Florida high school girls basketball Class 5A Final: Gainesville vs New Smyrna Beach live updates

A first-time champion will be crowned in the Class 5A Girls Basketball Championship Game between the Gainesville Hurricanes and the New Smyrna Beach Barracudas. High School on SI will be providing full coverage throughout the evening.

Ross Van De Griek

New Smyrna Beach's Olivia Olson (3) drives down court against River Ridge, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 during Region 2-5A semifinals basketball action in New Smyrna Beach.
New Smyrna Beach's Olivia Olson (3) drives down court against River Ridge, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 during Region 2-5A semifinals basketball action in New Smyrna Beach. / David TuckerNews-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school girls basketball state championships resume with the Gainesville Hurricanes taking on the New Smyrna Beach Barracudas.

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the morning to see who will be crowned champions in the Class 5A championship game on Friday.

Gainesville is seeking their first state title in school history.

New Smyrna Beach is seeking their first state title in school history

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Gainesville

New Smyrna Beach

PREGAME

The Class 5A girls basketball championship game between Gainesville and New Smyrna Beach will tip-off at 5:00 p.m.

