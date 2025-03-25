Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Florida high school girls basketball Class 7A Player of the Year?
The Florida high school basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 student-athletes who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Monday, March 31 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 7A girls basketball player of the year.
Ameera Kone, Boca Raton, Guard (Sophomore)
The 5'11 sophomore guard averaged 28.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.2 steals per game this season for the Lady Bobcats.
Dakara Merthie, Ocoee, Guard (Junior)
The 5'8 junior guard averaged 23.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 3.7 steals per game for the Lady Knights this season. Merthie led the Knights to their first Final Four appearance in school history.
Olivia Staples, Freedom (Orlando), Forward (Senior)
Staples averaged 20.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.0 steals per game this season for the Lady Patriots.
Serenity Hardy, Winter Haven, Forward (Junior)
Hardy averaged 19.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game for the Lady Blue Devils this season where they won their sixth state title in school history.
Paisley Binswanger, Sarasota, Forward (Junior)
The 5'8 junior forward averaged 18.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game for the Lady Sailors this season.
Victoria Valle, Doral Academy, Guard (Sophomore)
The 5'6 sophomore shooting guard averaged 18.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game for the Firebirds this season. Valle was a key part of their run to their first Final Four appearance in program history.
Evelyn Juden, Celebration, Forward (Sophomore)
The 5'10 sophomore forward averaged a double-double for the Storm this season, averaging 18.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game this season. Juden also led the team in steals (4.6) and blocks (3.4) per game this season.
Aaliyah Grant, West Port (Ocala), Forward (Senior)
The 6'0 senior forward averaged 16.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this season for the Wolf Pack.
Maddison Manragh, Western (Davie), Guard (Senior)
Manragh averaged a double-double for the Lady Wildcats this season, averaging 16.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Manragh recorded a team-high 18 double-doubles in 19 games played this season.
Kendall Perry, Dr. Phillips, Guard (Junior)
The 5'10 junior guard averaged 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game this season for the Lady Panthers. Perry led the Panthers to the Class 7A state championship game before coming up just short against Winter Haven.
More From High School On SI
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App