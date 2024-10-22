Kennesaw State lands a 6-5 basketball commit out of Florida
Darius Washington III, a 6-foot-5 senior guard out of Edgewater High School in Orlando, Florida announced his committed to play his college basketball Kennesaw State University, Monday on his social media platforms.
Washington chose the Owls over Coastal Carolina, Florida Gulf Coast, Florida International, New Hampshire, Stetson University, and Western Carolina.
Washington took an official visit to Kennesaw State last month.
Washington on why he chose Kennesaw State: “I had a great relationship with Coach (Pettaway) and the love they just showed me when I was there and it just felt like home. It’s a great environment and it is a place I feel like I could thrive right away.”
Washington spent his junior season at Orlando Christian Prep where he averaged 11.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game for the Warriors where he helped lead them to the Class 2A Championship game where they eventually fell to Sagemont.
Washington returns to Edgewater where he spent his sophomore season averaging 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game for the Eagles.
During the Under Armour Association (UAA) Circuit, Washington spent the spring and summer playing for SOH Elite based out of the greater Fort Lauderdale/Miami area averaging 12.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.
Look for Washington to play a huge role for the Eagles in his second go-around with the program as he’s an unselfish guard where he can be an excellent decision-maker on whether to shoot versus pass the ball. He is also a lethal threat when it comes to shooting from behind the arc and is strong when it comes to attacking the basket. On the defensive end, Washington is very long and mobile where he can be very active in the passing lanes getting tips and deflections leading to baskets on the other end.