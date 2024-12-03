Predicting where six elite 2025 4-stars may sign
The heat along the recruiting trail is reaching a fever pitch. What was once locked up giving college coaches warm fuzzy feelings has turned to a dark void wondering what went wrong. As the Early Signing Period nears on Wednesday, Dec. 4, decommitments are taking place left and right after last-minute visits were taken over the weekend. These four-stars will swing future fortunes on the collegiate gridiron.
UNCOMMITTED 4-STARS
DB Lagonza Hayward – Toombs County (Lyons, GA)
Hayward is a fresh decommitment after reopening his process on Dec. 1 cutting ties with Tennessee. Florida is not only finishing strong on the field, but also along the recruiting trail. The Gators hosted Hayward back in June on an official and again over the weekend per reports.
Prediction: Florida
ATH McKay Madsen – Clovis North (Clovis, CA)
In early October, the race for two-sport athlete (track) McKay Madsen was down to BYU, Oregon, and UCLA. In mid-October, the Ducks got Madsen on campus for a very successful unofficial, and then again over the weekend. Before Thanksgiving weekend, BYU got him to Provo for the Kansas game. Big Ten vs. Big 12… hard to pick against the No. 1 team in the country.
Prediction: Oregon
RB Anthony Rogers – Carver (Montgomery, AL)
When down to two schools, most times it is easy to figure out where a player is going based on what’s on the roster and what a team has coming in said recruiting class. In Rogers case, the former Alabama verbal is down to Georgia and Ohio State, and both programs are set to bring in two tailbacks in this class. About seven weeks ago Rogers posted pictures of his visit to Georgia, but Ohio State got him to campus in November.
Prediction: Ohio State
OT Lamont Rogers – Horn (Mesquite, TX)
Two days before the Early Signing Period, Missouri got the dreaded news they lost Rogers; a five-star in some circles. The lean to the Aggies has been bantered about, and now looks like a done deal.
Prediction: Texas A&M
OT Chastan Brown – Northside (Warner Robins, GA)
When Gus Malzahn announced his departure from UCF for FSU, the writing was on the wall that the Knights would lose key players in the 2025 class… Brown is one of them. On Monday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was at Northside High School (Warner Robins) checking in on the in-state four-star talent.
Prediction: Georgia
WR Jerome Myles – Corner Canyon (Draper, UT)
A September commit to USC, another Monday loss for a top program. The Aggies got the speedster to College Station for one last visit, giving A&M another big win on Wednesday.
Prediction: Texas A&M
NOTE WORTHY MENTION
WDE Zahir Mathis – Imhotep Institute (Philadelphia, PA)
Committed to Ohio State since Jan. 10, on Nov. 18 Mathis decommitted. On Monday the four-star announced he would not be signing during the Early Signing Period. When Mathis got back on the recruiting trail, he did share that Ohio State is still a top school in his process.
