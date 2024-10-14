Top 25 Florida girls high school volleyball state rankings (10/14/2024)
With Hurricane Milton last week canceling many high school athletic activities throughout Florida, volleyball teams hope to serve up victories this week when they return to the court for district tournaments.
A lot of eyes will be on defending state champs Plant (Tampa) in Class 7A, defending Class 5A state champ Middleburg, defending Class 3A state champ Carrollwood Day School (Tampa) and defending Class 2A state champ Seacrest Country Day (Naples). All are ranked in this week’s SBLive Florida High School Girls Volleyball poll.
Things will be different, however, for Carrollwood Day, which has dropped a class to 2A; and Seacrest County Day, which has slipped to Class 1A.
There was no movement in this week’s poll as many schools did not play last week. This will be our last rankings of the regular season. We will come back with a final poll at the conclusion of the state championships. Find the complete breakdown of the Week 8 SBLive Florida volleyball poll below.
The rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the Sunshine State. Reach Jeff on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
SBLIVE FLORIDA GIRLS VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS
1. Winter Park (21-1)
Last week: 2
The defending Class 7A state runner-up Wildcats last week had their match against New Smyrna Beach canceled because of Hurricane Milton. Winter Park is seeded first for the District 4 tournament and received a first-round bye, along with No. 2 seed Hagerty (Oviedo), one of the best teams in Seminole County. The tournament starts Oct. 15, with the semifinals set for Oct. 16.
2. Plant High School (Tampa) (16-1)
Last week: 2
The defending Class 7A state champs are the No. 1 seed for the District 10 tournament and received a first-round bye, along with No. 2 Palm Harbor University and No. 3 Strawberry Crest (Dover). The event starts Oct. 15 and top seeds play the next day.
3. Chiles (Tallahassee) (18-1)
Last week: 3
The Timberwolves, who last year advanced to the Class 6A state semifinals, stretched their win streak to 15 by sweeping Wakulla, 3-0. Chiles is seeded No. 1 for the Class 5A, District 2 tournament. All four seeded teams will play in the semifinals on Oct. 15.
4. Cypress Bay (Weston) (16-0)
Last week: 4
The Lightning are seeded No. 1 for the Class 7A, District 15 tournament and earned a first-round bye, along with No. 2 Doral Academy. The event starts on Oct. 14, and the top two seeds begin play on Oct. 15. Leading the way are junior outside hitter Sophia Guzman, senior middle blocker Maria Martinez, senior Libero Lara Demoraes, and junior setter Erin Huang.
5. Gulf Breeze (24-1)
Last week: 5
The Dolphins last week closed the regular season with 3-0 sweeps of Pace, Milton and Tallahassee Lincoln. Gulf Breeze is seeded first for the Class 6A, District 1 tournament and received a first-round bye. The tournament starts on Oct. 14 and the Dolphins begin play the following day. Leading the team are senior outside hitter Bella Satterwhite, senior middle hitter Lexi Pannunzio, senior Libero Sarah Frazee, and junior setter Allie Hepworth.
6. Trinity Catholic (Ocala) (15-3)
Last week: 6
The Celtics are the top seed for the Class 2A, District 4 tournament ahead of Foundation Academy (Winter Garden) and The First Academy (Orlando). The event starts on Oct. 14 and the top three seeds begin play the next day. Leading the way are junior opposite Maddie Hewitson, senior middle blocker Riley Murray, sophomore Libero Lyla Huggins, and sophomore setter Maggie O’farrell.
7. Middleburg (19-4)
Last week: 7
The defending Class 5A state champ Broncos enter the District 3 tournament as the No. 1 seed, ahead of Fleming Island. The event starts on Oct. 14 and the top two seeds start play the next day. Middleburg is coming off a title in the Cancer: Spike Awareness tournament.
8. Boca Raton Christian (17-3)
Last week: 8
The defending Class 2A state runner-up Blazers are seeded No. 1 for the Class 1A, District 14 tournament, ahead of No. 2 Highlands Christian (Pompano Beach) and South Florida Heat (Fort Lauderdale). The event starts on Oct. 14 and the top three seeds begin play the following day. The Blazers are coming off a Gold championship at the Westminster Christian Invitational in Miami.
9. Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota) (18-4)
Last week: 9
The Cougars are among the favorites for the Class 3A state title and begin play in the District 11 tournament as the No. 1 seed. Avon Park is seeded second, and Lake Placid, third. The top three seeds received first-round byes. The event starts on Oct. 16, and the top three seeds begin play the following day. Leading the way are senior outside hitter Izzy Russell, senior middle hitter Riley Greene, senior Libero Katie Powers, and junior setter Layla Larrick.
10. Berkeley Prep (Tampa) (20-4)
Last week: 10
The 16-time state champ Buccaneers enter the Class 3A, District 9 tournament as the No. 1 seed. The event starts on Oct. 14 and Berkeley Prep begins play the next day. Top players are 5-11 senior setter Izzy Mogridge, Oregon commit; and senior Libero Lily Hayes, Florida commit.
11. Osceola (Kissimmee) (19-4)
Last week: 11
The Kowboys last week swept The First Academy (Orlando), 3-0. They enter the Class 7A, District 7 tournament as the No. 1 seed ahead of Harmony and Tohopekaliga (Kissimmee). The event starts on Oct. 14 and the top three seeds start the following day. Leading the way are junior outside hitter Cate Palmi, 6-4 sophomore middle blocker Brooklyn Sippio, junior Libero/defensive specialist Dari Bravo, and senior setter/right-side hitter Andrea Rodriguez.
12. DeLand (21-2)
Last week: 12
The Bulldogs power into the Class 7A, District 2 tournament as the No. 1 seed on a 12-match win streak. Spruce Creek is seeded second, and Ocala Forest, third. The event starts Oct. 14, and the top three seeds begin play the next day. Leading DeLand are senior setter Alison Bierwagen, senior outside hitter Erynn Gotsch, junior Libero Taylor Fonseca, and junior setter Victoria Stolzfus.
13. Oviedo (18-5)
Last week: 13
The traditionally tough Lions are seeded No. 1 and received a first-round bye for the Class 6A, District 3 tournament. The event starts on Oct. 14 and Oviedo begins play the next day. The Lions are coming off a first-place finish in the Silver Division of the Nike Tournament of Champions Southwest in Phoenix. Oviedo is led by seniors Rylee Yarborough and Olivia Klimis.
14. First Baptist Academy (Naples) (18-4)
Last week: 14
The Lions enter the Class 2A, District 9 tournament as the No. 1 seed and with a first-round bye. The event starts Oct. 14 and FBN begins play the following day. Leading the way are senior outside hitter Zara Stewart, junior middle hitter Maddie Johnessee, freshman Libero Jade Rau, and sophomore setter Laila Stewart.
15. Lake Highland Prep (Orlando) (16-5)
Last week: 15
The six-time state champ Highlanders made the Final Four last year and will be among the favorites for another deep postseason run in Class 3A. They enter the District 7 tournament as the No. 1 seed ahead of Cocoa Beach and Space Coast (Cocoa). The event starts Oct. 14 and the top three seeds begin play on Oct. 15. Leading LHP are senior outside hitters Elena Maynulet and Kierstin Bevelle, sophomore middle blocker Alex Kennedy, senior Libero Jannelize Perez, and senior setter/outside hitter Kayden Green.
16. Niceville (21-4)
Last week: 16
The Eagles last week closed the regular season with a 3-1 win against Crestview and a 3-0 sweep of Pensacola Washington. Niceville is seeded second for the Class 6A, District 1 tournament, which begins play on Oct. 14. Leading the way are senior outside hitters Elise Smith and Audryana Colon, sophomore middle blocker Gianna Vignali, senior Libero Whitleigh Walsh, and sophomore setter Carnley Summerlin.
