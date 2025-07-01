Florida Top Boys Lacrosse Players Named 2025 USA Lacrosse All-Americans
USA Lacrosse announced its nationwide boys lacrosse All-Americans on Tuesday.
More than 20 boys lacrosse players in Florida received recognition.
Below is a list of Florida-based players to receive All-America honors:
Central
Teddy Kachris, midfield, Bishop Moore Catholic
Eric McCook, goalie, Lake Highland Prep
Luke Shale, midfield, Lake Mary
Jack Lorenz, midfield, Lake Mary
Gannon Johnson, attack, Lake Minneola
Sam Juhnke, goalie, Montverde Academy
Connor Delz, defense, Winter Park
Gulf Coast
Owen Watts, attack, Berkeley Prep
Spencer Thompson, midfield, Canterbury School
Jake Morales, defense, Cardinal Mooney
Cole Bryant, long-stick/midfield, Community School of Naples
Isaac Lyon, midfield, Community School of Naples
Brendan Medearis, attack, H.B. Plant
Aiden Eriksen, defense, Jesuit
Cole Peck, attack, Jesuit
Finn Hudson, midfield, Mitchell
Griffin Freeman, midfield, Newsome
Northeast
Tre Carter, attack, Episcopal Jacksonville
Mason Hauseman, attack, Ponte Vedra
Ryker Kemp, defense, Ponte Vedra
Jack Cox, midfield, Bolles
Northwest
Austin Kolman, midfield, Maclay
Pierce Montes, attack, Oak Hall
Tyler Trefzger, goalie, Oak Hall
Thomas Weber Jr., defense, Oak Hall
Gardner Crouch, midfield, South Walton
South
Dylan Faison, midfield, Saint Andrew's
Nick Testa, attack, Saint Andrew's
Dylan Furshman, midfield, Benjamin School
Alex Ponchock, attack, Benjamin School
Jack Kelleher, attack, Benjamin School
Jayden Vega, attack, Benjamin School
