Top 25 Florida girls high school volleyball rankings (8/26/2024)
One could not have scripted a better final than what fans saw in the 2024 Nike Tournament of Champions Southeast in Gainesville.
Tampa powers Carrollwood Day School and Plant High School, which came into last weekend’s play as the top two ranked teams in Florida by SBLive, met for the National Division’s Platinum bracket championship. Plant beat CDS, 25-20, 25-15, in a battle of 2023 state champs.
In finishing the tournament with a 6-0 record, unbeaten Class 7A Plant (7-0) climbed to the No. 1 spot in this week’s SBLive Florida high school volleyball poll. CDS (6-1), which dropped one spot to No. 2 after finishing the two-day event with a 5-1 mark, won the Class 3A state championship last season.
It was an impressive finish by Plant, which won a tournament that featured some of the best teams from across the Southeast. And the TOC also affected this week’s poll, which has seven new teams after a wild week of action.
The rankings will be released weekly throughout the 2024 volleyball season. Find the complete breakdown of the Week 2 SBLive Florida volleyball poll below.
The rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the Sunshine State. Reach Jeff on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
SBLIVE FLORIDA TOP 25 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL STATE RANKINGS
1. 1. Plant High School (Tampa) (7-0)
Last week: 2
The defending Class 7A state champs made it known they are a contender for another title with a first-place finish in the highly competitive 2024 Nike Tournament of Champions Southeast in Gainesville.
Plant outlasted Alabama’s defending Class 7A state champ McGill Toolen in a wild three-setter, 25-17, 26-28, 15-4; Ocala Trinity Catholic, 25-22, 25-18; and defending Florida 4A state champ Miami Gulliver Prep, 25-16, 25-17, on opening day Friday.
The Panthers on Saturday then joined the other seven pool champs in the Platinum bracket to decide the overall champion. There, the Panthers beat Texas power Lovejoy, 25-21, 25-13; Sacred Heart Academy of Louisville, 25-18, 25-15; and CDS.
Plant, which has won 12 state titles in its illustrious history, is led by senior 6-foot-1 outside hitter Maggie Dostic, a Tennessee commit; 6-foot senior middle hitter Kaylee Peper; 6-0 senior outside hitter Lara Matta, Mercy University commit; and 6-0 sophomore setter Sophia Dostic.
2. Carrollwood Day School (Tampa) (6-1)
Last week: 1
The defending Class 3A state champ Patriots now compete in Class 2A and finished as runner-up in last weekend’s TOC Southeast. They went 3-0 on the first day of the two-day event, sweeping Clovis North (Calif.), Ransom Everglades (Miami), and Westminster (Atlanta). Advancing to the Platinum bracket of the National Division, CDS defeated Nevada power Bishop Gorman and then rallied past Notre Dame Academy (Ky.) before falling to Plant. Leading the Patriots is 6-2 sophomore opposite/outside hitter Lydia Chinchar.
3. Winter Park (7-1)
Last week: 4
The defending Class 7A state runner-up swept Spruce Creek and Freedom (Orlando) and then went 4-1 and finished fifth in the TOC Southeast National Division Platinum bracket. The Wildcats are led by 6-5 sophomore middle blocker Isabel Incinelli, 5-10 junior outside hitter Amelia Mancino, and senior setter Tyler Peluso.
4. Berkeley Prep (Tampa) (6-1)
Last week: 8
The 16-time state champ Buccaneers put on a strong performance in the TOC Southeast National Division, finishing 5-1 and winning the Gold bracket. Top returnees are 5-11 senior setter Izzy Mogridge, Oregon commit; and senior Libero Lily Hayes, Florida commit.
5. Gulf Breeze (10-0)
Last week: Unranked
The Dolphins are red-hot, ripping off 10 straight sweeps to open the season. Along the way, they defeated Chiles and Niceville. Leading the team are senior outside hitter Bella Satterwhite, senior middle hitter Lexi Pannunzio, senior Libero Sarah Frazee, and junior setter Allie Hepworth.
6. Middleburg (7-2)
Last week: 6
The defending Class 5A state champ Broncos last week swept Nease (Ponte Vedra) and then went 4-2 in the TOC Southeast, winning their final four matches to win the Premier Division’s Silver bracket. Leading the way are senior outside hitter/opposite Brooke Forkum, sophomore middle hitter Mayside Bader, senior Libero/defensive specialist Morgan Padgett, and 6-0 senior setter Olivia Callipo.
