Hialeah Mater Lakes and Barron Collier Will Meet for FHSAA Class 4A boys soccer state championship
AUBURNDALE – Hialeah Mater Lakes is on its way to the state championship game.
Mater Lakes picked up two second-half goals Tuesday on its way to shutting out Orlando Bishop Moore in the semifinals and capturing a spot in the Class 4A boys soccer state championship game.
Mater Lakes will face Naples Barron Collier, which was a 5-3 winner over Fort Walton in the second 4A semifinal at 4 p.m. Friday for the state title at Lake Myrtle Sports Complex.
After a scoreless first half, Mater Lakes picked up goals from Gabriel Coots and Gabriel Zapata to secure the win.
Mater Lakes also out-shot Barron Collier 7-6 overall and 4-3 in the pivotal second half.
Barron Collier 5, Fort Walton 3
Naples Barron Collier scored two goals in the first half and three more in the second half to hold off Fort Walton and earn a trip to the boys soccer state championship game. They will face Mater Lakes Friday at 4.
Barron Collier (19-2) picked up a pair of goals from Alex Bulai-Tudor and single goals from Emerson LaOrden, Logan Tsopanoglou and Evan Freshwater to cap its scoring. LaOrden also pitched two assists.
Fort Walton (14-7-1) picked up second-half goals from Jowell Albino, D'Angelo Sanchez and Esteban Mendes.