Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (11/26/2024)
The Central Florida high school girls basketball season is off and running, and players already scoring big.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 16 athletes played Nov. 18-23, 2024.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week.
High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. – SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Maliyah Lockhart, SF, Winter Park
Junior pumped in 21 points, grabbed three rebounds and notched three steals to lead the unbeaten Wildcats (3-0) past Melbourne, 35-34.
Brianna Matthews, F, Melbourne
Sophomore scored 14 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for a double-double in a loss to Winter Park.
Eadyn Rivera, G, Lake Highland Prep
Stellar sophomore recorded 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and two assists to march the state power Highlanders past Altamonte Christian, 58-17.
Kaliyah Simmons, SG, Edgewater
Junior scored 22 points, including five 3-pointers, to guide the Eagles past Hagerty, 59-39.
Senaia Asanya, PF/C/SF, Wekiva
The 6-foot-2 junior pumped in 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds in a 52-42 loss to Haines City.
Mia Garcia, SG, City of Life Christian
Senior recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 steals and added six rebounds to march the Warriors past Geneva School, 49-16.
Nina Brown, UT, Eustis
Junior erupted for 22 points to power the Panthers past Evans, 48-10.
Jazmyn Robles, PG, South Lake
Junior scored 15 points to guide the Eagles past Ridge Community, 40-27.
Julliana Woodard, G, Winter Springs
Freshman racked up 28 points, including a school record-tying seven 3-pointers, three rebounds, three assists and five steals to power the Bears past Windermere, 64-25.
Serene Exalant, UT, Timber Creek
Senior pumped in 15 points and added three rebounds and five steals to lead the Wolves past Innovation, 78-47.
Emma Parker, PG/SG, Foundation Academy
Junior scored 17 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for a double-double to power the Lions past Olympia, 46-38.
Kailani Merrell, SG, Spruce Creek
Junior racked up 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and added six rebounds and six steals in a 65-40 win against Evans.
Sophia Mendoza, SG/PG, University High (Orange City)
Sophomore recorded 21 points, four assists and five steals in a 67-27 victory against Lake Mary Prep.
Mya Drake, G, Cocoa
Super sophomore scored 18 points, including five 3-pointers, and had five rebounds and two assists to lead the Tigers past Edgewood, 48-45.
Aubrey Germain, C/PF, Edgewood
Junior racked up 15 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double and added two steals to guide the Red Wolves to a 45-42 overtime victory against Satellite.
Jaida Civil, PG, Palm Bay
Senior recorded 16 points, four rebounds and four assists to power the Pirates past St. Cloud, 72-37.