7. Lake Highland Prep (Orlando) (6-2)
Last week: 12
The six-time state champ Highlanders beat Spruce Creek, 3-1, and then finished 4-2 and as runner-up in the TOC Southeast National Division’s Gold bracket. They visit rival Bishop Moore on Thursday, Sept. 5. Leading the team are senior outside hitters Kierstin Bevelle, Florida Atlantic University commit, and Natalie Harris; senior Libero Jannelize Perez, New Hampshire commit; and senior setter/outside hitter Kayden Green, College of the Holy Cross commit.
8. Academy of the Holy Names (Tampa) (4-0)
Last week: Unranked
The traditionally tough Jaguars defeated Keswick Christian (St. Petersburg), Wiregrass Ranch (Wesley Chapel), Bishop McLaughlin (Spring Hill), and Osceola High (Seminole) to start the season. Leading the way are senior outside hitter Sophia Puleo, senior middle blocker Anna Myers, junior defensive specialist Rafaella Rodriguez, and sophomore setter Katie Hoar.
9. Orangewood Christian School (Maitland) (8-1)
Last week: Unranked
The Rams opened the season by beating International Community (Winter Park), Mt. Dora Christian and Dr. Phillips, and then last week finished 5-1 and in third place in the TOC Southeast Premier Division Platinum bracket. Leading the way are sophomore outside hitter Kennedy Langmo, senior middle hitter Sydney Recca, junior middle hitter Carolina Vargas, and senior setter Robyn Stephens.
10. Oak Hall (Gainesville) (6-0)
Last week: Unranked
One of North Florida’s best teams is off and running again with victories against Williston, Union County (Butler) twice, Dixie County (Cross City), Branford, and St. John Paul II (Tallahassee).
11. Trinity Catholic (Ocala) (7-2)
Last week: Unranked
The Celtics opened the season with three wins and then went 4-2 and finished third in the TOC Southeast National Division Gold bracket. Leading the way are junior opposite Maddie Hewitson, sophomore middle blocker Addyson Avery, senior middle blocker Riley Murray, sophomore Libero Lyla Huggins, and sophomore setter Maggie O’Farrell.
12. Westminster Christian (Miami) (4-3)
Last week: 9
The defending Class 3A state runner-up Warriors bounced back from a slow start at TOC Southeast to finish 2-3 and fifth place in the National Division’s Silver bracket. The Warriors are led by 6-3 junior outside hitter Gigi Artiles, Georgia commit; and senior Libero Zoey Matias, Missouri commit.
13. Jupiter High School (4-1)
Last week: 10
The Warriors, who last year advanced to the Class 7A state semifinals, won their first four matches before falling to Fort Pierce Central, 3-2, in a nail-biter. Leading Jupiter are 6-1 senior outside hitter Ava Webster, sophomore middle hitter Ainslee Aden, junior Libero Macy Mcamis, and senior setter Kate Guarneri.
14. Chiles (Tallahassee) (4-1)
Last week: 11
The Timberwolves, who last year advanced to the Class 6A state semifinals, went 1-1 last week, falling to Gulf Breeze, 3-0, and beating Lee County (Leesburg, Ga.), 3-0. Leading the squad are junior outside hitter/right-side hitter Lindsay Smith, sophomore middle blocker Loganne Abernathy, senior Libero Holly Sanders, junior setter Natalie Gibson, and senior outside hitter Kate Stewart, TCU commit.
15. Bishop Kenny (Jacksonville) (6-2)
Last week: 16
The Crusaders, who last year marched to the Class 4A state semifinals, last week beat Creekside, 3-0, and then went 4-2 and finished second in the TOC Southeast Premier Division’s Gold bracket. Leading the squad are senior middle hitters Olivia Ryno and Lily Brady, junior Libero Alexis Sowers, and senior setter Caroline Snyder.
16. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) (4-3)
Last week: 3
The defending Class 6A state champions finished 3-3 and in third place in the TOC Southeast’s National Division Silver bracket. Senior outside hitter Zori Brown is leading the way.
