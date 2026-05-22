Final 2025-26 Top 25 Florida Girls High School Basketball State Rankings

Despite five South Florida schools capturing state championships, it was a Central Florida team that shined the most during the 2025-26 Florida girls’ basketball season.

DME Academy of Daytona Beach finished on top of the High School On SI Florida Top 25 girls’ basketball state rankings after winning the prestigious 2026 Chipotle Nationals. DME overwhelmed Bullis School of Maryland, 68-49, for the title.

South Florida schools Miami Country (28-2) of Class 2A, which finished No. 2 in the rankings; Somerset Academy (24-4) of Class 3A, No. 3; Grandview Prep (26-4) of Class 1A, No. 4; Doral Academy (22-8) of Class 7A, No. 7; and St. Thomas Aquinas (22-8) of Class 6A, No. 14, all won state titles.

North Florida produced three state champions: Class 5A Booker T. Washington (24-3), No. 9; Rural Division Williston (22-2), No. 12; and Class 4A Bishop Kenny (28-4), No. 13.

Two schools entered the Top 25 in the final week: St. Thomas Aquinas, and Blanche Ely (21-6), No. 24.

The High School on SI Florida Girls Basketball State Rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com

FINAL HIGH SCHOOL ON SI FLORIDA GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE RANKINGS

1. DME Academy (25-4)

Last time: 1

The elite training academy in Volusia County finished on top after winning the prestigious 2026 Chipotle Nationals. DME overwhelmed Bullis School of Maryland, 68-49, for the championship. Senior center Sara Okeke averaged 15.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

2. Miami Country Day (28-2)

Last time: 2

South Florida’s top team repeated as Class 2A state champ, beating Holy Trinity Episcopal, 49-44, in the title game. Junior guard Jalynn Belton averaging 13.1 points per game, and sophomore forward Rachel Luis averaged 5.9 rebounds per game.

3. Somerset Academy (24-4)

Last time: 4

The Canyons Cougars finished the season with a 12-game win streak, including a 44-33 victory against Lake Highland Prep in the Class 3A state championship game. Sophomore guard/forward Alana Pinnock averaged 15.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

4. Grandview Prep (26-4)

Last time: 5

The Pride repeated as Class 1A state champ, beating Orlando Christian Prep, 71-37. Senior point guard Jasleen Green averaged 17.8 points per game, and junior small forward Ameera Kone averaged 6.9 rebounds per game.

5. Montverde Academy (18-4)

Last time: 3

The Eagles won five of their last six games, including a 56-42 victory against DME Academy. Missy Odom averaged 21.3 points per game, and Jayla Forbes averaged 9.2 rebounds per game.

6. Lake Highland Prep (25-7)

Last time: 6

The Highlanders won 17 consecutive contests before falling to Somerset Academy in the Class 3A title game. Senior Myanna Hatchette averaged 12.0 points per game, and sophomore Aubrey Griffin averaged 6.7 rebounds per game.

7. Doral Academy (22-8)

Last time: 23

The Firebirds got red-hot at the right time, winning seven straight to end the season, including a 48-43 victory against Winter Haven in the Class 7A state title game. Senior guard Stephanie Vega averaged 18.0 points per game, and senior post player DJ Myers averaged 11.0 rebounds per game.

8. Bolles (25-5)

Last time: 9

The Bulldogs won 20 straight games before falling to Lake Highland Prep in the Class 3A Final Four. Senior guard Evie Freeman averaged 15.2 points per game, and senior center Terrell McCoy averaged 6.9 rebounds per game.

9. Booker T. Washington (24-3)

Last time: 17

The Wildcats finished with a 19-game win streak, including a 56-54 thriller against Blanche Ely for the Class 5A state title. Sophomore guard Jada Clardy averaged 14.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

10. Central Pointe Christian Academy National (22-6)

Last time: 7

The White Tigers won 11 of their last 12 games to close the season. Junior guard Sofia Acuna averaged 11.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

11. Winter Haven (20-7)

Last time: 11

The Blue Devils reeled off seven straight wins before falling to Doral Academy, 48-43, in the Class 7A state championship game. Senior shooting guard Serenity Hardy averaged 23.9 points per game, and junior shooting guard/power forward Alyse Mercredi averaged 7.3 rebounds per game.

