Top 10 Southwest high school football players in the Class of 2026

These are the best players in the Class of 2026 preparing to take the field for their junior seasons

Adam Fisher

Micah Anderson from Bishop Verot during the 2022 season. / Andrew West/The News-Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

After strong sophomore seasons, members of the Class of 2026 are looking to do even better this fall. With two years of high school football left to play, many of the incoming juniors already have college scholarship offers in hand.Here are the best juniors in Southwest Florida entering the 2024 high school football season (in alphabetical order):

1. Micah Anderson, LB, Bishop Verot

The 6-foot, 205-pound Anderson is due for a big junior year after he led Verot, which is loaded with talent, in tackles as a sophomore. He had 76 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season and has an offer from Toledo.

2. Quinn Enguita, DL, Bishop Verot

At South Fort Myers last season, Enquita was always behind the line. He had 22 tackles for loss and six sacks. He also had a school-record 95-yard touchdown reception at tight end. Enquita (6-4, 200) transferred to Bishop Verot in the spring.

3. Joel Ervin, OL/DL, Fort Myers

Ervin was a key cog in an offensive line that allowed Fort Myers to rush for nearly 200 yards a game last season. At 6-6 and 280 pounds, Ervin has the size that college coaches love, leading to 11 scholarship offers from Power Five programs.

4. Micah Fils-Aime, DL, First Baptist Academy

Micah Fils-Aime (bottom), last season at Golden Gate, helps sack Gulf Coast quarterback Jace Seyler (4). He will deploy his defensive talents at FBA this fall. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News / USA TODAY NETWORK

5. Kendall Guervill, OL/DL, Fort Myers

Like Ervin above, Guervill (6-5, 295) is another gigantic two-way player for the Green Wave. Last year on defense he had 59 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and three fumble recovers. He has nine Division I offers, including Georgia and Florida State.

6. George Haseotes, OL, Community School of Naples

The 6-foot-3 Haseotes is not only big, but he's nimble and athletic for 270 pounds. He was part of a line that allowed CSN to average 330 yards of offense per game last year. Twenty Power Five colleges have offered Haseotes.

7. Deshon Jenkins, RB, Bishop Verot

Deshon Jenkins Jr of the Bishop Verot football team is runs for a touchdown during a game against the Cardinal Mooney football team at Bishop Verot on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. / Andrew West/The News-Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

With back-to-back 1,200-yard seasons his first two years, the powerful Jenkins (5-11, 220) is on pace to be one of Lee County's all-time leading rushers. He's scored 26 touchdowns the past two seasons, and he has a scholarship offer from West Virginia.

8. James Johnson, DL, North Fort Myers

Last year Johnson had 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks in eight games. He has good size (6-2, 260), plus the strength that made him a district champion and state qualifier in the shot put. Johnson has 18 Division I scholarship offers.

9. Jayden Petit, WR, First Baptist Academy

The First Baptist Academy's Jayden Petit runs with the ball against the Estero Wildcats in the season opener at First Baptist Academy in Naples on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Petit snagged 66 receptions for 1,141 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. And that came playing alongside Winston Watkins (1,170 yards, 13 TDs) who has now transferred to Venice. Petit (6-4, 180) has 11 offers, including Miami and Auburn.

10. Justin Prieto, OL, Bishop Verot

Playing left tackle at East Lee last season, Prieto (6-4, 305) was a big reason RB Lazaro Rogers was able to rush for 1,515 yards. Now he transfers to Bishop Verot, where he should get plenty of looks from college coaches.

