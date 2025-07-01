High School

Florida Top Boys Lacrosse Players Named 2025 USA Lacrosse All-Americans

More than 20 Florida-based boys lacrosse players received All-America honors

Kevin L. Smith

Alex Ponchock competes for the Benjamin boys lacrosse team in Florida during the 2025 season.
Alex Ponchock competes for the Benjamin boys lacrosse team in Florida during the 2025 season. / Jeff Klein

USA Lacrosse announced its nationwide boys lacrosse All-Americans on Tuesday.

More than 20 boys lacrosse players in Florida received recognition.

Below is a list of Florida-based players to receive All-America honors:

Central

Teddy Kachris, midfield, Bishop Moore Catholic

Eric McCook, goalie, Lake Highland Prep

Luke Shale, midfield, Lake Mary 

Jack Lorenz, midfield, Lake Mary 

Gannon Johnson, attack, Lake Minneola

Sam Juhnke, goalie, Montverde Academy

Connor Delz, defense, Winter Park

Gulf Coast

Owen Watts, attack, Berkeley Prep

Spencer Thompson, midfield, Canterbury School

Jake Morales, defense, Cardinal Mooney

Cole Bryant, long-stick/midfield, Community School of Naples

Isaac Lyon, midfield, Community School of Naples

Brendan Medearis, attack, H.B. Plant 

Aiden Eriksen, defense, Jesuit 

Cole Peck, attack, Jesuit 

Finn Hudson, midfield, Mitchell

Griffin Freeman, midfield, Newsome

Northeast

Tre Carter, attack, Episcopal Jacksonville

Mason Hauseman, attack, Ponte Vedra

Ryker Kemp, defense, Ponte Vedra

Jack Cox, midfield, Bolles

Northwest

Austin Kolman, midfield, Maclay

Pierce Montes, attack, Oak Hall

Tyler Trefzger, goalie, Oak Hall

Thomas Weber Jr., defense, Oak Hall

Gardner Crouch, midfield, South Walton

South

Dylan Faison, midfield, Saint Andrew's 

Nick Testa, attack, Saint Andrew's 

Dylan Furshman, midfield, Benjamin School

Alex Ponchock, attack, Benjamin School

Jack Kelleher, attack, Benjamin School

Jayden Vega, attack, Benjamin School

