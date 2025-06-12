South Florida’s Top 50 high school baseball players Classes 1-4A
With all the talent baseball dispersed throughout South Florida, it’s easy to see why the area produces so many players who move on to play college and professional baseball.
It was no different in 2025. In what area scouts called a “down year” for high-end talent, South Florida still delivered five state champions, and eight teams total that reached either the state semifinals or finals.
In Classes 1-4A, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties delivered two state champions: American Heritage Plantation (4A) and Miami Springs (3A), while Brito (Class 1A) and Saint Andrew’s (Class 2A) reached the semifinals.
Now it’s time to rank the best of the best. High School on SI is unveiling the Top 50 players in South Florida in Classes 1-4A. Last week, we announced our rankings for Classes 5-7A.
For these rankings, we’re including Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties as well as Key West High School.
Our rankings are a combination of statistics, expert analysis and the projectability of players.
High School on SI’s Top 50 players, Classes 1-4A:
1. Jordan Rich, CF, American Heritage Plantation
When weighing all the factors in determining who should be the No. 1-rated player, it came down to one simple question: Who impacted the game in more ways than anyone else? Jordan Rich was the easy answer. The senior center fielder batted .393, scored 45 runs, hit seven home runs and stole 38 bases. That’s literally doing it all, and Rich’s emergence into a star is a big reason the Patriots won the Class 4A state title. A year ago, Rich missed the baseball season due to a shoulder injury incurred while playing football. That’s the main reason Rich has been overlooked by most ranking services. MLB teams, however, have noticed, and Rich may find himself selected in the 2025 MLB Draft.
2. Dylan Dubovik, OF, American Heritage Plantation
Talk about a one-two punch. Not only did Heritage have Rich at the top of the order, they had Dubovik in the middle of a stacked lineup. A home run threat every time up, Dubovik hit .412 with 28 RBIs, 12 doubles, four triples and five home runs. The senior has speed, power, and as a pitcher, throws 92-95 mph. Committed to Miami, Dubovik is yet another South Florida player who could be picked in the MLB Draft.
3. Spencer Krasner, LHP, Chaminade-Madonna
Simply dominant, the junior South Carolina recruit went 9-0 with a miniscule 0.95 ERA. With his low 90s fastball and wipeout slider, Krasner struck out 100 batters in 59 innings, and established himself as one of the best in the state.
4. Magdiel Estevez, LHP, Miami Springs
Gamer. Ball player. Whatever you want to call him, Estevez was it for the Golden Hawks in their magical Class 3A state championship season. In the state title game against heavily favored South Walton, Estevez tossed a complete game, allowing one run on two hits with four walks and six strikeouts. Estevez batted .418, and he was 9-1 with a 1.41 ERA on the mound.
5. Griffin Pomper, C, NSU University
A leader and huge contributor, Pomper had a sensational senior season. The Jacksonville recruit is one of the few high school catchers entrusted to call pitches. A left-handed hitter, Pomper batted .458 with 12 doubles, a home run and 25 RBIs.
6. Max Burkholz, OF, North Broward Prep
A pure hitter, Burkholz closed out his prep career batting an even .500 (37-for-112), while adding 28 runs scored. The left-handed hitting outfielder is committed to Bryant University.
7. Jon Mora, OF, Somerset Academy
The left-handed hitting outfielder is one of the top 2026 Class players in the state. Already committed to Miami, Mora had an outstanding junior season, batting .522 with eight doubles, two triples and two home runs.
8. Jacob Lombard, SS, Gulliver Prep
If we were putting together an MLB Draft ranking list, Jacob Lombard would be the clearcut No. 1 choice. Many consider Lombard the top 2026 Class player in the country, and a potential top 10 first-round pick. For this list, 2025 performance weighed heavily. Lombard, also a soccer star at Gulliver, wasn’t 100 percent healthy all season. Still, he finished with a .306 batting average with four doubles and four home runs.
9. RJ Machado, 3B, American Heritage Plantation
Consistent and clutch, Machado was a steady producer all season. In the state semifinals against Arnold, it was Machado who doubled in the eighth inning and scored the winning run on Blayden Caballero’s walk-off single. For the season, he batted .366 while playing great defense at third base.
