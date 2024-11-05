Gateway Charter Griffins Boys Basketball 2024-25 Season Preview: Key Players, Expectations, Key Games
Here is everything you need to know about the 2024-2025 Gateway Charter Griffins.
2023-2024 Season Recap
Record: 22-8
District 3A-12 Champions (Defeated Bishop Verot, 62-49)
Class 3A, Region 3 Finalist (Lost to Berkeley Prep, 51-48)
Key Returners
6-2 senior guard Trey Fogle has a ton of upside heading into his senior season, as he continues to display his confidence and shooting ability. He also has one of the best IQs I’ve seen for his class as he forces defenses to collapse with his drive and kick-outs to find open shooters. Look for his stock to continue to rise as he is one of the top shooters so far this season in the Southwest Florida area.
6-8 senior power for Patrick Johnson is a dangerous threat around the rim on the offensive end where he can catch lobs as well as finish putbacks off misses. His mid-range shot has continued to improve as he is starting to expand his versatility into becoming a multi-level scorer. On the defensive end, he does a good job at challenging shots around the rim using his length and size to an advantage. Johnson also does a great job at rebounding and cleaning up the glass limiting the opposition to taking second chances.
6-2 senior combo guard Myles Jones is long and athletic which allows him to guard multiple positions and just plays with a ton of energy on both ends of the floor. Offensively, he is a lefty with a smooth shooting stroke that can be a threat on all three scoring levels. He will be a key piece to the Griffins’ bid as they go for a fourth consecutive district title.
Key Newcomers
6-2 senior guard Giordan Easley came over from Cypress Lake where he is a skilled finisher on the offensive end and demonstrates a high basketball IQ knowing when to shoot versus pass the ball. He is expected to share the primary point guard duties with Jones as he can make an impact whether it’s on or off the ball.
6-1 senior guard Obang Ochan is an athletic guard who has a quick first step and likes to attack the basket. He’s coming off a junior season where he averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.9 steals per game from Cypress Lake. He’s an above-average rebounder from the guard position and is active on defense, jumping the passing lanes and getting out in transition.
What Are Some Expectations This Season?
“As a program, we want to continue to build on the momentum and success that we have had the last two years we want to continue to defend our district championship and reach the final four” Head Coach RJ Jones said.
“As a coaching staff is to maximize the talent we have and put our players in the best positions to succeed in whatever their goals are for this season”, Jones added.
Who Are Some Matchups Worth Covering This Season?
Monday, November 25 vs Wharton (Buckshot O’Brien Classic)
Tuesday, November 26 vs Providence School (Buckshot O’Brien Classic)
Saturday, December 7 vs Windermere (Orlando Health Hoopfest)
Saturday, December 14 vs St. Thomas Aquinas (City of Palms Premiere)
Wednesday, December 18 vs Millennium (Arizona) (City of Palms Classic)
Thursday, December 19 vs TBD (City of Palms Classic)
Saturday, December 21 vs TBD (City of Palms Classic)
Thursday, January 2 vs Blake (Sun Bash Tampa)
Friday, January 3 vs East Lake (Sun Bash Tampa)
Saturday, January 4 vs St. Petersburg (Sun Bash Tampa)
Thursday, January 16 vs Bishop Verot
Saturday, January 18 vs Discovery (Wally Keller Classic)
Tuesday, January 28 at Barron Collier