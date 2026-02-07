Mount Dora High's New Head Football Coach Fired After Arrest for Child Solicitation
Mount Dora High School will be looking for a head football coach for the second time in a month after newly hired Colby Erskin was arrested for an active warrant out of Broward County.
Colby Erskin Jailed in Sanford for Alleged Solicitation of Child
Erskin, 39, was taken into custody by Seminole County deputies and jailed in Sanford for solicitation of a child and transmission of harmful material to minors, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and reports by WESH Channel 2 News and WKMG Channel 6 in Orlando.
Erskin Previoulsy Taught And Coached Football at South Plantation
The Lake County School district promptly dismissed Erskin, a former South Plantation High math teacher and football coach, per NBC 6 South Florida.
“Mr. Erskin, who was hired less than a month ago as our football coach, was dismissed from his position (Feb. 5) after we learned that he had been arrested on a South Florida warrant for allegations that do not involve any of our students,” per a statement by Lake County Schools that was provided to Lake and Sumter Style.com.
“We are cooperating with law enforcement and encourage anyone to come forward if you have anything to share regarding Mr. Erskin.”
Erskin Was Introduced as Mount Dora's New Head Coach in January
Erskin met the Mount Dora community as the Hurricanes’ new head football coach during a meet-and-greet on Jan. 15, per Lake and Sumter Style.
The former South Florida teacher was hired by Lake County Schools to replace Luke Hutchinson as head football coach. Hutchinson was popular in Mount Dora, leading the Hurricanes to three winning seasons, a playoff berth and a 23-18 record in four seasons. He recently was named Program Director for South Lake High School’s football team.