10. Carter Derks, RHP/1B, Saint Andrew’s
The Scots got better as the season progressed, and reached the Class 2A state semifinals, where they fell short, 3-2, to The First Academy, which won it all. Derks stood out all season, batting .441, and he had a 0.79 ERA in 35 2/3 innings.
11. Robert Kramer, C/1B, Monsignor Pace
The Spartans enjoyed a strong season, and in the regionals, they knocked off defending state champion, Cardinal Gibbons, before falling in the Class 3A regional finals to Miami Springs, which won it all. Kramer led the way with a .455 batting average, with six doubles and five home runs.
12. Kiernan O’Neill, SS/RHP, North Broward Prep
A proven winner, and all-around terrific player, O’Neill overcame a slow start and hit .351. The senior also tapped into his power, finishing with 10 doubles, a triple and four home runs. As a closer, the Central Florida recruit struck out 19 in 14 1/3 innings.
13. Austin Wiegandt, RHP, Westminster Christian
A dominant right-hander, Weigandt posted a 7-3 record with a 2.25 ERA, while striking out 57 in 62 1/3 innings.
14. Braden Rosenthal, RHP/1B, Calvary Christian Academy
At the plate, or on the mound, Rosenthal produced. A left-handed hitter, he batted .421with 10 doubles and three home runs. As a right-handed pitcher, he had a 2.28 ERA.
15. Talan Holiday, RHP, American Heritage
If not for injury, Holiday would be in the top 10. The North Carolina recruit missed time, but still logged 31 innings, and struck out 41. Holiday pitched the semifinals game in the Class 4A state playoffs, won in extra innings by the Patriots.
16. Bradyn Potter, CF, NSU University
The catalyst on the Sharks, Potter hit leadoff and he was one of the better defensive center fielders in South Florida. Potter hit .384 and scored 35 runs.
17. Kevin Roque, RHP, Miami Springs
On the Class 3A state champions, Roque pitched in the semifinals win against Bishop Verot. For the season, the right-hander was 12-1 with a 1.54 ERA, and he fanned 88 in 77 1/3 innings.
18. Alan Soler, LHP, True North Classical Academy
What was shaping up as a phenomenal season was derailed by a left arm injury. Soler made just three starts, and beat Marjory Stoneman Douglas in one of them, and had a 1.97 ERA and he struck out 20 in 10 2/3 innings. Before the injury, MLB insiders felt Soler could be pick in the first two rounds. The Central Florida recruit still could be taken somewhere in the 2025 MLB Draft.
19. Aaron Hernandez, LHP, Westminster Christian
Projectable and productive, Hernandez had a 2.98 ERA in 56 1/3 innings, logging 63 strikeouts.
20. Samuel Castro, RHP/INF, Brito
The Panthers were a surprise team, reaching the Class 1A state playoffs. Castro made the start in the semifinals, a 2-0 loss to St. Johns Country Day. For the season, the right-hander had a 1.58 ERA, and he batted .383.
21. Mark Aleman, LHP, American Heritage Plantation
When Talan Holiday went down with an injury, Aleman was called upon to pitch at the top of the rotation. The left-hander delivered, finishing 10-1 with a 1.46 ERA. In 62 1/3 innings, the Barry commit struck out 84. Aleman was the winning pitcher in the Class 4A state title win against Mulberry.
22. Carlos Lugo, OF/RHP, Calvary Christian Academy
Lugo had a monster season, hitting .494, with 12 doubles and seven home runs.
23. Eddie Marshall, C, Cardinal Gibbons
As one of the top catchers in South Florida, Marshall hit .358 and added eight home runs.
24. Micah Billig, 1B, Pine Crest
A left-handed hitter with power potential, Billig batted .461 and added four doubles and three home runs.
25. Ray Yero, SS, Miami Christian
The senior was the Victors’ top hitter, posting a .371 batting average.
26. John Scott Bishop, SS, Chaminade-Madonna
Clutch comes to mind when you mention Bishop’s name. The shortstop has a knack for coming up big, evident by his game-winning hits in two straight district playoff games. Bishop batted .386 for the Lions with10 doubles and a triple.
27. Jack Rostock, RHP, North Broward Prep
In an impressive junior season, Rostock was 7-1 with a 1.86 ERA. In 49 innings, the right-hander struck out 53.
28. Finn Duran, SS/RHP, Cardinal Newman
The shortstop had a .405 batting average, while adding six doubles, three triples and four home runs.
