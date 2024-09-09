Top 25 Florida girls high school volleyball rankings (9/9/2024)
Six new schools powered into this week’s SBLive Florida high school girls volleyball rankings as the 2024 stretches into mid-September.
One school from the Panhandle (Niceville), two from Central Florida (Lake Brantley, Oviedo), two from South Florida (Jupiter Christian, Sagemont) and one from the Gulf Coast (Northside Christian) surged into the Top 25.
Meanwhile, two schools from Tampa – Plant High School and Carrollwood Day School – maintained their grip on the top two spots. Plant (9-0) remained unbeaten after winning a pair of matches in South Florida and CDS 11-1) won its Florida Gem Classic in Tampa. Both won state championships last year.
The rankings will be released weekly throughout the 2024 volleyball season. Find the complete breakdown of the Week 3 SBLive Florida volleyball poll below.
The rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the Sunshine State. Reach Jeff on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
SBLIVE FLORIDA GIRLS VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS
1. Plant High School (Tampa) (9-0)
Last Week: 1
The defending Class 7A state champs went on a South Florida trip and beat defending Class 6A state champ St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale), 3-2, and defending Class 3A state runner-up Westminster Christian, 3-1.
They play Clearwater Calvary Christian on Sept. 12 and Ocala Trinty Catholic on Sept. 14
Plant is led by senior 6-foot-1 outside hitter Maggie Dostic, a Tennessee commit; 6-foot senior middle hitter Kaylee Peper; 6-0 senior outside hitter Lara Matta, Mercy University commit; and 6-0 sophomore setter Sophia Dostic.
2. Carrollwood Day School (Tampa) (11-1)
Last week: 2
The defending Class 3A state champ Patriots went undefeated (5-0) to win their Florida Gem Classic in Tampa. CDS won its pool and then beat Tampa Catholic, 25-21, 25-21, in the semifinals and Oviedo, 25-22, 25-18, in the championship match of the Gold division. The Patriots dropped a classification this season and are considered a strong favorite to win another title. CDS plays at Braden River (Bradenton) on Sept. 10.
Leading the Patriots are 6-2 sophomore opposite/outside hitter Lydia Chinchar, senior middle hitter Sarah Dibbs-Frantz, and junior setter Jansen Warbritton.
3. Winter Park (9-1)
Last week: 3
The defending Class 7A state runner-up swept rival Timber Creek, 3-0, and then battled past DeLand (9-2) in a five-setter. The Wildcats host Seminole on Sept. 11 and visit Lake Brantley on Sept. 12. Winter Park is led by 6-5 sophomore middle blocker Isabel Incinelli, 5-10 junior outside hitter Amelia Mancino, junior outside hitter Paige Lehman, and senior setter Tyler Peluso.
4. Berkeley Prep (Tampa) (7-1)
Last week: 4
The 16-time state champ Buccaneers last week recorded their sixth sweep of the season, beating The First Academy (Orlando), 3-0. Berkeley Prep hosts Venice on Sept. 11 and Tampa Prep on Sept. 12. Top returnees are 5-11 senior setter Izzy Mogridge, Oregon commit; and senior Libero Lily Hayes, Florida commit.
5. Gulf Breeze (13-0)
Last week: 5
The Dolphins won the Labor Day Classic in Foley, Ala., and then swept Pace, 3-0, to remain undefeated. Leading the team are senior outside hitter Bella Satterwhite, senior middle hitter Lexi Pannunzio, senior Libero Sarah Frazee, and junior setter Allie Hepworth. They host Pensacola Catholic on Sept. 10.
6. Chiles (Tallahassee) (6-1)
Last week: 14
The Timberwolves, who last year advanced to the Class 6A state semifinals, last week defeated Tallahassee Lincoln, 3-0, and Middleburg, 3-1. They host Tallahassee Leon on Sept. 10 and Niceville on Sept. 12. Leading the squad are junior outside hitter/right-side hitter Lindsay Smith, sophomore middle blocker Loganne Abernathy, senior Libero Holly Sanders, junior setter Natalie Gibson, and senior outside hitter Kate Stewart, TCU commit.
7. Lake Highland Prep (Orlando) (7-2)
Last week: 7
The six-time state champ Highlanders battled past longtime Orlando rival, Bishop Moore Catholic, 3-2. Leading the team are senior outside hitters Elena Maynulet and Kierstin Bevelle, sophomore middle blocker Alex Kennedy, senior Libero Jannelize Perez, and senior setter/outside hitter Kayden Green. LHP hosts Montverde Academy on Sept. 11 and visits Oviedo, Sept. 12.
