (26-6) won its fifth straight state championship, closing at No. 6. Sagemont Prep (24-6) out of Weston got hot at the right time, winning nine straight to finish as Class 1A state champ.

In Palm Beach County, Riviera Beach Suncoast (25-5) bounced back from a district championship loss to win the Class 4A title.

Meanwhile, in North Florida, Providence School (29-3) of Jacksonville lifted the Class 2A trophy and finished at No. 8.

Four new schools cracked the final Top 25: The Villages Charter (24-8) at No. 11; Riviera Prep (19-10) at No. 12; Oak Ridge (20-10) at No. 20; and Lakeland Victory Christian (25-7) at No. 25.

The High School on SI Florida Boys Basketball State Rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com

1. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale) (24-1)

Last time: 1

The Eagles repeated as Class 3A state champ, routing The Villages Charter, 87-51, in the title game. They finished the season with a 16-game win streak. Cayden Daughtry led the team in scoring at 26.5 points per game, assists per game (5.2) and steals per game (2.7), and Aiden Bolden was tops in rebounding (6.5).

2. Prolific Prep (38-4)

Last time: 2

The elite basketball academy out of Fort Lauderdale won 18 straight games before falling to Montverde Academy in the Chipotle Nationals quarterfinals.

3. Montverde Academy (23-7)

Last time: 3

The Eagles lost to CIA-Bella Vista (Phoenix), 69-65, in the Chipotle Nationals championship game. MVA played a brutal schedule, losing to CIA-Bella twice, Link Academy (Branson, Mo.), Dynamic Prep (Irving, Texas), and Southeastern Prep Academy National (Orlando), among others. Senior shooting guard Dhani Miller averaged 15.5 points per game, and junior forward/center Derek Daniels averaged 6.9 rebounds per game.

4. Pembroke Pines Charter (22-6)

Last time: 18

The Jaguars got hot at the right time, winning their last seven games, including a 52-48 victory against Fleming Island in the Class 5A state championship game. Junior guard Zacuras Dawson averaged 16.8 points per game, and Robert Guishard averaged 11.2 rebounds per game.

5. St. Thomas Aquinas (28-4)

Last time: 8

The Raiders repeated as Class 6A state champ, beating Evans, 67-51, for the title. Clarence Westbrook Jr. averaged 23.6 points, and Nate Accius averaged 7.6 rebounds per game.

6. Miami Columbus (26-6)

Last time: 5

The Explorers won their fifth straight state championship, beating Sarasota, 53-50, for the Class 7A state title. They closed the season with a 12-game win streak. Caleb Gaskins averaged 22.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

7. Southeastern Prep Academy National (41-9)

Last time: 7

The Falcons won 15 of their last 16 games, falling to Prolific Prep, 68-63, in the finale. CJ Rosser averaged 16.7 points per game, and Toni Bryant averaged 8.5 rebounds per game.

8. Providence School (Jacksonville) (29-3)

Last time: 12

The Stallions won the Class 2A state championship, beating Miami Country Day, 51-43, for the title. They finished the season with an impressive 17-game win streak. William Stewart averaged 14.5 points per game, and Nolan Nelson averaged 10.9 rebounds per game.

9. Sagemont Prep (24-6)

Last time: 10

The Lions won their last nine games, including a 67-63 victory against Victory Christian for the Class 1A state championship. Kevin Thomas averaged 15.5 points and 2.1 steals per game, Branden Sharpe averaged 6.3 rebounds per game, and Noah Francois averaged 4.5 assists per game.

10. Suncoast (25-5)

Last time: 25

The Chargers lost to Stranahan, 33-32, in the Class 4A, District 14 championship game, but then ripped off five straight victories to win the state title. Along the way, they beat Stranahan, 55-50, in overtime in a rematch, and Port Orange Atlantic, 85-62, two games later for the championship. Aaron Horton averaged 12.1 points per game, and Anthony Gatlin averaged 4.0 rebounds per game.

11. The Villages Charter (24-8)

Last time: Not ranked

The Buffaloes charged to the Class 3A state championship game, winning 10 straight contests, before falling to Calvary Christian in the title game. Junior guard Aaron Britt averaged 14.4 points per game, and senior wing Ethan Bevis averaged 5.8 rebounds per game.

