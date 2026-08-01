Vote: Who is the 2026 Florida High School Softball Pitcher of the Year?

Florida high school softball pitchers had all the right stuff in 2026, accomplishing everything from compiling impressive statistics, leading their teams to winning records, and earning college offers.

We looked at athletes in multiple classifications and nominated 14 for Florida High School Softball Pitcher of the Year. We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16, PT. The winner will be announced the following week. Here are the nominees:

Vote: Florida High School Softball Pitcher of the Year (2026)

Hannah DeMarcus, Jr., Pace

One of the most dominating pitchers in the state, the junior compiled a 20-2 record with five no-hitters and a 0.90 earned run average, and struck out a whopping 315 batters to lead the Patriots to the Class 6A state championship. She was named Florida Dairy Farmers Player of the Year (overall and Class 6A) for her efforts.

Addison Allaire, Jr., Trenton

The Florida Dairy Farmers Rural Player of the Year went 18-3 with three no-hitters and a 0.81 ERA, striking out 295 batters, to power the Tigers to the state title.

Paisley Macias, Jr., Avon Park

The left-hander was Highlands County’s star pitcher, compiling an 18-2 record with four no-hitters and a sparkling 0.39 ERA, and striking out 188 batters, to lead the Red Devils to a 19-2 record.

Lydia Berent, Sr., Cardinal Gibbons

Broward County star went 22-2 with a 0.65 ERA and 194 strikeouts to lead the Chiefs to a 26-2 record.

Courtney Wahlbrink, Jr., Coral Springs Charter

The Florida Dairy Farmers Class 3A Player of the Year went 22-2 with a 0.66 ERA and 222 strikeouts to power the Panthers to a 23-4 record and the state title.

Ryleigh Knowlton, Jr., Bartow

Polk County star compiled a 21-3 record and 1.11 ERA with 223 strikeouts to lead the Yellow Jackets to a 28-4 record and a Class 6A state runner-up finish.

Tiffany Seemann, Jr., Winter Springs

Seminole County star went 15-5 with a 1.15 ERA and 74 strikeouts to power the Bears to their second consecutive Class 5A state championship.

Ryleigh Stone, Fr., Lake City Columbia

Freshman phenom went 15-1 with a 1.22 ERA, striking out 125, in 109 innings pitched to lead the Tigers to the Class 4A state championship.

Camila Diaz, Fr., Doral Academy

South Florida star went 24-3 with a 1.34 ERA and 190 strikeouts to lead the Firebirds to a 26-3 record and the Class 6A state semifinals.

Bella Ortiz, Fr., Hagerty

Ninth-grader made the most of her transfer from nearby Geneva School, compiling a 12-3 record with a 1.37 ERA and 138 strikeouts in a whopping 102.1 innings pitched to guide the Huskies to the Class 7A state title – their first-ever championship.

Chloe Bailey, Jr., Niceville

North Florida Star compiled a 20-7 record with three no-hitters and a 1.38 ERA, striking out 245 batters in 172.1 innings pitched. She led the Eagles to a 24-8 record and a Class 5A state runner-up finish.

Zamirya McBurrows, Jr., Lake Wales

Polk County standout went 17-3, striking out 184, to march the Highlanders to a 25-7 record and a Class 4A state runner-up finish.

Carson Roden, Sr., Eustis

Lake County star went 19-5, striking out 203, to lead the Panthers to a Class 3A state runner-up finish.

Aubrey Vital, Soph., Oxbridge Academy

Compiled a 20-3 record and 0.73 ERA while striking out 162 in 134.3 innings pitched. The Florida Dairy Farmers Class 2A Player of the Year led the ThunderWolves to the state title.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.