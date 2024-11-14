November commitment possible for 3 star 2025 Florida ATH Jermane Hayes
If you’re going to watch Jermane Hayes’ highlight film, do yourself a favor – get some popcorn. The 2025 do-all athlete for the University Titans (Orange City, FL) is an action star on the gridiron lighting up the opposition in all three phases of the game. College coaches have put over 20 offers in Hayes’ hands with a possible verbal commitment coming in November.
If you are an offensive, defensive, or a special teams coordinator, when going against the Titans you must scheme for Hayes (5-11, 160). On offense, Hayes has compiled a team-high 39 receptions for 685 yards with four touchdowns adding a 30-yard run. That speed pops on special teams taking eight kicks back 238 yards and four punts 103 yards the other way.
Another area where Hayes can dominate the opposition is at cornerback. The three-star walked me through one of his more impressive pick-sixes of the season.
“That was a 95-yard pick-six,” Hayes said. "That was crazy. Two plays before I had a pass breakup and I was talking to the coaches, then they completed a five-yard pass in the flat. I knew I had to make up for that play. They threw the ball my way, he bobbled it, and I took off running.”
Asked about his game-changing speed, Hayes explained, “My speed, to be honest there are two types of speed, quick and being fast. I am quick, and I can get out and be fast. My shuttle is a 4.15. My 40 is at a 4.4.”
Details of what he brings to the field as a corner were covered.
“Things I do best at corner, locking up one-on-one,” Hayes shared. “I know zone, but in one-on-one I have barely given up over 100 yards this season, maybe not even 80 playing one-on-one.”
College coaches are heavily debating in meetings where they would play Hayes if they had him.
“I am mostly being recruited to play receiver, but some want me strictly as a DB (defensive back),” Hayes stated. “It is about 60-40 on my recruitment with 60 being at receiver.”
Hayes’ thoughts on where he plays in college… he doesn’t care – just put him in the game.
“It doesn’t matter,” Hayes responded. “Just put me where you need help, and I will get it done. Nickelback, safety, corner, slot, running back – I used to play running back then; I was very good.”
With Miami and West Virginia showing late interest, Hayes shared which teams are hitting up his phone.
“Marshall, they are on me heavy, Vanderbilt some, and Bethune-Cookman,” Hayes said.
The Wildcats got Hayes to Daytona Beach for a game this fall.
“It went well,” Hayes shared. “I talked to the coaches.”
The Thundering Herd could see Hayes on campus this weekend for the game against Coastal Carolina.
“I thought about going to Marshall this week, but I don’t know yet,” Hayes stated. “I’m not sure yet.”
Marshall was one of the schools to host Hayes for an official over the summer.
“I went to Marshall on the 14th of June, and I went to the University of Buffalo on the 21st,” Hayes said.
Detail to the time in Huntington was given, “It went well. I like the school. They have a good atmosphere. I loved the coaches and players.”
Information on the Buffalo trip was also given, “That was great. I love the city, the players, and the coaches. They showed love. They have nice facilities.”
A final decision could be made very soon.
“I want to commit sometime this month, so I know I have a spot,” Hayes shared.
What factors into Hayes’ verbal commitment were provided, “The number 1 thing is the relationship with coaches and the players. If I am going somewhere far away, I want to feel like I am home with my family. Playing time is another thing; I know what I can do. I’m looking for coaches that don’t show favoritism.”