Vote: Who is the Florida Girls Basketball Class 3A Preseason Coach of the Year?
With the regular high school basketball season tipping off this week, High School On Si will send out preseason nominations, starting with Class 1A, and making our way through 7A. Voting will end on Wednesday, November 27 at 11:59 p.m. Any nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Krystal Cabrera, SLAM Miami
Cabrera enters her 5th season as the head coach of Sports Leadership and Management in Miami. They are coming off a 23-4 season in 2023-2024 where they reached the Class 4A State Semifinals.
Kevin Gordon, Cardinal Gibbons
The Chiefs are coming off an 18-4 season in 2023-2024, where they reached the Class 4A, Region 4 Semifinals. They also bring back two of their top three leading scorers Savanna Nicholson and Kayla Greyvensteyn.
Shalon Pillow, Saint Andrew’s
Pillow enters her 2nd season as the head coach at Saint Andrew’s. Leading the team this season will be 5-8 senior combo guard Delaney Beighley.
Marquez Porter, The Villages Charter
Porter is entering his 6th season as the head coach at The Villages Charter. He has had a winning season in four of his first five seasons with The Buffalo.
Chris Race, The King’s Academy
Race enters his 6th season as the head coach at King’s Academy. He is looking to lead the Lady Lions to the Final Four for the second time in the last three years.
Chris Severini, Academy of the Holy Names
Severini led the Lady Jaguars to a 21-9 record in 2023-2024 reaching the regional semifinals.
Kelly Stevenson, Bolles
Stevenson led the Lady Bulldogs to a regional semifinal berth in 2023-2024. In her tenure, the Bulldogs have made the playoffs in 15 seasons, including 11 straight since 2014. The Lady Bulldogs also return their leading scorer in 5-8 shooting guard Abby Knauff (North Florida commit).
Wyatt Walker, Episcopal School of Jacksonville
Walker enters his 3rd season as the head coach at Episcopal School of Jacksonville. He has led the Lady Eagles to a 2-0 start on the young season with wins over Old Plank Christian and Hilliard. Leading the team this season will be junior small forward Zara Griffith.
Brian Waritay, Cocoa
Waritay enters his 3rd season as the head coach at Cocoa High School, and they look to return to the Final Four for the first time since 2020.
Marlon Williams, Cardinal Mooney
The reigning Class 3A State runner-up Cardinal Mooney Cougars are coming off a 22-7 record in 2023-2024. Leading the team this season will be 6-1 senior small forward Kali Barrett (Cincinnati commit).