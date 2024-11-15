Gators hosting Florida 4-star 2026 DL Kendall Guervil for LSU showdown
There’s an old Jim Croce song that advises all “don’t tug on Superman’s cape.” For offensive coordinators taking on Fort Myers High School (Fort Myers, FL), it is best to take that advice applying it to Kendall Guervil. Guervil (6-5, 310) is big, strong, athletic, and takes to the field with a nasty attitude. All great things if you play for the Green Wave, not so great if you are an opposing 5A quarterback or running back squaring off against the defensive lineman.
As dominating as Guervil has been this season with 79 total stops, 11 tackles for a loss, and two forced fumbles, he has tremendous upside left to his game. Extending 21 offers, college programs like what they see in the Class of 2026 prospect.
“They love how I get off the ball, my explosive, my technique, my rushing as a 3-tech – how I am getting past the linemen and making plays, blowing up pulling guards, and all sorts of stuff,” Guervil said.
Reflecting on his own season, Guervil added, “It is going great. I am playing really well. I have better stats than last year; I have doubled my stats. I have more sacks and tackles. Overall, I have improved as a player.”
Asked about his strength in the weight room, Guervil stated, “We do Olympic lifts at my school, like clean and jerk, and snatch. Over the summer I got 325 on bench, 435-440 on squat, 315 on clean and jerk, and 245 on snatch.”
Since October, Guervil has landed offers from Texas, Alabama, Auburn, Florida Atlantic, and South Florida with interest coming in from LSU, Illinois, and Notre Dame.
Of all the communication coming the four-star’s way, all are making their pitch to land his verbal commitment.
“All of them are reaching out,” Guervil shared. “To list three or four – Texas, Michigan, and definitely Florida and Miami; they do it heavily almost every day.”
Sunshine State programs have been successful getting the prized prospect on campus this season for games.
“I went last weekend to Navy vs. USF (South Florida), I went to one of the Florida games, Miami vs. FSU, and I went to Arizona vs. UCF,” Guervil said. “This weekend I am going to LSU vs. Florida. After that, I am going back up for the Ole Miss game (Nov. 23).
“I am trying to get in a game with Georgia, but my mom and dad’s work schedule is not working out. I am trying to get out of state for a game if my parents’ schedule clears up.”
The visit to Gainesville this weekend is highly anticipated.
“I am pretty excited to see all the coaches, I haven’t seen them in a while,” Guervil shared. “Coach (Billy) Napier, coach (Gerald) Chatman (DL), and all the coaches on the staff.”
Details into the relationship with the Gators’ staff were given.
“It has been great,” Guervil stated. “Every time I go there, I get the chills. It is like family. I hang out with the players and connect with them. It makes me feel like home.”
Guervil gave insight into his time in Tampa.
“It was alright,” Guervil shared. “Watching USF against Navy, they fought hard. They are trying to add pieces, and they are rebuilding.”
The trip across Alligator Alley was worth Guervil’s time.
“It went well seeing their defensive coaches, coach Joe (Salave’a – DL), coach (Jason) Taylor (DL), and coach (Devin) Santana, and all those guys,” Guervil said. “We have a good time when we are there. We really connect. I also spend time with the players and connect with them like I do at Florida. Coach Mario Cristobal is my guy; love him. Every time I go, there is just love; we connect.”
The Bounce House was rockin’ on Nov. 2 when Guervil was there.
“I went up there with my teammate Madrid Tucker; it was great,” Guervil explained. “Really great. Watching them blow Arizona out, that was a great game overall. Defensively and offensively, they played great. (RJ) Harvey is a great running back. Coach (Kenny) Martin is my guy.
“We connected up there. It is like family up there. They make me feel at home there. Just like Maimi and Florida, I connected with them. We go over film, sit down and talk, and do stuff like that when I am there.”
In addition to wanting to visit Georgia, Guervil listed the other out of state programs he would like to visit in the near future.
“Texas, Michigan, definitely Alabama, and Texas A&M,” Guervil shared.