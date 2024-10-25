Is FSU commit Tedarius Hughes open to flip to Miami?
This weekend is huge for the Miami Hurricanes (7-0) when it comes to recruiting. They face the Florida State Seminoles (1-6) and are looking to flip targets. Tedarius Hughes, a 2026 4-star defensive back at South Dade High School, will be one of a few FSU commits in attendance.
High School on SI caught up with Hughes, on Thursday night, following his game against the Coral Gables Cavaliers. It was a quiet night on defense for the blue chip DB prospect, as Coral Gables avoided throwing the ball in his direction all night.
Hughes, however, still managed to make some big plays, catching a touchdown pass on offense returning a punt 38-yards for a score.
Here’s a brief postgame interview with Hughes:
If you can rate yourself from 1-10, based on your performance, what would you give yourself?
I’d say my performance is an 8. I wanted more defensive stats but I’m pretty cool with my two touchdowns. I’m primarily a defensive player, to have stats on offense that’s good for me.
What are your thoughts going into the FSU vs Miami game?
I just want to see the competition between the two Florida teams. Who runs Florida? I’m just looking to see a great match up.
How often is the Miami coaching staff in contact with you?
They reach out to me, every couple of days. They reached out to me today before the game. So I definitely have a strong relationship with them.
Hughes, who recently picked up his fourth star on On3.com is ranked as the No. 21 safety in the nation in the Class of 2026.
Hughes 10 solo tackles, with three for loss, and 10 assists so far in 2024. He also intercepted two passes and defended two others. He has six interceptions since the start of last season.