17. Westminster Christian (Miami) (15-5)
Last week: 17
The defending Class 3A state runner-up Warriors last week beat Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale), 3-1, to close the regular season. They enter the Class 2A, District 16 tournament as the No. 1 seed ahead of Miami Palmer Trinity, Somerset Academy South Homestead and Mater Bay (Cutler Bay). All four teams play in the semifinals on Oct. 15. Westminster is led by 6-3 junior outside hitter Gigi Artiles, Georgia commit; and senior Libero Zoey Matias, Missouri commit.
18. Orangewood Christian School (Maitland) (19-4)
Last week: 18
The Rams are seeded No. 1 for the Class 2A, District 3 tournament, ahead of The Master’s Academy (Oviedo) and Trinity Prep (Winter Park). The event starts on Oct. 15 and the top three seeds play on Oct. 16. Leading the way are sophomore outside hitters Kennedy and Kaleigh Langmo, junior middle hitter Carolina Vargas, and senior setter Robyn Stephens.
19. Beachside (St. Johns) (15-3)
Last week: 19
The Barracudas are seeded No. 1 for the Class 5A, District 4 tournament ahead of No. 2 Ponte Vedra and No. 3 St. Augustine. The event starts on Oct. 14 and the top three teams play the following day. Leading the way are junior outside hitter Adriana Jeanpierre, junior middle blocker Anni Ament, sophomore Libero Isabella Taveras, and junior setter Erica Duffy.
20. Seacrest Country Day (Naples) (13-5)
Last week: 20
The defending Class 2A state champ Stingrays dropped a class this season and open play in the Class 1A, District 12 tournament as the No. 1 seed. Babcock (Punta Gorda) and Village School of Naples are seeded second and third, respectively. The event begins Oct. 14 and the top three seeded teams start the following day.
21. Merritt Island (19-5)
Last week: 21
The Mustangs are coming off a 3-0 sweep of Viera and next head to the Class 4A, District 7 tournament, where they are seeded No. 1 and received a first-round bye, along with No. 2 Satellite. The event starts Oct. 15 and the top seeds begin play Oct. 16. Leading the way are 5-10 senior outside hitter/setter/Libero Bella Schwantz, Flagler College commit; senior opposites Elena Martin and Shamia Richardson; freshman middle hitter Ema Michell; and junior setter Annabelle Jones.
22. Jupiter High School (17-4)
Last week: 22
The Warriors are seeded No. 2 behind Vero Beach for the Class 7A, District 8 tournament. The top three seeds received a bye. The event starts Oct. 15 and the top three seeds begin play the next day.
23. Calvary Christian (Clearwater) (18-6)
Last week: 23
The Warriors have won 10 straight matches heading into the Class 3A, District 9 tournament. The Warriors are seeded second behind longtime power Berkeley Prep.The event starts Oct. 14 and the top two seeds start the next day.
24. Carrollwood Day School (Tampa) (18-6)
Last week: 24
The defending Class 3A state champ Patriots dropped a class this season but are struggling as of late, dropping five of their last seven matches. Still, CDS is seeded No. 1 for the District 6 tournament, which begins Oct. 17. Tampa Prep is seeded second.
25. Northside Christian (St. Petersburg) (17-5)
Last week: 25
The Mustangs are seeded first for the Class 2A, District 7 tournament, but Clearwater Central Catholic looms. The event starts Oct. 15.
Honorable Mention: Boca Raton High School, Bishop Kenny (Jacksonville), The Rock (Gainesville), Navarre, Pine Crest School (Fort Lauderdale), Oak Hall (Gainesville), Academy of the Holy Names (Tampa), Lake Brantley (Altamonte Springs), The Rock (Gainesville), Divine Savior Academy (Doral), Jupiter Christian, Florida State University High School (Tallahassee), Bishop Moore Catholic (Orlando), Mandarin (Jacksonville), Canterbury (Fort Myers), Indian Rocks Christian (Largo), Ponte Vedra, Okeechobee, Santa Fe (Alachua), Olympia (Orlando), Vero Beach, Branford, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale), King’s Academy (West Palm Beach), Riviera Prep (Miami).