12. Williston (22-2)

Last time: 21

The Red Devils won 17 straight games to close the season, including a 66-49 victory against Jay in the Rural state championship. Senior Ashlyn Young averaged 13.0 points per game, and Tiona Wilkinson averaged 6.8 rebounds per game.

13. Bishop Kenny (28-4)

Last time: 19

The Crusaders won their final nine games, including a 54-48 victory against Bishop Moore in the Class 4A state championship. Kathleen Crawley averaged 16.3 points per game, and Makala DesJarlais averaged 9.3 rebounds per game.

14. St. Thomas Aquinas (22-8)

Last time: Not ranked

The Raiders won their last seven games, including a 65-22 blowout of Bayside in the Class 6A state championship game. London Thomas averaged 18.1 points per game, and Isabella Sangha averaged 11.8 rebounds per game.

15. Bishop Moore (25-5)

Last time: 14

The Hornets zipped all the way to the Class 4A state championship game before falling to Bishop Kenny, 58-48. Bishop Moore won 11 of its last 12 games. Senior guard Alex Wolsonovich averaged 11.1 points per game, and sophomore center/forward Lillian Mathis averaged 5.1 rebounds per game.

16. Centennial (23-7)

Last time: 12

The Eagles won five straight before falling to Doral Academy, 71-46, in the Class 7A Final Four. Jailyn Williams averaged 15.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

17. IMG Academy (16-8)

Last time: 10

The Ascenders lost twice in their final three games, falling to Montverde Academy, 62-39, and DME Academy, 57-46.

18. Ocoee (24-6)

Last time: 20

The Knights marched all the way to the Class 7A Final Four before falling to perennial power Winter Haven, 31-26. Senior guard Dakara Merthie averaged 17.4 points per game, and sophomore forward Kylie Holden averaged 5.7 rebounds per game.

19. Nova (23-5)

Last time: 13

The Titans won eight straight before ending their season with a 60-56 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas in the Class 6A playoffs. Senior guard Jaelynn Housey averaged 17.4 points per game, and sophomore guard Ke’mora Evans averaged 3.9 rebounds per game.

20. Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart (22-3)

Last time: 16

The Cyclones won seven of their last eight games to close the season. They finished the year with a 62-46 loss to Somerset Academy in the Class 3A Final Four. Senior guard Sela Travieso averaged 15.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

21. Fort Walton Beach (23-5)

Last time: 18

The Panhandle power won four of its last five games, falling to Bishop Kenny, 54-53, in the Class 4A playoffs. Freshman Harmony Lee averaged 10.5 points per game, and junior Alexis Smith averaged 3.0 rebounds per game.

22. Tampa Catholic (24-7)

Last time: 22

The Crusaders ripped off five straight wins before falling to Lake Highland Prep, 57-52, in the Class 3A playoffs. Ashley Knox averaged 19.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

23. Bloomingdale (25-3)

Last time: 24

The Bulls charged to a six-game win streak before falling to Bayside, 36-31, in the Class 6A playoffs. Mariia Fedoseeva averaged 14.4 points per game, and Kniya Godfrey averaged 5.8 rebounds per game.

24. Blanche Ely (21-6)

Last time: Not ranked

The Mighty Tigers roared to the Class 5A state championship game before falling to Booker T. Washington. They won six of their final seven games. Teriyah Mcfadden averaged 11.1 points per game, and Maiyah Standifer averaged 10.7 points per game.

25. Kissimmee Gateway (26-4)

Last time: 25

The Panthers roared to the Class 5A Final Four before falling to Booker T. Washington, 54-41, in the Final Four. Sophomore Ashlynn Day averaged 21.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

Dropped out: Potter’s House Christian (20-7), Central Pointe Christian Academy (10-1).

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Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962