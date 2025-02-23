Ponte Vedra girls, Arnold boys capture FHSAA Class 5A soccer state titles
AUBURNDALE, Fla. – It was a repeat performance.
Ponte Vedra won the FHSAA Class 5A girls soccer state championship Saturday, edging Miami Lourdes 2-1 at Lake Myrtle Sports Complex.
Ponte Vedra jumped out to an early 1-0 lead less than two minutes into the game on a goal by sophomore forward Katie DeVincentis.
The score stood until Ponte Vedra increased its lead to 2-0 at the 15:06 mark of the second half when sophomore defender Lulu Consuji unleashed a 40-yard shot that cleared the goalkeeper’s head and bounced around in the back of the net.
“We didn’t shut them down. We are just lucky that our goalkeeper played great,” Ponte Vedra coach David Silverberg said.
“They were just sending balls in and it was just target practice. We were clearing it back to them and they were sending it right back in. When we score early, we tend to let our guard down and we never really got our legs back. But a win is a win.”
Lourdes actually out-shot Ponte Vedra 8-6 but the Sharks struggled to boot a ball into the back of the net.
“Honestly, I think we were much better (than Ponte Vedra),” Lourdes coach David Fique said. “They got the goal in the beginning of the game and I think it caught us off moment.”
Trailing 2-0, Lourdes picked up its lone goal with 9:33 left in the game on a shot by Larne Cancio.
Arnold wins Class 5A state title after PK session over Tampa Jesuit
AUBURNDALE, Fla. – This one was as close as it gets.
Panama City Beach Arnold edged Tampa Jesuit 1-1 (4-3 PK) for the Class 5A boys soccer state championship on Saturday at Lake Myrtle Sports Complex.
The game was knotted 1-1 after regulation and then remained scoreless through two overtime sessions. Senior Patrick Wiley scored for Jesuit off an assist from Lucas Book for a 1-0 lead. Travis Novak scored for Arnold to knot the game 1-1.
In the PK session, Arnold picked up four goals from Fernando Granillo, Zach Wickard, Preston Cooley and Josh Moore. Jesuit PK scorers were: Wiley, Evan Yockey and Keegan Clamp.