8. Niceville (14-1)
Last week: Not ranked
The Eagles are flying high, bouncing back from a 2-0 loss to Gulf Breeze by sweeping Baker and Mosley (Lynn Haven) by 3-0 scores. They visit South Walton (South Rosa) on Sept. 9, Crestview on Sept. 10 and Chiles on Sept. 12. Leading the way are senior outside hitter Elise Smith and sophomore middle blocker Gianna Vignali.
9. Middleburg (10-3)
Last week: 6
The defending Class 5A state champ Broncos last week beat Clay, 3-0; Ponte Vedra, 3-2; and Tallahassee Lincoln, 3-0; before falling to Tallahassee Chiles, 3-1. Leading the way are senior outside hitter/opposite Brooke Forkum, senior Libero/defensive specialist Morgan Padgett, and 6-0 senior setter Olivia Callipo. Middleburg visits Fleming Island (Orange Park) on Sept. 12.
10. Academy of the Holy Names (Tampa) (5-0)
Last week: 8
The Jaguars last week defeated Tampa Prep, 3-1. They visit Clearwater Central Catholic on Sept. 10 and Tampa Catholic on Sept. 12. Leading the way are senior outside hitter Sophia Puleo, senior middle blocker Anna Myers, junior defensive specialist Rafaella Rodriguez, and sophomore setter Katie Hoar.
11. Osceola (Kissimmee) (10-3)
Last week: 21
The Kowboys last week defeated DeLand, 3-1; and swept Bishop Moore Catholic and Kissimmee Gateway by 3-0 scores. They host The First Academy (Orlando) on Sept. 9 and Harmony on Sept. 10 before visiting Windermere on Sept. 11. Leading the way are junior outside hitter Cate Palmi, 6-4 sophomore middle blocker Brooklyn Sippio, junior Libero/defensive specialist Dari Bravo, and senior setter/right-side hitter Andrea Rodriguez.
12. Lake Brantley (Altamonte Springs) (8-3)
Last week: Not ranked
The Patriots are playing well, following a 3-3 showing in the Tournament of Champions Southeast by beating Seminole, 3-0. They visit Winter Springs on Sept. 10 and host Winter Park on Sept. 12. Leading the way are senior outside hitter Amina N’diaye and junior middle blocker London Atkins.
13. Oviedo (8-2)
Last week: Unranked
The Lions, who last year surged to the Class 6A regional finals before losing to eventual state runner-up Viera, are off to a strong start under coach Jen Darty. Oviedo last weekend went 4-1 and finished as runner-up in the Florida Gem Classic in Tampa. The Lions visit Lake Howell (Winter Park) on Sept. 10 and host Lake Highland Prep on Sept. 12. Oviedo is led by seniors Rylee Yarborough and Olivia Klimis.
14. DeLand (9-2)
Last week: 17
The Bulldogs last week lost to a pair of Central Florida powers: Kissimmee Osceola, 3-1, and Winter Park, 3-2. They visit Timber Creek on Sept. 10 and Spruce Creek (Port Orange) on Sept. 12. Leading DeLand are senior outside hitter Erynn Gotsch, senior middle hitter Ava Scott, junior Libero Taylor Fonseca, and junior setter Victoria Stolzfus.
15. Trinity Catholic (Ocala) (8-2)
Last week: 11
The Celtics last week defeated Florida State University High School (Tallahassee), 3-1. They host Venice on Sept. 10 and visit Tampa Prep on Sept. 13. Leading the way are junior opposite Maddie Hewitson, sophomore middle blocker Addyson Avery, senior middle blocker Riley Murray, sophomore Libero Lyla Huggins, and sophomore setter Maggie O’farrell.
16. Orangewood Christian School (Maitland) (8-1)
Last week: 9
The Rams last week beat Circle Christian (Winter Park), 3-0. They host Lake Mary Prep on Sept. 10 and visit Foundation Academy on Sept. 12. Leading the way are sophomore outside hitter Kennedy Langmo, senior middle hitter Sydney Recca, junior middle hitter Carolina Vargas, and senior setter Robyn Stephens.
17. Merritt Island (7-2)
Last week: 24
The Mustangs, who last year raced to the Class 5A state semifinals, resume play at Edgewood (Merritt Island) on Sept. 9, and then visit Bishop Moore on Sept. 10 and Viera on Sept. 12. Leading the way are 5-10 senior outside hitter/setter/Libero Bella Schwantz, Flagler College commit; senior opposites Elena Martin and Shamia Richardson; freshman middle hitter Ema Michell; and junior setter Annabelle Jones.
