Southwest Florida high school football Playoff Power Rankings
We’re down to the Sweet 16 in each classification of the Florida High School Athletic Association football playoffs. Here in Southwest Florida, we have 10 teams still alive in the postseason.
That’s the perfect number for a Top 10 ranking of the local teams still fighting for a state championship. Here is SBLive’s ranking of the best of the best high school football teams left in the state tournament in Southwest Florida:
1. Bishop Verot
The Vikings get the nod over No. 2 First Baptist Academy thanks to their 34-28 win over FBA in Week 6 of the regular season. Plus, Bishop Verot (8-3) might have a slightly easier path to a regional title. The Vikings, the No. 2 seed in Class 2A-Region 3, host sixth seed Lakewood in the regional semifinals. With a win, Verot likely will play at No. 1 see Cardinal Mooney, who beat the Vikings 49-28 in the regular season. Bishop Verot also gets the top spot because they have Lee County’s all-time leader in all passing stats in senior Carter Smith.
2. First Baptist Academy
The Lions (9-2) have a tough opponent in Round 2. Don’t be fooled by Benjamin, who visits FBA from Palm Beach Gardens. Benjamin had the toughest schedule in Class 1A-Region 3. And though the 8-2 Lions have rolled through most opponents, they’re led by a freshman quarterback, Brady Quinn, who has just one postseason game under his belt.
3. Port Charlotte
Is this the year the Pirates final breakthrough? Port Charlotte (9-2) has made the playoffs nine times in 13 seasons under coach Jordan Ingman, but the Pirates have never made it past the second round. Port Charlotte enters the Class 4A-Region 3 semifinals with the No. 1 seed. But the Pirates host a Tampa Jesuit team loaded with talent.
4. Naples
The two-time state champion Golden Eagles (9-2) are always a threat in the playoffs, especially at home. Naples, the No. 2 seed in 4A-Region 3, hosts an explosive St. Petersburg team in Friday’s semifinals. The Eagles had perhaps the most impressive win in Round 1, a 44-0 shutout of River Ridge in which Naples rushed for 323 yards and 9.8 yards per attempt.
5. Fort Myers
The Green Wave needed overtime to beat Charlotte 27-21 in the 5A-Region 3 quarterfinals. Now Fort Myers (8-3), the No. 2 seed in the region, gets to host No. 3 Riverdale, a team the Greenies beat 28-13 to win the district title just two weeks ago. A victory would put Fort Myers in the regional championship game for the first time since 2018.
6. Riverdale
Riverdale (9-2) is having one of the greatest season in the program’s 55-year history. Last week the Raiders earn just the second playoff victory in the team’s history. A win Friday against rival Fort Myers would put Riverdale in the regional finals for the first time ever. Running back Cole Hayes is having a monster senior season with 1,812 yards and 26 touchdowns.
7. Immokalee
Third-year coach James Delgado has restored the glory to the Indians program. Immokalee won a state championship in 2004, just the second Southwest Florida program to do so. However, the Indians were just 22-38 the past six seasons before a stellar 10-1 record this year. But getting back to the regionals finals for the first time since 2017 is going to be hard. Immokalee must play at Bradenton Manatee (8-1) in the 5A-Region 3 semifinals.
8. Lely
Just like Immokalee, Lely is another program that has completely turned things around this season. The Trojans are 7-4 this year, their most wins in a season in a decade, thanks to an offense that averages 45 points a game. Lely’s 44-39 victory over Miami Jackson last week was just the fifth playoff win in school history. Now the Trojans must travel to play one of the strongest programs in the country in Miami Northwestern.
9. Cypress Lake
Last week Cypress Lake went on the road beat Somerset Academy 27-7 in the Class 3A-Region 4 semifinals. It was just the second playoff victory in the program’s history. The No. 6 seed Panthers (6-5) now have to travel nearly five hours to play at No. 2 Key West (8-3). The Conchs beat Estero 42-7 last week in the regional semifinals.
10. Community School
The Seahawks earned a spot in the 1A-Region 3 semifinals with a dominant 63-14 route of crosstown rival St. John Neumann in Round 1. Community School is 5-4 but has won five of its past six games following an 0-3 start. Now the No. 4 seed Seahawks have to head to top seed Cardinal Newman (8-1), which has outscored opponents 335-86 this year.