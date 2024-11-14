High School

Vote: Who is the Florida Boys Basketball Class 2A Preseason Coach of the Year?

Here are 10 candidates for your voting consideration

Ross Van De Griek

Community School of Naples boys basketball coach Greg Donahue talks to his team during a timeout in a game at First Baptist Academy on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. CSN won 48-38 to extend its winning streak to 12 games. CSN Donahue / Adam Fisher/Naples Daily News, Naples Daily News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

With the regular high school basketball season tipping off next week, High School On Si will send out preseason nominations, starting with Class 1A, and making our way through 7A. Voting will end on Wednesday, November 20 at 11:59 p.m. Any nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.

Mike Blicher, Santa Fe Catholic

Blicher led the Hawks to a 24-6 record in 2023-2024 reaching the regional semifinals. He is entering his 9th season at Santa Fe Catholic where he has led the Hawks to the postseason in seven of his first eight seasons. 

Greg Donahue, Community School of Naples

Donahue enters his 17th season as the lead man for the Seahawks. Donahue will look to lead his team to reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2020-2021 season. 

Teddy Lyons, Chaminade-Madonna

Lyons enters his 2nd season at Chaminade-Madonna, where he finished 11-15 in his first season with the Lions. 

Tarrik Mabon, The First Academy (Orlando)

Mabon enters his 1st season at The First Academy after spending the previous seven seasons at Mount Vernon (Georgia). 

Ralph Mata, Miami Country Day

Mata enters his 7th season as the head coach at Miami Country Day. He led the Spartans to a 16-12 record last season and reaching the regional quarterfinals. 

Jim Martin, Providence School

One of the state’s most successful coaches, Martin is entering his 26th season at Providence and his 31st overall. Martin has led the Stallions to back-to-back Final Four appearances. 

Jasric Johnson, Bell Creek Academy

Johnson enters his 1st season as a head coach with the Panthers where they could be a dark-horse favorite to make a deep postseason run this season.

Russell Powell, Bishop Snyder

Powell enters his 6th season at Bishop Snyder where the Cardinals look to win their first district championship since 2021. 

Anthony Shabazz, Riviera Prep

Shabazz enters his 8th season at Riviera Prep, where he has won two consecutive state championships. 

Ehren Wallhoff, Westminster Academy

Wallhoff enters his 23rd season as the head coach at Westminster Academy. Wallhoff has led the Lions to 20+ wins in the last 10 seasons. He hopes to lead the Lions to their first state championship since 2019. 

