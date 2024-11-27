High School

Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (11/26/2024)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance during Week 1 of the 2024-25 season

Jeff Gardenour

Junior forward Maliyah Lockhart scored 21 points to lead Winter Park’s girls basketball team to a 35-34 win against Melbourne.
Junior forward Maliyah Lockhart scored 21 points to lead Winter Park’s girls basketball team to a 35-34 win against Melbourne. / Photo Courtesy of Maliyah Lockhart

The Central Florida high school girls basketball season is off and running, and players already scoring big.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 16 athletes played Nov. 18-23, 2024.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week.

High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. – SBLive Sports

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Maliyah Lockhart, SF, Winter Park

Junior pumped in 21 points, grabbed three rebounds and notched three steals to lead the unbeaten Wildcats (3-0) past Melbourne, 35-34.

Brianna Matthews, F, Melbourne

Sophomore scored 14 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for a double-double in a loss to Winter Park.

Eadyn Rivera, G, Lake Highland Prep

Stellar sophomore recorded 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and two assists to march the state power Highlanders past Altamonte Christian, 58-17.

Kaliyah Simmons, SG, Edgewater

Junior scored 22 points, including five 3-pointers, to guide the Eagles past Hagerty, 59-39.

Senaia Asanya, PF/C/SF, Wekiva

The 6-foot-2 junior pumped in 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds in a 52-42 loss to Haines City.

Mia Garcia, SG, City of Life Christian

Senior recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 steals and added six rebounds to march the Warriors past Geneva School, 49-16.

Nina Brown, UT, Eustis

Junior erupted for 22 points to power the Panthers past Evans, 48-10.

Jazmyn Robles, PG, South Lake

Junior scored 15 points to guide the Eagles past Ridge Community, 40-27.

Julliana Woodard, G, Winter Springs

Freshman racked up 28 points, including a school record-tying seven 3-pointers, three rebounds, three assists and five steals to power the Bears past Windermere, 64-25.

Serene Exalant, UT, Timber Creek

Senior pumped in 15 points and added three rebounds and five steals to lead the Wolves past Innovation, 78-47.

Emma Parker, PG/SG, Foundation Academy

Junior scored 17 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for a double-double to power the Lions past Olympia, 46-38.

Kailani Merrell, SG, Spruce Creek

Junior racked up 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and added six rebounds and six steals in a 65-40 win against Evans.

Sophia Mendoza, SG/PG, University High (Orange City)

Sophomore recorded 21 points, four assists and five steals in a 67-27 victory against Lake Mary Prep.

Mya Drake, G, Cocoa

Super sophomore scored 18 points, including five 3-pointers, and had five rebounds and two assists to lead the Tigers past Edgewood, 48-45.

Aubrey Germain, C/PF, Edgewood

Junior racked up 15 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double and added two steals to guide the Red Wolves to a 45-42 overtime victory against Satellite.

Jaida Civil, PG, Palm Bay

Senior recorded 16 points, four rebounds and four assists to power the Pirates past St. Cloud, 72-37.

Published
Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

Home/Florida