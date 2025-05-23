Ten Florida high school baseball players who raised their profiles at state playoffs
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – All eyes were on Hammond Stadium the past two weeks as the Florida high school state baseball playoffs were played at the Spring Training home of the Minnesota Twins.
Whenever you assemble the best teams and players, naturally, you’re also going to attract Major League Baseball area scouts.
The state playoffs, which ran from May 14-21, crowned the champions from the Rural Class all the way to Class 7A.
Plenty of players raised their profiles at Fort Myers, and High School on SI is recognizing 10 who particularly stood out.
Aaron Watson, RHP, Trinity Christian Academy
Watson got the nod for the 10 a.m. semifinals game against Berkeley Prep, and about a dozen scouts were stationed in the seats behind home plate to track every pitch. The 6-foot-5 senior is committed to Virginia. But after a dazzling performance, Watson may have positioned himself as a first or second round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, which will take place in July. Watson’s fastball was 92-94 mph, and his mixed in an 85-86 mph slider. His sinker induced plenty of ground balls in the complete-game, 1-hit shutout win. Watson fanned seven in his final prep appearance.
Gio Rojas, LHP, Marjory Stoneman Douglas
Dominant tends to be an overused word in sports. It’s not the case when discussing Gio Rojas. The left-hander makes pitching looking easy, even in the Class 7A state semifinals. The Eagles went with their ace, and Rojas delivered a one-hit shutout, striking out 16 in a 5-0 win against Arnold. A junior, Rojas’ fastball was up to 97 mph, and sat in the 93-95 mph range. The lefty kept hitters off balance with his slider. Committed to Miami, Rojas projects to be a high MLB Draft pick in 2026. But after Douglas won its fifth straight state title last week at Fort Myers, Rojas will be focused on helping the Eagles run the streak to six consecutive seasons.
Kyle Hopper, RHP, The First Academy
The Royals defeated Trinity Christian Academy, 7-2, in the Class 2A state title game. They advanced after getting by Saint Andrew’s in the semifinals. Hopper was a difference maker. The 6-foot-5 right-hander struck out nine in six innings against Saint Andrew’s. The two runs the Jacksonville commit gave up came via an error in the first inning.
Nico Sabatino, OF, St. Thomas Aquinas
After a terrific state playoffs, Sabatino has now committed to the Florida Gators 2026 recruiting Class. Sabatino did it all for the Raiders, who won the Class 6A state title. In the semifinals, 15-0, blowout against Bloomingdale, Sabatino hit a double and home run and scored three times. The left-handed hitting center fielder added a hit and a run in the championship, 8-3, win against Buchholz. Sabatino also made a spectacular diving catch, running straight backwards.
Blayden Caballero, SS, American Heritage Plantation
Just a sophomore, Caballero promises to receive plenty of attention from colleges next season. In the state semifinals, Caballero came through with the walk-off single to beat Arnold, 3-2, in eight innings. Arnold intentionally walked Miami recruit Dylan Dubovik, to get to Caballero, and the sophomore came through in the clutch, sending the Patriots to the Class 4A state title game, which they won, 6-1, against Mulberry. Caballero also had a triple in Fort Myers, and played standout defense.
Cooper Moss, RHP, Arnold
Ranked among the best pitchers in the state, Moss showed why in the Class 4A semifinals loss to American Heritage. Called upon to relieve in the first inning, Moss ended up pitching 7 1/3 innings, striking out eight, while allowing one run. The Florida recruit held down a high-powered Heritage lineup, and his fastball gets up to about 94 mph.
Brandon Lorenzo, SS, Mater Academy Charter
There were several standout shortstops defensively at Fort Myers. None played the position better than Lorenzo. The 2026 Class Florida recruit was outstanding in the field, turning potential hits into outs. The Lions went on to win the Class 5A state title, but it was a struggle, especially in the semifinals. They trailed Fort Myers, 5-0, before rallying to an 8-5 win. Lorenzo had a key RBI hit in the comeback. They had an easier time in the title game, beating Wesley Chapel, 6-1, again with Lorenzo playing exceptional defense.
Magdiel Estevez, LHP, Miami Springs
The Golden Hawks pulled off a couple of big upsets to win the school’s first-ever state baseball championship. In a competitive Class 3A, they defeated Fort Myers’ powerhouse, Bishop Verot, 12-2. Estevez had three hits and two RBIs in the lopsided win. And in the state finals, they defeated nationally-ranked South Walton, 2-1. Estevez tossed the complete game, giving up one run with six strikeouts in the one-run win.
Bradley Garrett, LHP, Holmes County
In the Rural Class, Holmes County scored a walk-off run in the seventh inning to defeat Lafayette, 2-1, in the title game. Garrett went the distance, throwing seven innings, giving up just the one run on four hits with five strikeouts. Garrett also made an impact in the state semifinals, coming through with a triple, while driving in a run in a 5-1 win against Port St. Joe.
Gavin Stedman, RHP, Mulberry
One of the biggest upsets in the entire playoffs was Mulberry knocking off defending state champions, Jesuit, 3-2, in the Class 4A semifinals. Stedman stepped up with six strong innings, giving up one earned run with five strikeouts.