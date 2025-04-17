Florida high school softball’s top pitchers in 2025: Vote for the best
With the spring season officially here, it’s time to highlight the top high school softball players in Florida.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Florida, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an outfielder, a catcher or an infielder on this list, as we try to get as many players as possible.
Ali Solo, Western
The Texas commitment has been one of South Florida's top pitchers all season long, making the Wildcats a tough team to beat. Solo is currently 12-2 with a 1.76 earned run average with 124 strikeouts.
Meagan Villazon, Doral Academy
Villazon is another senior that's had herself a stellar spring season and has led the top-ranked Firebirds to a strong campaign so far. The FIU commit has struck out 195 strikeouts with a 0.59 ERA and owns a 18-1 record.
Morgen Talley, Calvary Christian
Talley, a North Carolina State commitment, has guided the one-loss Warriors to a successful 2025 season from the mound. The senior is currently 12-0 with a 0.79 ERA and has fanned 134 batters through 80 innings.
Lydia Berent, Cardinal Gibbons
The Chiefs have proven themselves as one of the top teams in the 954 and a lot of that has to do with the pitching of Berent, who has already committed to Stanford. Berent has pitched 13 complete games, with a 16-3 record, 0.89 ERA and 180 strikeouts.
Neveah Williams, Montverde Academy
Williams, an Ole Miss commitment, has been one of the state's best junior pitchers on the mound for the nationally-ranked Eagles. Through 16 appearances for Montverde Academy, Williams is 12-2 with a 1.05 ERA and 127 strikeouts.
La'Breah Sands, Montverde Academy
One of the state's top Class of 2028 prospects out of the Sunshine State and Sands has proven herself on the mound. The freshman pitcher is 7-0 with a 2.58 earned run average and 70 strikeouts.
Elle Hildreth, Inspiration Academy
Bringing the heat every time out for the Lions, Hildreth isn't just one of the best hurlers on the South Suncoast, but in the state as well. The senior pitcher is 14-3 with a 1.47 earned run average and has fanned 145 batters.
Lucy Mondok, East Lake
Though Mondok isn't a power pitcher when it comes to the strikeout numbers, she's as good as they come in getting outs throughout the course of a game. Mondok owns an impressive 0.80 ERA with a 13-4 record and 81 strikeouts.
Makenna Meadows, Lake Region
Not many pitchers in the 863 can whip it like Meadows does on the mound for the Thunder. The senior ace has compiled 182 strikeouts in 101 innings of work with a 12-3 record and 0.62 ERA.
Violet Flynn, Crystal River
When it comes to pitching on the North Suncoast region of Florida, Flynn has been the best around for the Pirates. The junior pitcher through 20 outings has a 15-3 record along with a 0.83 ERA and 260 strikeouts.
Angeline Mergen, Park Vista
There's little denying that someone of Mergen's talent shouldn't be on this list. Another one of South Florida's sensational pitchers has fanned 83 batters with an 11-2 record and a 2.77 ERA.
Hannah DeMarcus, Pace
Playing for one of the Florida Panhandle's best squads, DeMarcus has shown she can pitch just as well as any around the Sunshine State. The sophomore sensation is 14-2 with a 0.40 ERA and 260 strikeouts.
Allison Cole, Sarasota Riverview
No one down in Sarasota County is pitching better than Cole has for the Rams, with the senior pitcher owning a 15-1 record, 224 strikeouts and a eye-popping 0.30 earned run average. Doesn't get too much better than that.
Bre Clark, Arnold
Aside from DeMarcus of Pace, Clark is the other pitcher out of the 850 that's really had herself a strong 2025 campaign. The Marlins' pitcher is currently 13-5 with a 1.50 ERA and has struck out 187 batters.
Hayden Billie, Evangelical Christian
The Sentinels have been one of Southwest Florida's top teams and Billie continues to lead the team from the mound. Billie, a junior, owns a 2.00 earned run average and has fanned 147 batters for the 20-3 Sentinels.
