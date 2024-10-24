VCU lands IMG Academy basketball star
Jordan Tillery, A 6-5 small forward has committed to Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), according to multiple reports on Thursday evening.
Tillery chose VCU over Arizona State, Coastal Carolina, Drake, George Washington, Georgia Southern, and Seton Hall.
Tillery is playing for the IMG Academy post-grad team this season after playing his high school career at Dr. Phillips and Oak Ridge High School in Orlando, Florida.
As a senior last season, Tillery averaged 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 2.1 steals per game for the Pioneers helping lead them to the Class 7A Championship game where they fell to the 3-time defending state champion Columbus Explorers.
During the Grassroots season, Tillery played for Team Loaded on the Adidas Circuit where he averaged 18 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal per game while shooting 49 percent from the field and 36 percent from behind the arc.
Tillery took official visits to VCU and Duquesne before committing to the Rams.
Tillery becomes the second VCU commit in the upcoming cycle as he joins Woodside (Newport News, Va.) four-star center Silas Barksdale.
Tillery will fit in right away with Ryan Odom’s system where he is a dynamic playmaker in tempo situations where he will also have the opportunity to shut down opposing scorers as well. Offensively, he should thrive in an up-tempo offense and be a potent scorer in the Atlantic 10.
247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein on Tillery: Tillery is a long and athletic wing who plays with an aggressive scoring mentality. He thrives in transition, puts a lot of pressure on the rim as a driver, and likes to go into the mid-post where he can use his physicality and athleticism to score over the top of most wing defenders. His skill set and shooting are his swing skills, but he's making consistent strides and shot a very respectable 36% from behind the arc in 3SSB play. Tillery plays with a high motor, is a good rebounder on the wing, and has significant potential on the defensive end of the floor. He projects as being versatile from day one in terms of his ability to guard multiple positions, and has a chance to evolve into a true stopper on that end of the floor.