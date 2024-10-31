Santa Fe Catholic Hawks Boys Basketball 2024-25 Season Preview: Key Players, Expectations, Key Games
The 2024-2025 High School Basketball season in the Sunshine State officially tips off in a few weeks. High School on SI will be doing team previews leading up to the opening week of the regular season.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2024-25 Santa Fe Catholic Hawks.
2023-2024 Season Recap
Record: 24-6
District 3A-7 Runner-Up (Lost to Bell Creek Academy, 58-57)
Class 3A, Region 2 Semifinalists (Lost to Holy Trinity Episcopal, 63-60)
Key Returners
The Santa Fe Catholic Hawks will be led by two talented and hard-working guards, senior Tate Darner (Chattanooga commit) and junior Toby Lane who is the heart and soul of his team. Darner is a prolific scorer and continues to develop physically as he has grown four inches since the start of his sophomore season, standing at 6-4. Lane provides a lot of toughness on both ends of the floor where his coaches call him a true floor general.
6-3 senior guard Malikai Broffitt also returns to the fold where he will provide veteran leadership as well as toughness on the defensive end where his versatility speaks high volumes. Broffitt averaged 6.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game last season.
5-10 senior guard Cyrus Nofallah is a high-IQ type player who makes the right reads and decisions when on the court as he brings great vision and accurate passing abilities.
6-4 freshman guard Ethan Knox is a high-flyer who will be talked about for the next four years where he can play above as well as below the rim. Knox also has room to add weight and muscle but for now, he’s a hard-working floor spacer who thrives at the glass.
5-11 sophomore guard Urijah Newkirk plays a mature game beyond his years as he brings instant energy as well as having a smooth release from behind the arc. He is a lead guard who can create for himself as well as his teammates off the catch or bounce.
What Are Some Expectations?
“We are to win a district championship and compete for a regional championship,” Head Coach Mike Blicher said. Like previous seasons this team will play incredibly hard and most importantly they will play for each other” Blicher added.
Who Are Some Key Matchups to Watch?
Saturday, November 30 vs Mater Lakes Academy (National Hoop Feast)
Tuesday, December 3 vs North Tampa Christian
Friday, December 13 vs Victory Christian Academy
Friday, December 20 vs Barron Collier
Saturday, January 11 vs The Villages Charter (Jim Haley Shootout)
Tuesday, January 14 at Victory Christian Academy