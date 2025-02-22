Lake Mary Clinches 4th Girls Soccer State Title in Family Legacy Triumph
AUBURNDALE, Fla. – For Lake Mary, it’s all in the family.
Lake Mary won its fourth girls soccer state championship in program history Friday, shutting out Weston Cypress Bay, 2-0, Friday in the FHSAA Class 7A state title game.
“We’ve said it all year, defense wins championships. Our defending was incredible,” Lake Mary coach Christian Eissele said.
Lake Mary won three state titles under Christian’s father, Bill Eissele, in 1989, 1998 and 2002. Bill resigned following the 2019-20 season as the third winningest girls coach in U.S. history, producing a 660-215-72 record.
Lake Mary pumped in two first-half goals and then utilized its stingy defense to hold Cypress Bay (18-2-1) scoreless.
Senior Lindsay Sheets scored the first goal off a corner kick for Lake Mary and then junior Ava McKay added the second with just seconds remaining in the first half.
Cypress Bay was looking for its first girls soccer state championship in program history.
The Lightning have reached the state championship game seven times but have settled for the state runners-up trophy on all occasions.
“We definitely had a harder route (to reach the state finals) this time,” said Cypress Bay head coach Kate Dwyer, now in her 19th season with the program. “We had the top three in our region from the top 10 teams in the state.