17. DeLand (9-0)
Last week: Unranked
The Bulldogs are rolling, beating University High (Orange City), Lake Mary and Seminole (Sanford) in 3-0 sweeps and then going 6-0 to win the TOC Southeast Premier Division’s Platinum bracket. Junior Libero Taylor Fonseca is leading the way.
18. Boca Raton Christian (5-4)
Last week: 18
The defending Class 2A state runner-up Blazers ripped off three straight wins to open the season and then went 2-4 and finished seventh in the TOC Southeast National Division’s Gold bracket. Leading BRC are senior outside hitter Tekoa Barnes, Oklahoma commit; senior outside hitter Grace Vanzwieten; senior Libero Gabby Irizarry, Palm Beach Atlantic commit; and sophomore setter Caitlin Crino.
19. Timber Creek (Orlando) (4-4)
Last week: 19
The Wolves went 3-3 and finished second in the TOC Southeast Premier Division’s Silver bracket, falling to Middleburg in the final.
20. Boca Raton High School (1-1)
Last week: 20
The Bobcats lost to Boca Raton Christian, 3-0, and defeated West Boca Raton, 3-0, to open the season. Leading Boca are 6-3 senior outside hitter Mija Bendzuite, Cal commit; 6-2 senior middle hitter Sophia Oliveira; freshman outside hitter Lia Ray; junior Libero Hadley Clark; and sophomore setter Alex Toman.
21. Osceola (Kissimmee) (7-3)
Last week: 21
The Kowboys ripped off four straight wins to open the season before going 3-3 and finishing fourth in the TOC Southeast National Division’s Gold division. Leading the way are junior outside hitters Cate Palmi and Jordin Southall, 6-4 sophomore middle blocker Brooklyn Sippio, junior Libero/defensive specialist Dari Bravo, and senior setter/right-side hitter Andrea Rodriguez.
22. Florida State University High School (Tallahassee) (2-0)
Last week: 22
The Seminoles opened the season with hard-fought 3-2 victories against Navarre and Grace Christian Academy (Ga.). Leading the way are junior outside hitters Hunter Cook and Leah Crosby, freshman middle blocker Olivia Barksdale, senior Libero Gabby Kellogg, and sophomore outside hitter Addison Mayernick.
23. Bishop Moore Catholic (Orlando) (4-1)
Last week: 23
The defending Class 4A state runner-up opened the season with four straight victories before falling to Spruce Creek, 3-2, in an upset. The Hornets visit Osceola on Wednesday, Sept. 4 and host Lake Highland Prep on Thursday, Sept. 5. Leading BMC are senior Leah McDonald, University of North Florida commit; junior Libero Olivia Heekin; junior setter Camila Valenzuela; and 6-1 senior outside hitter Anika Groom.
24. Merritt Island (7-2)
Last week: 25
The Mustangs, who last year raced to the Class 5A state semifinals, last week swept Satellite and Holy Trinity Episcopal by 3-0 scores, and then went 4-2 and finished third in the TOC Southeast Premier Division’s Gold bracket. Leading the way are 5-10 senior outside hitter/setter/Libero Bella Schwantz, Flagler College commit; senior opposites Elena Martin and Shamia Richardson; freshman middle hitter Ema Michell; and junior setter Annabelle Jones.
25. Pine Crest School (Fort Lauderdale) (7-2)
Last week: Unranked
The Panthers are playing well, overcoming a season-opening 3-2 loss to Boca Raton Christian by going 7-1 since. They went 5-1 and finished third in the TOC Southeast Premier Division’s Platinum bracket. Leading the way are junior outside hitter Mia Gold, freshman middle hitter Elizabeth Schneider, and senior setter Isabella Medeiros.
Dropped out: Gulliver Prep (Miami), Viera, Venice, Seacrest Country Day (Naples), Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville), Doral Academy, Barron Collier (Naples).
Honorable Mention: Niceville,Calvary Christian (Clearwater), Seacrest Country Day (Naples), Venice, Bloomingdale (Valrico), Ponte Vedra, Lake Brantley (Altamonte Springs), Oviedo, Lourdes Academy (Miami), Fort Myers, Jensen Beach, Wesley Chapel, Gulf Coast (Naples), Okeechobee, Santa Fe (Alachua), Estero, Olympia (Orlando), Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota), Christ’s Church Academy (Jacksonville), Jupiter Christian, Keswick Christian (St. Petersburg), Branford.