Four-Star Defensive Lineman Elijah Golden Commits to Notre Dame
Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota, Fla.) four-star senior defensive lineman Elijah Golden is off the board as far as his recruitment is considered.
The Fighting Irish Win Out Over Alabama, Oklahoma and Virginia Tech
Golden announced he has committed to Notre Dame on Saturday, where he chose the Fighting Irish over Alabama, Oklahoma, and Virginia Tech.
Notre Dame's coaching staff offered Golden back in March of 2024 when he made an unofficial visit to South Bend. Golden returned to Notre Dame for his official visit back in June, where he told Rivals following the visit. "I like the fanbase; their fanbase is crazy. Every time I post something, they show me a lot of love. The coaches show me a lot of love, too, and I love all the coaches there. They are great guys and great coaches.”
Golden Had Over 40 Division-1 Offers
The 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive lineman held 41 offers and made official visits to each of his four finalists, where he visited Virginia Tech (May 30), Oklahoma (June 6), Alabama (June 13), and Notre Dame (June 20). Golden is rated as the No. 112 overall player in the nation, the No. 16 defensive lineman, and the No. 13 overall-ranked player in the state of Florida for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
During his junior season, Golden was credited with 61 total tackles (29 Tackles For Loss) and 10.0 sacks in his first season with the Cougars after coming over from IMG Academy after spending his freshman and sophomore seasons with the Ascenders.
Cardinal Mooney Has High Expectations In 2025
The Cardinal Mooney Cougars are a heavy favorite to make a deep playoff run in Class 2A this season, where they've loaded the schedule, facing opponents such as the reigning Colorado High School Athletic Association (CHSAA) Class 5A champions Cherry Creek (August 29), Berkeley Prep (September 12), Bishop Verot (September 26), and Clearwater Central Catholic (October 3)
247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins on Golden:
Green front-line defender with the materials needed to eventually emerge as a force at the point of attack. Might project best as a base end that can play over tackles and set the edge, but could kick further inside or even hang on the outside depending on how the body fills out in coming years. Tends to make the biggest impact with his engine as he will work vigorously to get through obstacles and then build speed in pursuit. Not exactly a precision rusher, but understands how to use his hands and can create an advantage on passing downs with his snap anticipation. Strong relative to his age, but needs to unlock more knockback power as that will help establish leverage more consistently. Finally started to show some signs of life with 10 sacks as a junior after being utilized in more of a reserve role as a sophomore. However, still far from a complete product and is the type of prospect that must keep making developmental strides if he’s ever going to match the player that has turned heads in combine settings. Should be viewed as a future multi-year contributor for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to morph into a game-wrecker if it all comes together.