Vote: Who is the Florida Boys Basketball Class 2A Preseason Coach of the Year?
With the regular high school basketball season tipping off next week, High School On Si will send out preseason nominations, starting with Class 1A, and making our way through 7A. Voting will end on Wednesday, November 20 at 11:59 p.m. Any nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Mike Blicher, Santa Fe Catholic
Blicher led the Hawks to a 24-6 record in 2023-2024 reaching the regional semifinals. He is entering his 9th season at Santa Fe Catholic where he has led the Hawks to the postseason in seven of his first eight seasons.
Greg Donahue, Community School of Naples
Donahue enters his 17th season as the lead man for the Seahawks. Donahue will look to lead his team to reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2020-2021 season.
Teddy Lyons, Chaminade-Madonna
Lyons enters his 2nd season at Chaminade-Madonna, where he finished 11-15 in his first season with the Lions.
Tarrik Mabon, The First Academy (Orlando)
Mabon enters his 1st season at The First Academy after spending the previous seven seasons at Mount Vernon (Georgia).
Ralph Mata, Miami Country Day
Mata enters his 7th season as the head coach at Miami Country Day. He led the Spartans to a 16-12 record last season and reaching the regional quarterfinals.
Jim Martin, Providence School
One of the state’s most successful coaches, Martin is entering his 26th season at Providence and his 31st overall. Martin has led the Stallions to back-to-back Final Four appearances.
Jasric Johnson, Bell Creek Academy
Johnson enters his 1st season as a head coach with the Panthers where they could be a dark-horse favorite to make a deep postseason run this season.
Russell Powell, Bishop Snyder
Powell enters his 6th season at Bishop Snyder where the Cardinals look to win their first district championship since 2021.
Anthony Shabazz, Riviera Prep
Shabazz enters his 8th season at Riviera Prep, where he has won two consecutive state championships.
Ehren Wallhoff, Westminster Academy
Wallhoff enters his 23rd season as the head coach at Westminster Academy. Wallhoff has led the Lions to 20+ wins in the last 10 seasons. He hopes to lead the Lions to their first state championship since 2019.