29. Joey Castro, OF, American Heritage Plantation
Perhaps the biggest unsung star in South Florida is Castro, who paced the Patriots in batting average (.413), and he stole 23 bases.
30. Michael Tight, RHP/UTIL, Saint Andrew’s
Tight did it all for the Scots, hitting .411 and posting a 2.06 ERA as a pitcher.
31. Rocco Rovetto, 3B, NSU University
A power threat in the middle of the order for the Sharks, Rovetto closed out his prep career hitting .338, along with a team-high 31 RBIs.
32. Will Foss, RHP, True North Classical Academy
After Alan Soler’s injury, Foss stepped up as a leader on the pitching staff, posting a 1.29 ERA in 38 innings.
33. Coy Allman, C, Saint Andrew’s
You don’t often see a catcher leading off, but Allman is not your typical catcher. He’s a threat, batting .378 with nine doubles, a triple and five homers on a team that reached the Class 2A state semifinals.
34. Santi Arismendi, RHP, Chaminade-Madonna
Along with Spencer Krasner, Arismendi provided a strong one-two pitching punch for the Lions with his 6-2 record and 2.15 ERA.
35. Yuniel Paredes, INF, Monsignor Pace
Paredes closed out his junior season batting .434 with 22 runs scored and 21 RBIs.
36. Logan Bristol, RHP, North Broward Prep
The sky is the limit for Bristol, who already has the attention of MLB area scouts as a sophomore. The right-hander was 7-3 with a 2.35 ERA.
37. Blake Anderson, RHP/INF, Cardinal Newman
Anderson impressed as a hitter and pitcher: batting .333, and posting a 10-0 record with a 1.39 ERA.
38. Kelven Perera, C, Miami Springs
In the case of Perera, we’re evaluating talent more than just stats. On paper, Perera’s .235 batting average doesn’t jump out at you. His ability does. Committed to Ole Miss, the senior hit four homers. How Perera impacts a game was displayed in the Class 3A state semifinals, when he had a home run, two hits and five RBIs against Bishop Verot.
39. Nelson Ong, OF, Key West
A standout in the 2027 Class, Ong batted .330 with three triples and 19 RBIs.
40. Kelvin Perez, SS, Dade-Christian
Under the radar, Perez is a slick fielding shortstop with a quick bat. MLB area scouts are aware of Perez’s skillset, which is easy to see why after he batted .364.
41. Jesus Garcia, C, Westminster Academy
A Florida International recruit, Garcia finished his prep career hitting .348.
42. Blayden Caballero, SS, American Heritage Plantation
The only non-senior in Heritage’s starting lineup in the Class 4A state title game, Caballero came through with the walk-off single in the state semifinals against Arnold. For the season, he hit .312, and promises to be among the best shortstops in the state next year.
43. Matthew Greenberg, RHP, NSU University
Fiercely competitive, Greenberg went 6-0 with a 2.49 ERA as a junior.
44. Emmanuel Lantigua, RHP/SS, St. John Paull II Academy
Committed to Florida State, Lantigua posted a 1.04 ERA in 54 innings with 71 strikeouts.
45. Brendan Trujillo, RHP/1B, Cardinal Gibbons
A big-time performer in his career at Cardinal Gibbons. In 2024, Trujillo was the winning pitcher in the state title game. This year, he batted .338 with five home runs, and posted a 3.16 ERA as a pitcher.
46. Carl Calixte, OF/RHP, Cardinal Newman
A complete player, Calixte finished his prep career with a .326 batting average, and he was 7-2 (2.97) on the mound.
47. Jake Carruthers, 3B, Chaminade-Madonna
A standout as a sophomore, Carruthers hit .405 with four doubles, four triples and five home runs, while driving in 20 runs.
48. Misael Uriepero, INF, True North Classical Academy
Headed to Youngstown State, Uriepero was a .333 hitter with four doubles and a home run, while stealing 17 bases.
49. Cristopher Guzman, C, Brito
As a sophomore on a team that reached the Class 1A state semifinals, Guzman hit .414 with five doubles and a home run.
50. Trey Hollandsworth, OF, Westminster Academy
In his sophomore season, Hollandsworth showed tremendous upside, leading his team with three home runs, while batting .288 with 15 RBIs.