18. Northside Christian (St. Petersburg) (10-2)
Last week: Not ranked
The Mustangs opened the season with nine straight wins before finishing as runner-up last weekend in the Florida Gem Classic Silver Division in Tampa. They host St. Petersburg Catholic on Sept. 10 and visit Indian Rocks Christian (Largo) on Sept. 12. Leading the way are sophomore middle hitters Candice Holloway and Aaliyah Cancellari.
19. Bishop Kenny (Jacksonville) (8-2)
Last week: 15
The Crusaders, who last year marched to the Class 4A state semifinals, last week beat Nease (Ponte Vedra), 3-0; and Fleming Island, 3-2. They have won five of their last six matches. Bishop Kenny hosts Jacksonville Bolles on Sept. 12 and visits Chiles on Sept. 14. Leading the squad are senior middle hitter Olivia Ryno, freshman middle hitter Chelsea Akakatang, junior Libero Alexis Sowers, and senior setter Caroline Snyder.
20. Boca Raton High School (4-1)
Last week: 20
The Bobcats extended their win streak to four matches with 3-1 victories against St. John Paul II Academy (Boca Raton) and Saint Andrew’s (Boca Raton). They host Lourdes Academy (Miami) on Sept. 10 and Archbishop McCarthy (Fort Lauderdale) on Sept. 12. Leading Boca are 6-3 senior outside hitter Mija Bendzuite, Cal commit; 6-2 senior middle hitter Sophia Oliveira; freshman outside hitter Lia Ray; and sophomore setter Alex Toman.
21. Jupiter Christian (5-0)
Last week: Unranked
The Eagles, who last year flew to the Class 2A regional finals, are off to a good start in 2024. Last week, they defeated Jupiter High, 3-1, and NSU University High (Fort Lauderdale), 3-0. They visit Pine High (Stuart) on Sept. 10 and Boca Raton Christian on Sept. 12. Leading the Eagles are junior outside hitter Gabriella Brodner and senior middle hitter Gabriella Mahlman.
22. Oak Hall (Gainesville) (8-2)
Last week: 10
The Eagles lost week fell to Columbia (Lake City), 2-1; and Buchholz (Gainesville), 2-0. They host St. Francis Catholic (Gainesville) on Sept. 10, and visit Countryside Christian (Gainesville) on Sept. 12.
23. Pine Crest School (Fort Lauderdale) (7-2)
Last week: 25
The Panthers resume play against visiting Sagemont Prep (Weston) on Sept. 10. Leading the way are junior outside hitter Mia Gold, freshman middle hitter Elizabeth Schneider, and senior setter Isabella Medeiros.
24. Sagemont Prep (Weston) (10-1)
Last week: Not ranked
The Lions last week extended their win streak to eight matches by beating Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood), 3-0, and Lourdes Academy (Miami), 3-2. Sagemont faces a tough schedule this week, visiting Pine Crest School on Sept. 10 and North Broward Prep (Coconut Creek) on Sept. 11, before hosting Cypress Bay (Weston) on Sept. 13. Sophomore setter Juliana Lugo and sophomore outside hitter Ailani Leon Guerrero are among the leaders for the Lions.
25. Westminster Christian (Miami) (5-4)
Last week: 12
The defending Class 3A state runner-up defeated South Florida rival, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale), 3-2, and lost to Plant, 3-1. The Warriors visit Lourdes Academy (Miami) on Sept. 12. Westminster is led by 6-3 junior outside hitter Gigi Artiles, Georgia commit; and senior Libero Zoey Matias, Missouri commit.
Dropped out: Jupiter High School, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale), Boca Raton Christian, Timber Creek (Orlando), Florida State University High School (Tallahassee), Bishop Moore Catholic (Orlando).
Honorable Mention: Jupiter High School, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale), Boca Raton Christian, Florida State University High School (Tallahassee), Bishop Moore Catholic (Orlando), Mandarin (Jacksonville), Canterbury (Fort Myers), Dwyer (Palm Beach Gardens), Divine Savior Academy (Doral), Gulliver Prep (Miami), Calvary Christian (Clearwater), Seacrest Country Day (Naples), Venice, Clearwater Central Catholic, Indian Rocks Christian (Largo), Bloomingdale (Valrico), Ponte Vedra, Fort Myers, Jensen Beach, Gulf Coast (Naples), Okeechobee, Santa Fe (Alachua), Estero, Olympia (Orlando), Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota), Christ’s Church Academy (Jacksonville), Keswick Christian (St. Petersburg), Branford.