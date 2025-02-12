Two-sport star Ryker Kemp commits to Utah for football and lacrosse
Ponte Vedra standout to join Utes as edge rusher and lax defender in 2025
A Class of 2025 University of Utah men’s lacrosse recruit from Florida has committed to be a two-sport athlete at the school.
Ponte Vedra's Ryker Kemp, who committed to the Utes men’s lacrosse team in 2023, announced on Tuesday that he will also play for Utah’s football squad.
Kemp played football at Ponte Verda High School in Florida, and is set to begin his final lacrosse season with the Sharks soon.
A star defender for the Ponte Verda boys lacrosse team, Kemp was an edge rusher for the Sharks’ football squad.
During the 2024 football season, Kemp recorded 16 sacks, 45 tackles, three field goal blocks and one fumble recovery.
Utes football compiled a 5-7 record in 2024. The men’s lacrosse team is off to a 1-1 start so far this season.
