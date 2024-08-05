Top 10 Southwest high school football players in the Class of 2026
After strong sophomore seasons, members of the Class of 2026 are looking to do even better this fall. With two years of high school football left to play, many of the incoming juniors already have college scholarship offers in hand.Here are the best juniors in Southwest Florida entering the 2024 high school football season (in alphabetical order):
1. Micah Anderson, LB, Bishop Verot
The 6-foot, 205-pound Anderson is due for a big junior year after he led Verot, which is loaded with talent, in tackles as a sophomore. He had 76 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season and has an offer from Toledo.
2. Quinn Enguita, DL, Bishop Verot
At South Fort Myers last season, Enquita was always behind the line. He had 22 tackles for loss and six sacks. He also had a school-record 95-yard touchdown reception at tight end. Enquita (6-4, 200) transferred to Bishop Verot in the spring.
3. Joel Ervin, OL/DL, Fort Myers
Ervin was a key cog in an offensive line that allowed Fort Myers to rush for nearly 200 yards a game last season. At 6-6 and 280 pounds, Ervin has the size that college coaches love, leading to 11 scholarship offers from Power Five programs.
4. Micah Fils-Aime, DL, First Baptist Academy
5. Kendall Guervill, OL/DL, Fort Myers
Like Ervin above, Guervill (6-5, 295) is another gigantic two-way player for the Green Wave. Last year on defense he had 59 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and three fumble recovers. He has nine Division I offers, including Georgia and Florida State.
6. George Haseotes, OL, Community School of Naples
The 6-foot-3 Haseotes is not only big, but he's nimble and athletic for 270 pounds. He was part of a line that allowed CSN to average 330 yards of offense per game last year. Twenty Power Five colleges have offered Haseotes.
7. Deshon Jenkins, RB, Bishop Verot
With back-to-back 1,200-yard seasons his first two years, the powerful Jenkins (5-11, 220) is on pace to be one of Lee County's all-time leading rushers. He's scored 26 touchdowns the past two seasons, and he has a scholarship offer from West Virginia.
8. James Johnson, DL, North Fort Myers
Last year Johnson had 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks in eight games. He has good size (6-2, 260), plus the strength that made him a district champion and state qualifier in the shot put. Johnson has 18 Division I scholarship offers.
9. Jayden Petit, WR, First Baptist Academy
Petit snagged 66 receptions for 1,141 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. And that came playing alongside Winston Watkins (1,170 yards, 13 TDs) who has now transferred to Venice. Petit (6-4, 180) has 11 offers, including Miami and Auburn.
10. Justin Prieto, OL, Bishop Verot
Playing left tackle at East Lee last season, Prieto (6-4, 305) was a big reason RB Lazaro Rogers was able to rush for 1,515 yards. Now he transfers to Bishop Verot, where he should get plenty of looks from college coaches.