South Florida high school baseball Regional Finals preview
A trip to the state playoffs in Fort Myers is close to becoming a reality for the South Florida high school baseball teams who are still in the playoff picture.
Just two wins separate the participating schools from the final four, which will be played at Hammond Stadium, the Spring Training home of the Minnesota Twins.
South Florida again is expected to have strong representation at the state playoffs. But first those teams still standing must get by one more regional hurdle.
With the Regional Semifinals coming to a close last Saturday, next up are the Regional Finals, which get underway beginning on Monday with the best-of-three format.
Like the rounds before, Classes 1-4A will play on Monday and Tuesday, and if necessary, a decisive Game 3 will be played on Thursday. Classes 5-7A will play on Wednesday and Thursday, with Game 3 slated for Saturday, if necessary.
Here’s a preview of the matchups involving schools from South Florida. (FYI, all are Region 4 matchups).
CLASS 7A
Marjory Stoneman Douglas No. 1 vs. West Broward No. 3
May 7-8: Games 1&2 at Stoneman Douglas.
For the second straight season, Stoneman Douglas will face West Broward with a trip to Fort Myers on the line. This time, it’s a two-of-three format.
Douglas is seeking its fifth straight state title. West Broward is looking to pull off the upset.
The Eagles have been dominant in the postseason, winning by mercy rule in both games against Taravella in their regional semifinal series. Nick Diaz homered in each of the two games, and Douglas’ pitching has been overpowering with Gio Rojas, Daniel Tartaglia, Chase Wildroudt and Breylynn Courtney.
West Broward continues to show its resiliency. In the quarterfinals and semifinals, the Bobcats lost the first game, but won the ne xt two. Braden “Ace” Aguila has stepped up on the mound. At the plate, Ethan Lindor homered in the Bobcats’ 14-4 win in Game 3 over second-seed, Columbus.
(Worth noting: In Class 7A-Region 3, Jupiter won its semifinals series in three games against Harmony. The third-seeded Warriors will face No. 4 seed Park Vista, which eliminated top-seed Vero Beach in three games.)
CLASS 6A
St. Thomas Aquinas No. 1 vs. Doral Academy No. 2
May 7-8: Games 1&2 at St. Thomas Aquinas
This has been a heavily anticipated matchup between the top two seeds in the region.
St. Thomas Aquinas eliminated West Boca Raton in two games, but Doral Academy went the distance against Braddock. Game 3 was played on Saturday at Braddock, and the Firebirds came out on top, 6-5. Caleb Hernandez had three hits and two RBIs in the decisive third game. Gabriel Milano and Jaivyn Francois each homered for Doral.
St. Thomas has enjoyed a sensational season, and the Raiders are especially tough at home. Outfielder Zack Malvasio has 16 home runs on the season, and came up big in the regional semifinals.
CLASS 5A
Mater Academy Charter No. 1 vs. Varela No. 3
May 7-8: Games 1&2 at Mater Academy Charter
An all-Miami-Dade County matchup was set up after Varela took care of business in convincing fashion, beating second-seed Archbishop McCarthy, 12-4, in Game 3 of their regional semifinals.
Mater Academy impressed in its semifinals sweep of Pembroke Pines Charter, outscoring the Jaguars’ 20-2.
CLASS 4A
American Heritage Plantation No. 1 vs. Belen Jesuit No. 6
May 5-6: Games 1&2 at American Heritage Plantation
The Patriots are riding a 10-game winning streak, and have really stepped up in the playoffs. They hit five home runs in the two games against Key West. The pitching is getting a boost with ace Talan Holiday expected to be available for the series with Jesuit. Belen Jesuit is a surprise team. As the sixth-seed, the Wolverines went on the road and split with No. 2 seed Merritt Island. And then, in Game 3 at home, won the series finale, 2-0.
CLASS 3A
Miami Springs No. 1 vs. St. Brendan No. 6
May 5-6: Games 1&2 at Miami Springs
Miami Springs has won seven in a row, and is 24-3 on the season. The Golden Hawks won convincingly in both their games against Monsignor Pace in the regional semifinals. Catcher Kelven Perera homered in Game 2.
St. Brendan has shown the ability to find a way. In the regional semifinals, the Sabers took two of three from Killian. At home in the decisive game, St. Brendan won, 9-3. Giannicarlo Guzman-Garcia gave up two runs in 5 1/3 innings in Game 3. On Feb. 24, Miami Springs beat St. Brendan, 5-2.
CLASS 2A
St. John Paul II Academy No. 5 vs. Saint Andrew’s No. 6
May 5-6: Games 1&2 at St. John Paul II Academy
A couple of Boca Raton schools are matched up with a chance to advance to the state playoffs.
Saint Andrew’s is vastly improved since the start of the season, when the Scots lost 15-2 in their opener to NSU University. For perspective, in the regional quarterfinals, Saint Andrew’s swept the series with NSU. And the Scots dominated Westminster Christian in the regional semifinals.
St. John Paul II Academy also is on a roll. In the semifinals, it eliminated state-ranked Cardinal Newman in three games. After losing 10-0 in the opener, the Eagles won 1-0 in Game 2, and in the third game, prevailed, 6-5.
CLASS 1A
Miami Christian No. 2 vs. Brito No. 4
May 5-6: Games 1&2 at Miami Christian
Miami Christian reached the state title game a year ago, and are two wins away from returning to Fort Myers. The Victors remain alive despite having an under .500 record (13-16). They're the second seed because of their strength of schedule. In the regional semifinals, they closed out Jupiter Christian, 10-1, in a decisive third game. They’ve played Brito twice already, and lost both times. Brito enters the series with a 14-13 record. In the semifinals, the Panthers knocked off top seed, Schoolhouse Prep.