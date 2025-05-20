High School

Trinity Christian Academy set to face The First Academy in Class 2A state baseball final

Both Trinity Christian Academy and The First Academy held on to win one-run games

Joe Frisaro

Trinity Christian Academy right-hander Aaron Watson yielded one hit and struck out seven against Berkeley Prep in the Class 2A state semifinals.
Trinity Christian Academy right-hander Aaron Watson yielded one hit and struck out seven against Berkeley Prep in the Class 2A state semifinals. / Joe Frisaro

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – When you have a couple of aces, it’s hard to make the wrong call.

There’s no denying Trinity Christian Academy made the right choice starting senior right-hander Aaron Watson in the Class 2A state baseball semifinals on Tuesday morning at Hammond Stadium.

The Virginia commit battled the intense 90-plus degree heat, and overwhelmed the Berkeley Prep hitters.

Watson gave up just one hit, while striking out seven in Trinity Christian Academy’s 1-0 win over a pesky Berkeley Prep squad, which still had a chance to pull off the upset.

The Conquerors (30-4) will face The First Academy at noon on Wednesday in the Class 2A championship game. Trinity Christian has their co-ace, right-hander Ethan Wheeler ready for the final.

Watson was the story.

About a dozen area scouts were on hand, most flashing radar guns to tracking Watson’s impressive arsenal of pitches.

Watson’s fastball was 92-94 mph, and his sinker induced plenty of soft contact and ground balls. To keep hitters off his heater, the 6-foot-5 right-hander snapped off some unhittable 84-85 mph sliders.

The lone hit by Berkeley Prep came in the fifth inning when Ben O’Brien slapped a single to right field. Watson shook the hit off and picked the runner off first.

Watson struck out seven and walked two.

Berkeley Prep (25-10) did have a runner on in the seventh inning, but he was caught trying to steal second.  Watson ended the game with a ground ball to first.

Based on how the first inning looked, it appeared Trinity Christian Academy was headed to a comfortable contest. Brady Harris ripped a one-out triple, and Jordan Martinez blistered an RBI double.

But left-hander Rivers Kurkland settled and battled through six innings, striking out five, while allowing just that first-inning run.

Harris, Martinez and Chris Reali each had three hits for the Conquerors.

THE FIRST ACADEMY 3, SAINT ANDREW’S 2

 In the second Class 2A state semifinal, The First Academy rode the pitching of Kyle Hopper to edge Saint Andrew’s, 3-2.

The Royals (29-4) fell behind by two runs in the top of the first inning, but scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the inning.

Roy Rodriguez’s run-scoring double opened the scoring for the Royals. And with two outs, Kinon Bastian laced a two-run double, making it 3-2.

That closed out the scoring for both teams.

Hopper worked six innings, giving up two unearned runs. The right-hander scattered five hits and struck out nine. Blake Fields closed out the seventh inning for the save.

Saint Andrew’s (22-7) started off fast, getting a leadoff single Coy Allman. Carter Derks also added a hit in the first inning. Courtesy runner, Harrison Hansen, who ran for Allman, and Derks each scored on a error.

Michael Tight threw 4 1/3 innings, and was charged with three runs on five hits, and he logged three strikeouts. Derks threw 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the Scots.

Published
Joe Frisaro
JOE FRISARO

Joe Frisaro is a veteran sports journalist with more than 40 years of professional experience. Joe graduated from the University of Alabama in 1983, and worked for two decades with various newspapers, including the Tampa Tribune, where he covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL. Joe was part of the growth at MLB.com, where he covered the Miami Marlins for 18 seasons before taking early retirement in 2020.  Joe’s ManOn2nd Podcast appears on the Real Voices of the Game Productions, and he’s covered South Florida prep sports for SBLive Sports Florida since 2022. Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeFrisaro 

Home/Florida