12. Riviera Prep (19-10)

Last time: Not ranked

The Bulldogs played a brutal schedule and managed to beat some pretty good teams, including St. Thomas Aquinas, Sagemont Prep and Pembroke Pines Charter. But they lost to Miami Country Day in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs, ending their season. Senior Quincy Douby Jr. averaged 17.2 points per game, and Jonathan “JJ” Watts averaged 7.6 rebounds per game.

13. IMG Academy (20-9)

Last time: 4

The Ascenders also played a tough schedule, beating The Villages Charter and North Broward Prep, and falling to Prolific Prep, CIA-Bella Vista and others.

14. Lake Highland Prep (28-2)

Last time: 6

The Highlanders reeled off 24 straight victories before falling to The Villages Charter, 61-52, in the Class 3A regional finals. RJ Ingram averaged 12.4 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game, and Michael Madueme averaged 6.4 rebounds per game.

15. Impact Christian Academy (Jacksonville) (27-5)

Last time: 13

The Lions advanced to the Class 1A Final Four before falling to Victory Christian of Lakeland, 54-48. Senior Ronald Clark averaged 13.0 points and senior power forward/center Mechack Olungu averaged 9.1 rebounds per game.

16. Andrew Jackson (Jacksonville) (28-2)

Last time: 14

The powerful Tigers won 19 straight before falling to The Villages Charter, 54-52, in the Class 3A Final Four. Donald Hackworth averaged 14.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

17. Saint Andrew’s (24-5)

Last time: 9

The Scots won four of their last six games, falling to powerhouse Calvary Christian, 88-65, in the playoffs. Senior guard Xander Gerard averaged 24.3 points, senior forward Lukas Buinevicius averaged 7.3 rebounds per game, and senior guard Brendan Gerard averaged 7.1 assists and 2.0 assists per game.

18. North Broward Prep (24-4)

Last time: 11

The Eagles had their postseason run stopped by Saint Andrew’s, 61-60. They won nine of their last 12 games. Senior wing Francesco Borio averaged 15.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, and Felix Buroz averaged 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

19. Newberry (21-4)

Last time: 15

The Panthers won six in a row before falling to Andrew Jackson, 75-60, in the Class 3A playoffs. Senior shooting guard Henry Mathias averaged 17.2 points per game and senior shooting guard Juwan Scippio averaged 5.5 rebounds per game.

20. Oak Ridge (20-10)

Last time: 24

The Pioneers played a tough schedule and it paid off in the Class 7A playoffs when they surged all the way to the state semifinals before falling to Sarasota, 53-48. Donovan Williams averaged 17.6 points per game, and Jahmar Smith averaged 6.4 rebounds per game.

21. Lake Howell (25-6)

Last time: 19

The Silverhawks reeled off seven straight victories before falling to Evans, 63-51, in the Class 6A Final Four. Sophomore Johnas Maurice averaged 17.4 points per game, and seniors Jaydon A. Samuels and Isaac Buckley each averaged 7.0 rebounds per game.

22. Bartow (24-6)

Last time: 16

The Yellow Jackets won four straight before falling to Evans, 46-40, in the Class 6A regional finals. Senior guard Ja’kylen Crossley averaged 14.0 points per game and sophomore small forward Derwyn Link averaged 6.3 rebounds per game.

23. Mainland (22-4)

Last time: 20

The Buccaneers fell early in the Class 6A playoffs, losing to Ocala Forest, 57-55. Kade Manley averaged 15.8 points per game, and Canyon Powers averaged 5.7 rebounds per game.

24. North Marion (22-4)

Last time: 21

The Colts won eight straight before losing to Eastside, 47-44, in the Class 4A regional semifinals. Justice Phillips averaged 10.6 points per game, and Lamont Sweeting Jr., averaged 6.5 rebounds per game.

25. Lakeland Victory Christian (25-7)

Last time: Not ranked

The Storm raged at the end of the season, driving all the way to the Class 1A state championship game, where they lost to Sagemont Prep. Christian Fuller averaged 15.0 points per game, and Thok Gol averaged 5.6 rebounds per game.

Dropped out: Cardinal Gibbons (22-7), Windermere Prep (22-7), DME Academy (25-10), Miami Palmetto (23-6).

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962