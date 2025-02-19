High School

Hialeah Mater Lakes and Barron Collier Will Meet for FHSAA Class 4A boys soccer state championship

Mater Lakes blanks Bishop Moore in one semifinal, while Baron Collier tops Fort Walton in the other

Bill Kemp

The Barron Collier boys soccer team celebrates its victory in the FHSAA Class 4A state semifinals. The Cougars will meet Hialeah Mater Lakes in the championship match.
AUBURNDALE – Hialeah Mater Lakes is on its way to the state championship game.

Mater Lakes picked up two second-half goals Tuesday on its way to shutting out Orlando Bishop Moore in the semifinals and capturing a spot in the Class 4A boys soccer state championship game.

Mater Lakes will face Naples Barron Collier, which was a 5-3 winner over Fort Walton in the second 4A semifinal at 4 p.m. Friday for the state title  at Lake Myrtle Sports Complex.

After a scoreless first half, Mater Lakes picked up goals from Gabriel Coots and Gabriel Zapata to secure the win.

Mater Lakes also out-shot Barron Collier 7-6 overall and 4-3 in the pivotal second half.

Barron Collier 5, Fort Walton 3

Naples Barron Collier scored two goals in the first half and three more in the second half to hold off Fort Walton and earn a trip to the boys soccer state championship game. They will face Mater Lakes Friday at 4.

Barron Collier (19-2) picked up a pair of goals from Alex Bulai-Tudor and single goals from Emerson LaOrden, Logan Tsopanoglou and Evan Freshwater to cap its scoring. LaOrden also pitched two assists.

Fort Walton (14-7-1) picked up second-half goals from Jowell Albino, D'Angelo Sanchez and Esteban Mendes.

